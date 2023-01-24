ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, MI

UpNorthLive.com

Prosecutor: Don't dismiss murder charge against ex-cop

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A prosecutor has asked a judge not to dismiss a second-degree murder charge against a former Grand Rapids police officer accused of shooting a Black motorist in the back of the head. Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker filed court papers this week opposing a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Update: Suspects identified, arrests made in Benton Harbor homicide

Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety reports that the three suspects involved in Leon Johnson's death have been identified and warrants have been authorized. The suspects have been identified as Immanuel Williams Jr., Charles Douglas-Howard Little Jr., and Denarion Evans. Williams was arrested by an MSP tactical team at an...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Woman traveling with husband dies in snowmobile crash

SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A woman from the Charlotte, Michigan-area died in a snowmobile crash on Thursday, according to Michigan State Police. At 2:45 p.m., MSP troopers with the Manistique and Gladstone posts received a call of a snowmobile crash in which a woman struck a tree on Trail 413 near Camp 7 Road in Schoolcraft County.
SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Man gets 60-day jail sentence for sabotaging hunter's tree stand

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Chelsea will serve a 60-day sentence in the Marquette County Jail for intentionally sabotaging a hunter's tree stand. Thomas Steele III, 23, recently took a plea agreement and pled guilty to misdemeanors of aggravated assault and hunter harassment, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Man dies after crash involving semitruck

MASON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Mason County Sheriff's Office has identified a driver who was involved in a crash with a semitruck on Tuesday morning. The sheriff's office said they were contacted at 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday that Brian Elzinga, 63, from Grand Rapids, was pronounced as deceased. The...
MASON COUNTY, MI

