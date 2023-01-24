Read full article on original website
Paulagene Watson
Funeral service for Paulagene Watson, age 92 of Cooper, Texas will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home with Johnny Witherspoon officiating. Interment will be held on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at Forest Park East Cemetery with Stephen Watson, Jeremy Bell, Bill Watson and Joseph Watson serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mrs. Watson passed away on January 24, 2023 at her residence.
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs
Sulphur Springs, Texas, January 23, 2023 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ. The 2023 Lights of Life Gala tickets go on sale next week on February 1, 2023. Sponsorships, however, are available now and each level includes tickets for the event. The sponsorship levels are priced the same as last year’s levels, but with new names to reflect the “Stilettos & Stetsons” theme.
Shirley Marie Richmond
Shirley Marie Richmond, age 86 of Dike, Texas passed away Jan.16, 2023 at Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, Texas. She is survived by her husband, Robb; daughter, Ena Maria Richmond; sons, Dennis Roy Richmond and wife, Susan, Alan Dale Richmond and wife, Jana Lee; grandchildren, James Palmer, Kyle Palmer, Lauren Morris, Collin Palmer, Mandy Sue Miller, Marissa Bassham, Eddy Richmond, Chandler Richmond, Derek Richmond and Dylan Richmond; great grandchildren, Calvin Morris, Daxton Morris, Nora Morris, Tyler Palmer, Riley Palmer, Zoe Bassham, Cora Bassham, Anderson Miller, Emma Sue Miller, Thomas Miller, Pipkin Richmond, Royal Richmond, Gem Richmond, Liam Richmond, Eli Richmond and Millie Richmond; sisters, Joyce Tuttle, and Marica Dale.
Wister Godbolt III
Funeral service for Wister Godbolt III, age 69 of Greenville, Texas will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Morning Chapel Missionary Baptist Church with Bro Larrenzo Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Mel Haven Cemetery with Archie Lindley, Lee Pogue, Terry Wright, Freddy Robertson, Sam Gassoway and Rudy Ellis serving as pallbearers and Pete Nash, Eurrie Rembert, Charles Perry, nephews and grandsons serving as honorary pallbearers. Visitation will be held from 8:00.
Ranger is honored at retirement reception
Ranger is honored at retirement reception Image HONORS GIVEN — John Vance (right) received recognitions from state, district and county officials in a recent retirement reception. Staff photo by Faith Huffman Faith Huffman Assistant Managing Editor Wed, 01/25/2023 - 05:51 ...
Hampton House: Jewelry Business Creates Lasting Success
With five children, a husband, and a family insulation business, Angela Hampton registered for jewelry classes during a busy time of her life. “Wesley (her husband) told me to chase my dream,” Angela says. Having taken numerous art courses at the University of Arkansas when she was younger, Angela’s...
Hopkins County District Attorney: Clayton Reynolds
A Press Release Regarding the Arrest, Trial and Sentencing of Clayton Reynolds. January 26, 2023 – DCSO Deputy Samantha Manrique met up with DPS Trooper Sgt. Kain to make an arrest on Clayton Reynolds in downtown Cooper, Texas on July 7, 2022. At that time, Mr. Reynolds had two warrants for his arrest for two third-degree felony assaults, both against the same woman who is the mother of his children. During this time, Mr. Reynolds had been heavily using methamphetamine and was experiencing delusions regarding the mother of his children. As a result of these delusions, Mr. Reynolds was calling 911 repeatedly. This is what prompted the meeting between Sgt. Kain and Deputy Manrique.
Esther May Johnson
Funeral services for Esther May Johnson, age 79, of Frisco, formerly of Cumby, will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., on Friday, January 27, 2023 at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Cumby. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at West Oaks Funeral Home.
