FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentenceJade Talks CrimeNew Kensington, PA
Renowned Sports Doctor DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Visit the Country's Steepest Street Here in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
August Wilson Society Announces 2023 Biennial Colloquium2UrbanGirlsPittsburgh, PA
wcn247.com
A King on and Beyond the Field
NEW WILMINGTON, Pa.— Who do you think is the most competitive student at Westminster? It may not be who you would expect, because this former athlete has experience being on and off the field. Sophomore Sean King not only has a Marketing major with a minor in History, but a hunger for competition that goes beyond the field.
Pitt Among Early Leaders for Five-Star F Alier Maluk
The Pitt Panthers have been pursuing five-star sophomore Alier Maluk as much as anyone.
Newest Transfers Saw Different Pitt after Last Two Seasons
The Pitt Panthers' recent success has them catching the eyes of elite recruits.
Recruiting Notebook: More National Praise for Pitt Signee Jordan Bass
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
Aquinas Academy's Vinnie Cugini bearing down on WPIAL's all-time scoring record in boys basketball
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - At a small high school up in the North Hills, a very big record is about to be broken. Aquinas Academy's Vinnie Cugini is bearing down on the WPIAL's all-time scoring record in boys basketball, a record that has stood for 30 years.There's one thing that's for certain: Cugini can score.A four-year starter at Aquinas Academy, Cugini has racked up a total of 2,711 points, just 127 shy of the WPIAL all-time record set by Valley's Tom Pipkins in 1993."I've heard a lot about it recently," Cugini says. "A lot of people keep asking me when it's...
d9and10sports.com
Comeback Kids: Kennedy Catholic Girls Rally From Double-Digit Deficit to Stun WPIAL Power Blackhawk in Double Overtime
BEAVER FALLS, Pa. – Being down 12 on the road in the second half against one of the top Class 4A teams in the state proved to be no problem for Kennedy Catholic. Layke Fields scored 25 points and Bella Magestro knocked down a pair of free throws with 5.2 seconds left in double-overtime to lift Kennedy Catholic to a 55-53 triumph over Blackhawk.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Recaping A Busy Monday of Recruiting For The Pitt Football Staff
Before hosting a big group of recruits this coming Saturday, Pat Narduzzi and his staff were out on the road recruiting on Monday, which resulted in them extending a number of offers. PSN keeps you updated throughout the day on any recruiting news in the Frank Walker Daily Notebook, but...
Travis Blaize steps down as Westminster's head football coach
Westminster football will look for a new head coach after Travis Blaize announced on Twitter that he's stepping down from his position.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh native and Penn State grad eliminated on season premiere of ‘The Bachelor’
Season 27 of “The Bachelor” debuted Monday on ABC. One of the 30 women that was going to date star Zach Shallcross was a Pittsburgh native and Penn State University graduate. But, Cara Ammon, 27, a corporate recruiter at J.P. Morgan in New York City, did not make...
KDKA-TV Ken Rice Writes a Poem that Shocked Rick Dayton
How good of a writer are you? Are you better than artificial intelligence? Ken Rice of KDKA-TV joined the Rick Dayton Show for his daily appearance and “wrote” a poem for Rick about a snowy day in Pittsburgh.
Big Cash 5 Jackpot hits just north of Pittsburgh
Someone north of Pittsburgh is a lot richer today. The Pennsylvania Lottery says someone in Butler County hit the Cash 5 Jackpot worth over $660,000 on Tuesday.
tablemagazine.com
Two Pittsburgh Restaurants Make James Beard Semi-Finalists List
The pandemic brought not only the restaurant industry to a halt in 2020: it took the James Beard Awards with it. In August of 2020 an announcement was made that awards wouldn’t be given out. As nominees removed themselves from consideration, the organization committed to overhauling the process for 2021. But 2021 also brought a year without James Beard Awards nominees as the need to address inequity, systematic bias, and promotion of toxic behaviors continued to weigh on the organization. See the complete coverage of the allegations by Eater here.
27 First News
Linda M. Branch, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Linda Marie Branch. 69, transitioned from her earthly labor Monday, January 16, 2023, at her home. Linda was born May 25, 1953, in Youngstown, a daughter of Thomas and Gloria Pack Mason. She was a high school graduate and went on to be employed as a caregiver by InVision Home Health Care.
wtae.com
Winter weather leads to more than 150 school closings and delays in Pittsburgh area
PITTSBURGH — Expected snow on Wednesday morning led to more than 150 school closings and delays in the Pittsburgh area. Many schools, including the Penn Hills School District, have opted for flexible instruction days. A complete list of school closings and delays can be found here.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Real Pittsburgh Wedding: Ashley Ames and Michelle Stiller Are Made for Each Other
Ashley Ames and Michelle Stiller met in the summer of 2010 at a mutual friend’s bonfire — a meeting that Michelle called love at first sight. “I remember it very vividly, and I swear time stopped,” Michelle says. After the bonfire, they started spending time together. A few years later, Michelle was accepted to Duquesne University’s pharmacy program, and a year after that, Ashley was accepted to Duquesne’s occupational therapy program, and their relationship grew as they attended the same school. The timing of their programs lined up so they graduated together in 2018.
lbmjournal.com
84 Lumber announces expansion plans
Eighty Four, Pa. — 84 Lumber, currently operating 310 facilities which includes 234 stores, 14 component manufacturing plants, 28 engineered wood product centers (EWP) and 34 door shops, has announced expansion plans. The company plans to open new facilities and make improvements to 54 existing locations to increase its market share by the end of 2023.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The top 15 country concerts coming to Pittsburgh in 2023
With tours from legends to up-and-comers, Pittsburgh country music fans will have plenty of opportunities to bust out their cowboy boots and hats this year. In June, the city will have four straight nights of concerts, two from Morgan Wallen at PNC Park followed by two nights of Taylor Swift at Acrisure Stadium.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Cookie Table Contest Winner: Lindsey and David Continue the Tradition
Guests from 17 states traveled across the country to attend the wedding of Lindsey Crandell and David Haberman. While some out-of-town guests were surprised by the idea of a cookie table, the Pittsburgh tradition has always held a place in the lives of the couple, who originate from the North Hills.
pittsburghmagazine.com
This Stone Storybook Charmer in Baldwin Borough is Ready For its Next Chapter
Dr. Sherri Johnson never intended to move to Pittsburgh — then she fell in love. “I was working in Kentucky when I met my late husband, Dr. Thomas Lehman,” she says. “He was from Ohio.”. The couple moved to Pittsburgh after Lehman became the medical director of...
Commissioners approve plans for Raising Cane's in Oakland
Pittsburgh’s Planning Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved plans to convert an existing restaurant in the city’s Oakland neighborhood into a Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers. The restaurant chain is planning to open a location at Fifth Avenue and Atwood Street in a building that formerly housed the restaurant...
