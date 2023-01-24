ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colfax, CA

FOX40

Lockdown lifted at Colfax High School

(KTXL) — Colfax High School was under lockdown for for two hours on Tuesday after an unknown person was spotted on the campus, according to the Placer Union High School District. The district shared about the lockdown at 10:56 a.m., saying that “law enforcement has secured the campus and is working.” At 1:40 p.m., the […]
COLFAX, CA
ABC10

2nd teen suspect in robberies near McClatchy High arrested

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police have arrested a second teenage suspect in connection to separate robberies near a Sacramento high school. The first suspect was identified as Keavie Letoria Young Jr., 18. Police said he was found Jan. 17 on the 2900 block of Marconi Avenue and arrested on a felony warrant they obtained. He was allegedly found with a stolen concealed gun on him.
SACRAMENTO, CA
krcrtv.com

$50,000 reward offered for information leading to murderer's arrest

OROVILLE, Calif. — A $50,000 reward is being offered by the Governor's Reward Program for information that leads to the arrest of whoever is responsible for the shooting and killing of Tyler Dickson at the Bidwell Canyon Campground in July 2021. According to the Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO),...
OROVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Sacramento 'prowler' arrested after series of disturbing crimes spanning years

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are asking more potential victims of a man accused of a series of disturbing crimes across Sacramento to come forward. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office arrested 37-year-old Juan Soto on a burglary charge, and he was booked into jail in October 2022. At the same time, the Sacramento Police Department said it was investigating several incidents from 2020 and 2021 that happened in the Midtown and Colonial Park neighborhoods related to a man that was prowling at residences, trespassing onto property, looking through windows and even inappropriately touching himself at times. Investigators with each scene were able to link all of them to the same person through DNA testing.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ucdavis.edu

UC Davis Statement Related to Student Death at Miller Hall

It is with utter sadness that we report that a student died this morning (Jan. 24) at his Miller Hall residence on campus. Our hearts go out to the family, friends and others who knew and loved him. We are grateful for the first responders who were on-scene who did all they could for the student.
DAVIS, CA
ABC10

UC Davis student dies in on-campus housing

DAVIS, Calif. — A UC Davis student died in their campus housing Tuesday morning, according to campus officials. The student lived in Miller Hall on campus and has not been identified. "Our hearts go out to the family, friends and others who knew and loved him. We are grateful...
DAVIS, CA
ABC10

Olivehurst man arrested after hatchet attack at Yuba City Raley's

YUBA CITY, Calif. — An Olivehurst man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of attacking a Raley's employee in Yuba City with a hatchet. Officers with the Yuba City Police Department responded around 6:40 a.m. to reports of a man damaging a car in the parking lot of a Raley's on West Onstott Frontage Road. When officers arrived they found a car with its windows smashed. The person in the car was not hurt.
YUBA CITY, CA
FOX40

Shooting in Rancho Cordova injures 2, sheriff’s office says

(KTXL) — Two 17-year-olds were injured in a shooting in Rancho Cordova Tuesday evening, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said. The shooting happened on Folsom Boulevard, near Coloma Road.  According to the sheriff’s office, one of the victims had life-threatening injuries, and the other’s injuries were not life-threatening. Both were taken to the hospital. The […]
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
FOX40

DNA leads to arrest of suspect in 2020-21 midtown Sacramento prowling reports

(KTXL) — The investigation into reports of someone trespassing onto properties in 2020 through 2021 and looking through windows has resulted in an arrest, according to the Sacramento Police Department. — Video Above: 16-year-old girl has been missing for nearly a month According to the police department, officers were investigating reports of a prowler near […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Rogue boat secured and removed from Sacramento River

(KTXL) — A rogue boat was secured from the Sacramento River last week, according to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office marine patrol unit was dispatched to retrieve the boat as it posed a safety and environmental hazard. “Our marine patrol unit also did not want the boat to collide with a bridge […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

