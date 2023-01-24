Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CBS News
Colfax high school on precautionary lockdown after reports of possible stranger on campus
COLFAX - Colfax high school is on a precautionary lockdown as authorities investigate reports of a person on campus who is not a student. The campus has been secured by the Placer County Sheriff's office and all staff and students are safe. Deputies are asking the public to refrain from...
Lockdown lifted at Colfax High School
(KTXL) — Colfax High School was under lockdown for for two hours on Tuesday after an unknown person was spotted on the campus, according to the Placer Union High School District. The district shared about the lockdown at 10:56 a.m., saying that “law enforcement has secured the campus and is working.” At 1:40 p.m., the […]
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Teens hurt in barbershop shooting, CA considers wealth tax, Half Moon Bay shooting possibly workplace violence
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
2nd teen suspect in robberies near McClatchy High arrested
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police have arrested a second teenage suspect in connection to separate robberies near a Sacramento high school. The first suspect was identified as Keavie Letoria Young Jr., 18. Police said he was found Jan. 17 on the 2900 block of Marconi Avenue and arrested on a felony warrant they obtained. He was allegedly found with a stolen concealed gun on him.
rosevilletoday.com
Roseville official sentenced to Placer County jail for embezzlement of public funds
Multiple local agencies hit with fraudulent billing. Roseville, Calif. – On Jan. 25, 2023, the Honorable Judge Eugene Gini sentenced Kenneth Glotzbach, age 55, to 360 days in custody and two years of formal probation, which will include submitting to search and seizure of all technology. This sentencing comes...
krcrtv.com
$50,000 reward offered for information leading to murderer's arrest
OROVILLE, Calif. — A $50,000 reward is being offered by the Governor's Reward Program for information that leads to the arrest of whoever is responsible for the shooting and killing of Tyler Dickson at the Bidwell Canyon Campground in July 2021. According to the Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO),...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Vigils across CA for shooting victims, expiration of inflation relief debit cards, plan for 102 acres in Sac
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
Sacramento 'prowler' arrested after series of disturbing crimes spanning years
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are asking more potential victims of a man accused of a series of disturbing crimes across Sacramento to come forward. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office arrested 37-year-old Juan Soto on a burglary charge, and he was booked into jail in October 2022. At the same time, the Sacramento Police Department said it was investigating several incidents from 2020 and 2021 that happened in the Midtown and Colonial Park neighborhoods related to a man that was prowling at residences, trespassing onto property, looking through windows and even inappropriately touching himself at times. Investigators with each scene were able to link all of them to the same person through DNA testing.
KCRA.com
Woman killed in Sacramento crash involving carjacker was mother of 2, family says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Days after two women in Sacramento were killed in a crash involving a carjacker, one of the women is being identified by her family as Linh Phan. Phan's sister, Nuni, said Lihn and her friend were heading to get coffee when they were hit and killed Thursday morning at Florin Perkins Road north of Florin Road.
ucdavis.edu
UC Davis Statement Related to Student Death at Miller Hall
It is with utter sadness that we report that a student died this morning (Jan. 24) at his Miller Hall residence on campus. Our hearts go out to the family, friends and others who knew and loved him. We are grateful for the first responders who were on-scene who did all they could for the student.
UC Davis student dies in on-campus housing
DAVIS, Calif. — A UC Davis student died in their campus housing Tuesday morning, according to campus officials. The student lived in Miller Hall on campus and has not been identified. "Our hearts go out to the family, friends and others who knew and loved him. We are grateful...
Olivehurst man arrested after hatchet attack at Yuba City Raley's
YUBA CITY, Calif. — An Olivehurst man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of attacking a Raley's employee in Yuba City with a hatchet. Officers with the Yuba City Police Department responded around 6:40 a.m. to reports of a man damaging a car in the parking lot of a Raley's on West Onstott Frontage Road. When officers arrived they found a car with its windows smashed. The person in the car was not hurt.
Carmichael family presses harder in search of missing 16-year-old Nykari Johnson
CARMICHAEL, Calif. — One month later, a Carmichael family wants to know where their missing 16-year-old daughter is. The family and known community advocate Berry Accius are pressing law enforcement, the media and the community to do more as concern grows. "I'm losing my mind. That's where I'm at....
Shooting in Rancho Cordova injures 2, sheriff’s office says
(KTXL) — Two 17-year-olds were injured in a shooting in Rancho Cordova Tuesday evening, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said. The shooting happened on Folsom Boulevard, near Coloma Road. According to the sheriff’s office, one of the victims had life-threatening injuries, and the other’s injuries were not life-threatening. Both were taken to the hospital. The […]
Man in Sacramento County Main Jail custody dies, sheriff’s office says
(KTXL) — A 52-year-old man who was in custody at the Sacramento County Main Jail died on Tuesday, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies reportedly found him unresponsive in his cell around 12:48 p.m. The sheriff’s office said the man had no pulse and was not breathing when deputies checked on him. -Video Above: […]
DNA leads to arrest of suspect in 2020-21 midtown Sacramento prowling reports
(KTXL) — The investigation into reports of someone trespassing onto properties in 2020 through 2021 and looking through windows has resulted in an arrest, according to the Sacramento Police Department. — Video Above: 16-year-old girl has been missing for nearly a month According to the police department, officers were investigating reports of a prowler near […]
Rogue boat secured and removed from Sacramento River
(KTXL) — A rogue boat was secured from the Sacramento River last week, according to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office marine patrol unit was dispatched to retrieve the boat as it posed a safety and environmental hazard. “Our marine patrol unit also did not want the boat to collide with a bridge […]
Roseville official sentenced after embezzling nearly $308,000 from the city
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A Roseville official was sentenced after pleading guilty to embezzlement by a public officer and five counts of public officer crimes, according to the Placer County District Attorney's Office. Honorable Judge Gini sentenced Kenneth Glotzbach to 360 days in custody and two years of formal probation....
San Luis Obispo Tribune
He stayed at a Northern California nursing home then died. Why jury awarded huge verdict
A Sacramento jury has returned verdicts totaling more than $30 million against the owners of a Roseville nursing home after a prominent retired Sac State professor died following a brief stay at the home. The Superior Court jury returned a verdict of $5.9 million in compensatory damages last week, and...
KCRA.com
Thomas O’Donnell, man accused in murder of CHP captain’s husband, pleads not guilty
The man arrested in early December in connection with the murder of California Highway Patrol captain Julie Harding’s husband, Michael Harding, appeared in court for the first time on Thursday. Sixty-year-old Thomas O’Donnell’s arraignment was held in Cumberland County, Kentucky, and was overseen by Judge David Williams.
