ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

NFL World Reacts To Packers' Asking Price For Aaron Rodgers

By Lauren Merola
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4708Pb_0kPmvyU300

The Green Bay Packers are delivering a one-two punch to teams' draft capital for No. one-two.

NBC Sports' Peter King predicts Green Bay will ask a minimum of two first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft in a trade for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, King wrote .

"He not worth 2 firsts lol," a fan said in response to the news.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that it was a "real possibility" the Packers dish the 39-year-old quarterback this offseason, and New York Jets legend Joe Namath has already given the organization permission to un-retire his No. 12 for Rodgers to wear, if acquired.

"WOODY DONT DO IT WE COULD GET THE GOAT WOODY," one fan said .

Jets owner Woody Johnson has also previously said that he is willing to pay a steep price to complete the Gang Green puzzle with a reliable quarterback. The Jets rotated through four quarterbacks this season trying to steady a sinking ship.

"Yes Woody Johnson please give up 2 1st round picks for a 38 year old QB. Aaron already looks miserable in that uniform. Lol," another fan said .

Rodgers threw for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season. His passing yards production is his lowest since 2017, when he missed nine games with a broken collar bone.

"Two first round picks for an aging quarterback coming off of his worst season that hasn’t shown any passion for the game in a year. Surely that will go well for the Jets yep mhm not a bad idea at all no siree!" a local sports reporter said .

King said Rodgers' potential landing destinations as the Jets, New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks.

Rodgers is due to make just under $60 million next season.

"For me it’s a Hard no on two 1sts & $50m/year on a player who could get a year in & decide he’s done with football. #RaiderNation ," one fan said .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement

The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.  Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Gisele Is Reportedly Feeling Different After Tom Brady Divorce

In October, Gisele Bundchen finalized her divorce with NFL quarterback Tom Brady. Although that probably wasn't an easy situation for all parties involved, the latest update on the 42-year-old model is telling.  According to People, Bundchen has "newfound energy" since her divorce with ...
OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
HollywoodLife

Who Is Performing At Super Bowl 2023? Everything To Know About The Halftime Show & National Anthem

Super Bowl LVI takes place on Feb. 12, 2023. Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Chris Stapleton, Babyface, and Sheryl Lee Ralph will also perform. To some, the biggest night in music won’t be Coachella, The Grammys, The Eras Tour, or the nu-metal nostalgia weekender that is Sick New World. No, for fans who have been waiting for years, the biggest night of music takes place on Feb. 12, when Rihanna headlines the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Rihanna’s NAVY has been anticipating new music from Rihanna since she dropped Anti in 2016. They have also been counting down the months for this performance ever since the NFL announced that she would follow 2022’s hip-hop extravaganza (Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, 50 Cent, and Anderson .Paak), which itself followed The Weeknd in 2021 and Jennifer Lopez/Shakira in 2020.
The Spun

Pat Riley Reveals His Pick For NBA's Greatest Player Ever

It's always a tough debate when you look at who the greatest player in NBA history is. Some will say LeBron James, while others will say Michael Jordan but Pat Riley has a different answer. The longtime Miami heat head coach and now president of the team thinks that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the ...
MIAMI, FL
Deadline

Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
Athlon Sports

Tom Brady Reveals How He's Spending His Time This Offseason

Yesterday, Tom Brady sounded agitated when asked about what his future held. He scolded Jim Gray on his podcast Let's Go, asserting that he didn't know what he'd do for the 2023 season and beyond.  This soundbite didn't tell the whole story, however, as his plans for the offseason seem more ...
OnlyHomers

Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team

The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
66K+
Followers
3K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy