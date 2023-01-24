Read full article on original website
SPONSORED: Here Are the All Seasons Temporaries Inc. Featured Jobs of the Week
All Seasons Temporaries Inc. has several new job openings in the local area. Temporary to permanent position. Excellent benefits upon eligibility. Making sure each job is being done efficiently and safely. Oversee the production of the manufactured product. Review product through the process to make sure it is meeting quality...
Clearfield County police departments to merge into one
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two police departments in Clearfield County are looking to merge. Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township Police Departments plan to debut their Clearfield Regional Police Department merger on March 5. The headquarters for the new police department will be at the Lawrence Township Municipal Building and the borough police department will be […]
Anna J. Witherup
Anna J. Witherup, 66, of Oil City, passed away peacefully in her sleep, after many years of significant health issues, at home in the morning hours of Friday, January 27, 2023. She was born April 9, 1956 in Clarion County to the late Melvin Hunsberger and the late Sylvia Brocious...
Discovery Materials Delivered to Defense in Child Endangerment Case
VENANGO CO., Pa (EYT) – According to Emily Layman, the pro se defendant in a child endangerment case that’s caught public attention since charges were filed against her in May 2022, the Venango County District Attorney’s Office has delivered the discovery materials that were requested in October.
Tionesta Woman Accused of Leaving Infant, Child Alone at Residence
TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area woman is facing felony charges for allegedly leaving her nine-month-old daughter and seven-year-old son alone in a Tionesta residence early Wednesday morning. According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 28-year-old Samantha Jo Buckley, of Tionesta, in Magisterial District...
Jeffrey Myers Crawford
Jeffrey Myers Crawford, of Lowell Healthcare in Lowell, IN, a well-known former Emlenton resident, went to be with our heavenly father January 21, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Jeff had resided at Lowell Healthcare since July 1, 2018. Jeffrey was born in Oil City on January 26, 1939. He...
SPONSORED: Deer Creek Winery to Celebrate National Hot Chocolate Day January 31!
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Bring your friends to Deer Creek Winery in Shippenville to celebrate National Hot Chocolate Day January 31. Deer Creek Winery is celebrating National Hot Chocolate Day with a spiked hot chocolate bar and a decorate your own mug craft. The event is for anyone 21 years of age or older.
Public Invited to Nature Art Showcase and Sale on February 3 & 4
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – The public is invited to attend the Seventh Annual Nature Art Showcase and Sale being held on February 3 and 4 in downtown Franklin. (Photo above: The Allegheny River in Warren, PA. Credit: Kirby Neubert of Seneca, PA) The event is free. This indoor art...
All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: George Walz
George Walz served our country in the United States Coast Guard. Name: George L. Walz, Jr. Mr. Walz served in the United States Coast Guard. He also served the community through his membership in the First Lutheran Church in Washington. He was laid to rest in Washington Cemetery’s Mausoleum.
EPA ruling could shutter W. Pa power plant ahead of schedule
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has found that a western Pennsylvania power plant can no longer dump toxic coal ash into unlined ponds, a ruling that could close the plant before its planned retirement in 2028. Along with coal-powered plants in Texas, Arizona, Michigan, and North Dakota, Keystone-Conemaugh Projects, LLC staved off upgrading its coal […] The post EPA ruling could shutter W. Pa power plant ahead of schedule appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
One Taken To Hospital In Center Twp.
At least two people were injured in a Center Township crash Tuesday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of Route 8 North and Northridge Lane. One vehicle was still on the road when first responders arrived and at least...
Sandra M. Simpson
Sandra M. Simpson, 73, of Clarion, passed away on January 26, 2023 at UPMC Montefiore in Pittsburgh. She was born in Brookville on July 2, 1949 to the late Jay and Marguerite (Walker) Wolff. Sandy worked for Owens-Illinois for almost 40 years. She was a long time member of the...
State Police Calls: Police Investigating Drug Possession in Jenks Township
FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. Marienville-based State Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash around 10:57 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, on State Route 66, at its intersection with State Route 899, in Jenks Township, Forest County. Police say...
Franklin Woman Charged for Allegedly Stealing Donations From Goodwill
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of an investigation into a theft of donations from Goodwill in Sugarcreek Borough. According to a release issued by the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department on Thursday, January 26, officers were contacted by an employee of the Goodwill store located on State Route 8 in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County, for a report of a theft that happened around 9:35 a.m. on August 15, 2022.
Police Identify Two Area Men Who Allegedly Provided Marijuana to Juvenile
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Sugarcreek Borough Police have released the names of two area men who provided marijuana to a juvenile. According to court documents, the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 22-year-old Gavin Lee Carson, of Stoneboro, and 19-year-old Gavin Tanner Bishop, of Franklin, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Friday, January 20.
INDIANA COUNTY WOMAN IDENTIFIED AS VICTIM IN CRASH IN 1987
State police say that the person who died in a fiery crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Somerset County in 1987 has been identified through DNA evidence. (Photo provided by State Police) Police say that the victim was 26-year-old Linda McClure of Indiana. She was a passenger in a tractor-trailer...
Oil City Woman Accused of Giving False Report to Police After Her Vehicle Crashes into House
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing charges for allegedly lying to police regarding a vehicle that crashed into a house on Harriot Avenue in March 2022. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 39-year-old Bobbi Jo Ruddell, of Oil City, on Thursday, January 26, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
Troopers: Indiana man fled scene of fatal Route 119 crash; was found intoxicated at hotel
Indiana County, PA (WJAC) — State police in Indiana County say a local man is behind bars for reportedly causing a fatal crash along Route 119 late Thursday night. Troopers say first responders were dispatched to the two-vehicle crash scene, located in Center Township, around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. According...
Route 8 Closed in Venango County
Route 8 in Venango County from the intersection with Route 227 in Rouseville to the intersection with Route 417 in Cherrytree Township has been re-opened. (Story updated on January 25 at 5:46 p.m.) Motorists are encouraged to visit www.511PA.com for up-to-date information on traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, and traffic...
Oil City Man Accused of Selling Shed That Did Not Belong to Him
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man allegedly sold a shed in Cornplanter Township that did not belong to him. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 58-year-old Ronald Anthony Harkless, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Friday, January 20.
