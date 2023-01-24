ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colfax High School lockdown lifted after Placer deputies find ‘unauthorized’ teen in Auburn

By Molly Jarone
The Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

A lockdown at two schools in Colfax was lifted Tuesday after Placer County sheriff’s deputies found an “unauthorized male juvenile” who had entered Colfax High School’s campus.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that, just after 10 a.m., deputies responded to the school for a report of an “unauthorized male juvenile on campus potentially posing a security threat.” Placer Union High School District officials called the Sheriff’s Office after they received information that someone “who could pose a potential threat to the school” was on campus.

Sheriff’s officials began investigating the nature and credibility of the potential threat. It was decided it was best to place the school on a “precautionary lockdown” as deputies searched the campus, according to a news release from the school district.

“Deputies and detectives worked with school officials and allied law enforcement agencies to secure both the high school and elementary schools,” sheriff’s officials said. “Upon investigating, the male juvenile was located by sheriff’s deputies in the Auburn area. The investigation is ongoing.”

The lockdown included a shelter-in-place order for the high school and Colfax Elementary School next door, Colfax Mayor Trinity Burruss said in a social media post.

“Although it was determined that there was no immediate threat to our students and staff,” school district officials wrote in a news release, “we are extremely grateful for the swift and thorough handling of this incident by our partners at the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.”

The person in question was not a Colfax High student, school district officials said, and the Sheriff’s Office was continuing its investigation as to his alleged presence on campus.

Sheriff’s and school district officials said the high school was dismissed for the day, allowing parents to pick up students as usual, though district officials added that the campus needed to be “cleared immediately.” The Sheriff’s Office said students who had not arranged for a ride would be at the learning center/library, which would remain open.

Burruss said the grade school would have dismissal at its normal time.

Afterschool programs, however, at both schools were canceled for the day.

The Bee’s Rosalio Ahumada contributed to this story.

The Sacramento Bee

