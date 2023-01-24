Read full article on original website
Related
teslarati.com
Tesla stock rebounds 50 percent in less than one month in 2023
Tesla stock (NASDAQ: TSLA) is up 50 percent less than a month into 2023. The spike in the company’s stock price follows a sharp downturn that occurred in 2022. Last year, Tesla stock fell sharply, losing over 60 percent of its value. Due to widespread unfavorable conditions in the tech and automotive sectors, Tesla felt the losses due to increased vehicle prices, delays in some company products, and CEO Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter.
teslarati.com
Tesla shareholder sells home to load up on stock, and it’s already paying off
Tesla shareholders are a rare breed, sometimes putting almost everything, and we mean everything, on the line in hopes of striking it big and making major waves in their own portfolios. Jason DeBolt is one of those shareholders. DeBolt, a shareholder since March 26, 2013, sold his home and bought...
teslarati.com
Tesla is banking on a major Q1 push to secure its biggest year yet
Tesla is banking on a major push for sales in the first quarter of 2023 in an attempt to secure what will likely be its biggest year to date. In the past, Tesla has routinely depended on end-of-quarter and, most importantly, end-of-year sales pushes to reach goals. However, the company...
teslarati.com
Tesla CEO Musk meets with Washington brass to discuss EVs
Tesla CEO Elon Musk met with Senior Advisor to President Joe Biden, John Podesta and Senior Advisor Mitch Landrieu on Friday in Washington to discuss electric vehicle adoption and progress in the United States. A Senior White House spokesperson said Podesta and Landrieu met with Musk to discuss “shared goals...
teslarati.com
Tesla in talks with Mexico for facility, but no deal finalized yet: official
A recent statement from a Mexican official has revealed that while Tesla and the northeastern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon are in talks for a potential facility in the area, an agreement about the project is yet to be finalized. Reports about Tesla’s potential facility in Mexico emerged last year...
teslarati.com
Elon Musk’s goal of 100 SpaceX launches in 2023 is looking surprisingly doable
SpaceX is less than a month into 2023, but CEO Elon Musk’s wildly ambitious goal of 100 launches in one year is already looking doable. Announced last August, Musk’s 100-launch 2023 target followed goals of 52 – and then 60 – Falcon rocket launches in 2022. Both 2022 goals were incredibly ambitious, with 60 requiring SpaceX to almost double its previous annual launch record. But for the first time in its history, SpaceX not only met – but exceeded – its executives’ forecasts. The company launched 61 times in 2022, tying a four-decade-old Soviet record for the most launches of a single family of rockets in one year. Anywhere close to 100 Falcon launches in 2023 would crush that record.
teslarati.com
Tesla continues ‘Project Highland’ manufacturing line installation at Fremont
Tesla is continuing to progress on the installation of new Model 3 production lines at the Fremont Factory, which is being revamped for Project Highland. Project Highland is a codename for Tesla’s planned revamp of the Model 3 mass-market sedan, which is reportedly receiving new infotainment upgrades, interior simplifications, and a reduction of components.
teslarati.com
Tesla Model 3 emerges as track monster after Pikes Peak crash
Unplugged Performance has turned its crashed Tesla Model 3 into the most aerodynamically aggressive Tesla ever created. Watching the Unplugged Performance Tesla Model 3 crash at the Pikes Peak hill climb was devastating. Not only because of the potential for injury to the driver, but also for all of the lost progress on what had been one of UP’s most successful track toys. But from that fire, that same Model 3 has emerged as the “Bionic Phoenix.” With potentially the most aggressive aerodynamics package a Tesla has ever been adorned with, it is ready to take on anything.
teslarati.com
Ideanomics acquires EV truck manufacturer VIA Motors
VIA Motors, a commercial electric truck manufacturer, has been acquired by global EV company Ideanomics. Ideanomics has been on a tear over the past two years, acquiring electric vehicle startups producing motorcycles, tractors, and electric delivery vans, all part of its mission to electrify mobility globally. Now, Ideanomics has acquired VIA Motors, an American commercial electric truck manufacturer that will be working to introduce its first vehicle and potentially license its hardware in the near future.
teslarati.com
LG Energy Solution in “active discussions” with Tesla for battery supply from AZ plant
LG Energy Solution (LGES) noted on Friday that it is currently engaged in “active discussions” with Tesla and other electric vehicle companies to provide batteries from its planned factory in Arizona. The battery supplier’s comments were shared in a conference call. While the company did not provide...
teslarati.com
“Elon Musk provision:” CA ponders wealth tax–even for those who moved out of state
California legislators are advocating for legislation that would introduce a new tax on the state’s wealthiest residents, even if they have already relocated to another area of the country. The bill was introduced by Assemblyman Alex Lee, a progressive Democrat in the California State Legislature. Lee’s bill would impose...
teslarati.com
Tesla Model 3 RWD available for $399 per month with 3-year lease
The Tesla Model 3 RWD is the company’s most affordable vehicle today, starting at just $43,990 before incentives in the United States following the substantial price cuts implemented earlier this month. A look at Tesla’s order page for the vehicle shows that Model 3 RWD can be leased for a very reasonable $399 per month.
teslarati.com
SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell awarded 2023 National Space Trophy
SpaceX President and Chief Operation Officer Gwynne Shotwell was honored by the Rotary National Award for Space Achievement (RNASA) Foundation’s 2023 National Space Trophy. RNASA will hold a black-tie banquet honoring Ms. Shotwell in Houston on April 28, 2023. Every year an American who has made major contributions to...
Comments / 1