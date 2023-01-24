Read full article on original website
Record-Herald
Ag Society members honored
Faith Cottrill-Marine (middle) and the Ag Society were honored. The awards presented to Cottrill-Marine include: First Place Small Fair Award for Newspaper ad, Fair Premium Book Cover and printed Promotion Program/Brochure for 2022, and they also received Small Fair Best of Show Premium Book Cover for 2022. The Fayette County...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ohio University Chillicothe names 81 students to the Fall 2022 Dean’s list
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Ohio University Chillicothe has named 81 students to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have at least a 3.5 GPA for a minimum of 15 semester hours of credit earned, including at least 12 hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.
Record-Herald
Locals showcased at Farm Bureau Convention
On Jan. 6-11, five individuals from Fayette County Farm Bureau attended the 2023 American Farm Bureau Federation’s Annual Convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Fayette County Farm Bureau won a County Activity of Excellence award and got to showcase their efforts at the AFBF Convention trade show. This year,...
hometownstations.com
HTM Area Credit Union to combine operations with Superior Credit Union
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima-based Superior Credit Union continues to grow. It was announced today that they are merging with HTM Area Credit Union in Troy. This brings HTM's 3,600 members into the fold with Superior's of nearly 100,000 members. HTM members will gain access to Superior's 23 Ohio branches and superior members will be able to access HTM's Troy location.
Record-Herald
Local student nominated to military service academies
WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Mike Carey (R-OH) recently nominated Blake Sollars, of Fayette County, to the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD and the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, CO. Blake is the son of Michael and Sherry Sollars and attends Miami Trace High School.
Record-Herald
Judge David Bender sworn in
David Bender was sworn in on Jan. 21, 2023 to the office of Judge of the Fayette County Common Pleas Court, General and Domestic Relations Division. He will assume the duties of this new office on Feb. 9. Judge Bender began practicing law in Fayette County in 1987 as an...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Memorial Hospital Director of Cardiovascular Services Nominated for State Level Award
MARYSVILLE – Memorial Health has nominated Tricia Daniels, BSN, RN, CCRN, and Director of Cardiovascular Services, as their nominee for the 2023 Ohio Hospital Association’s (OHA) Albert E. Dyckes Health Care Worker of the Year Award. The award is presented annually to one Ohio healthcare employee who personifies leadership, reflects the mission and values of his or her organization, routinely performs work in an exemplary manner, and gives back to the community.
City Barbeque opening 12th central Ohio restaurant
DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Dublin-based restaurant chain City Barbeque is opening its 12th central Ohio location and will feature a drive-thru lane. City Barbeque’s new spot will start smoking on Feb. 6 at 1200 Sunbury Rd. in Delaware County’s Glennwood Commons Shopping Center. Like all City Barbeque locations, the joint will smoke all meats on-site […]
Record-Herald
‘Building for the Future’ at Miami Trace
The Miami Trace Local School District released part two of its 2023 State of the District address on Tuesday evening. The topic for this segment was called “Building for the Future – Career Field Connections.” Miami Trace Superintendent Kim Pittser began the segment by outlining the Career Connections program.
dayton.com
Barbecue restaurant opens in former Miamisburg tavern
A longtime restauranteur has opened a new brick-and-mortar space in Miamisburg. Al Shamburger, known for his natural, smoke flavored meats, opened Big A BBQ & Grill at 209 Byers Road on Jan. 23. The space previously housed Steve & Tammy’s Tavern. Last December, owner Steven Meyer posted on Facebook that the restaurant was for sale.
wvxu.org
Ohio is seen as a test state for solar farms. An increasing number of counties are banning them
Ohio led the nation in solar and wind farm rejections in 2022, according to an author and podcaster tracking such data. Robert Bryce says more than 40 Ohio townships banned either wind or solar, or both, in 2022. He says that's a direct result of Senate Bill 52, which gives local governments control. Butler County is one county banning them.
iheart.com
Julie Preston is Republican Candidate for Chillicothe Mayor
While Mayor Luke Feeney is the Democratic incumbent mayor of Chillicothe, he now has a challenger. At-large council member Julie Preston was announced as the Republican candidate for mayor, in Thursday's annual dinner of the Republican Women of Ross County. After Monday's Chillicothe Council session, she said she is running...
Times Gazette
Emus still on the loose
Savannah Anderson said that she couldn’t believe it when she saw an emu last Saturday in her woods off Concord Road south of Hillsboro. “I was like, emu again?” she said, “and I just started laughing.”. Merritt Davis McLarren also reported having seen an emu on...
tippnews.com
Best Pizza Spots in Miami County
Who doesn’t love pizza? The cheese, the sauce, the crust, any topping you want, it’s a favorite of many. Check out some of the best places to get pizza here in Miami County!. Tipp City Pizza, Tipp City. Now open in downtown Tipp City, Tipp City Pizza has...
iheart.com
"Maximum Height of Grass and Weeds" Fails to Pass in Council
An attempt to correct a part of the updated nuisance legislation failed in Monday's Chillicothe Council session. Julie Preston saw her third and final reading of a revision of the "Maximum Height of Grass and Weeds" fail to pass. It would have changed the height from 12 inches to six.
Record-Herald
FCS students attend leadership conference
Fayette Christian School students recently attended the 2023 Leadership Conference, sponsored by Epifano McDonald’s of Fayette County, at Deer Creek State Lodge and Conference Center. FCS Principal Rick Melvin kicked off the conference discussing “Spiritual Leadership.”. Carole Pontious led two leadership sessions, which included team-building activities on “Building...
dayton.com
3 new businesses coming to Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood
Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood has been making headlines in recent weeks with three new establishments coming soon. From homecooked favorites with a touch of Nashville to bubble teas and waffles, the foodie scene in Belmont is growing. Angie’s Firehouse Tavern closed its doors Jan. 17 at 703 Watervliet Ave. but...
Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Jan. 25
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The next winter storm has arrived from the southwest in the early morning hours Wednesday, leading to snow emergencies in central Ohio. You can check here for the latest traffic conditions and here for the latest forecast from Storm Team 4. And NBC4 will be tracking all alerts from the National […]
3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio
Are you looking for delicious Italian food in Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should visit this restaurant, which has been serving delicious Italian food for more than 100 years. When you try some of their food, you'll see why the restaurant has managed to stick around for so long. Customer favorites include the excellent lasagna, which is made from a decades-old recipe; chicken piccata, which has a white wine sauce, roasted red peppers, lemons, and capers; and manicotti, which features rolled pasta filled with seasoned ricotta and covered in marinara sauce. You should also check out the Italian wedding soup and bruschetta. If you have room for dessert, patrons recommend the tiramisu.
sciotopost.com
Found Guilty of Murder Inside of Ross Correctional Institution
CHILLICOTHE – A murder occured between two cellmates in Ross County Institution in February of 2022, now the man responsible will face serious charges after almost being released. Darryl King was found guilty of the murder of Alex Sapp in Ross County court this week. The trial only lasted...