See What Properties Recently Got Contracts or Sold
Keep an eye on the market and see if your favorite properties are getting contracts. 1. SOLD —More on this property that got new owners: Charming old home-place in a superb location where you have country in the city! This two bedroom 1 bath home needs work, but has been home since 1941 until the owner’s recent move-in with family. Detached garage, 20×20 pole shed and 2 plus or minus acres with cable internet, tv and phone and city water. The family members and others living on adjoining property have ingress and egress easement (private driveway) to their homes.
Hopkins County Commissioner’s Court To Expand Fireworks Sale
The Hopkins County Commissioner’s Court during a recent meeting has unanimously decided to expand the dates that fireworks can be sold in Hopkins County. This decision will allow registered firework distributors to sell fireworks on three additional holidays. By state statute, fireworks can already be sold around the July 4th holiday, and the Christmas/New Years holiday. The following list is of all approved holidays for firework sale:
Mickey Fox
Mickey Fox, age 64 of Sulphur Springs, Texas passed away on January 22, 2023 in Mt. Pleasant, Texas after a long battle with kidney disease. The family will have a private memorial service. Mickey was born on July 9, 1958 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Thurman and Edith Fox. He...
Flora Mae McWilliams
Funeral service for Flora Mae McWilliams age 88 will be Thursday January 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM. at West Oaks Funeral Home in Sulphur Springs, TX.
Sulphur Springs FFA earns honors in competition
Sulphur Springs FFA earns honors in competition Image BIG WINNER — Blue ribbon trailer built by Sulphur Springs FFA members, from left, Garrett Tub, Tate Bradford, Jose Flores and Wayne Hinton. Submitted photos DISTRICT HONORS — Sulphur Springs FFA students Tracey Shackleford and Jordan VanWinkle earned awards at the Paris District FFA Convention. Shackelford was named...
Moore Arrested on Warrants
John David Moore a.k.a. J Deezy was arrested on several warrants around 2am on January 26th, 2023. The 39 year-old Dike resident, who claims to be unemployed in arrest reports, was arrested without incident on Main St in Sulphur Springs. At least two of the warrants are related to a July 2022 arrest.
Townes Van Zandt Tribute Takes Place in Ben Wheeler
The fifth annual Tribute to Townes Van Zandt takes place from 2-4 p.m. March 5 at The Forge Bar & Grill in Ben Wheeler. Presented by the Van Zandt Arts & Cultural District Foundation, performers pay tribute to the most influential Texas songwriter of the 20th century. This year’s show...
Local Bounti Has Groundbreaking In Mt Pleasant
Local Bounti had groundbreaking ceremonies in Mount Pleasant for a new agri-tech facility that will grow jobs across Titus County. In addition, local Bounti strives to deliver your neighborhood’s freshest, locally-grown produce. They sustainably grow fresh greens and herbs 365 days a year in their greenhouses. HAMILTON, Montana, January...
Godbolt Accumulates Additional Felony Charge
January 26, 2023 – While Adrian Jamaal Godbolt of Sulphur Springs was in custody on four changes, an fifth charge was added. The additional charge is related to burglary of a habitation. Bond for that charge is set at $75,000. 23FE0003 1 71.02 ENGAGING IN ORGANIZED CRIMINAL ACTIVITY. This...
Pickton Man Arrested On Highway 19
January 24, 2023 – Hopkins County Sheriff Deputies noticed a vehicle, without a proper licence plate, traveling South on Highway 19. The driver of that white car was unable to maintain a single lane. A traffic stop was initiated near the city limits. During the traffic stop the driver...
Jordan Sawyer
A celebration of life for Jordan Sawyer, age 79 of Prosper, Texas will be held at Blanco BBQ in San Antonio, TX, on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 11:30 A.M. The spreading of Mr. Sawyer’s ashes will be held at 12:00 P.M. at Heroes Ranch in Quitman, TX on Saturday, April 15, 2023.
Wood County approves broadband plan
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Wood County Commissioners approved a broad band plan today presented by the East Texas Council of Governments. This plan will allow the ETCOG to use federal money to pay $375,000 of the $683,000. The money aims to provide the option of WiFi service to communities...
