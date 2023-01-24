NFL World Reacts To Packers' Asking Price For Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers are delivering a one-two punch to teams' draft capital for No. one-two.

NBC Sports' Peter King predicts Green Bay will ask a minimum of two first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft in a trade for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, King wrote .

"He not worth 2 firsts lol," a fan said in response to the news.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that it was a "real possibility" the Packers dish the 39-year-old quarterback this offseason, and New York Jets legend Joe Namath has already given the organization permission to un-retire his No. 12 for Rodgers to wear, if acquired.

"WOODY DONT DO IT WE COULD GET THE GOAT WOODY," one fan said .

Jets owner Woody Johnson has also previously said that he is willing to pay a steep price to complete the Gang Green puzzle with a reliable quarterback. The Jets rotated through four quarterbacks this season trying to steady a sinking ship.

"Yes Woody Johnson please give up 2 1st round picks for a 38 year old QB. Aaron already looks miserable in that uniform. Lol," another fan said .

Rodgers threw for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season. His passing yards production is his lowest since 2017, when he missed nine games with a broken collar bone.

"Two first round picks for an aging quarterback coming off of his worst season that hasn’t shown any passion for the game in a year. Surely that will go well for the Jets yep mhm not a bad idea at all no siree!" a local sports reporter said .

King said Rodgers' potential landing destinations as the Jets, New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks.

Rodgers is due to make just under $60 million next season.

"For me it’s a Hard no on two 1sts & $50m/year on a player who could get a year in & decide he’s done with football. #RaiderNation ," one fan said .