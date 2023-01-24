Read full article on original website
WDSU
Light freeze possible on Northshore, with flood risk Sunday
NEW ORLEANS — A cold night is underway. Lows will be around 29-33 degrees on the Northshore, so a light freeze and frost are possible. On the South Shore, lows will be on either side of 40 degrees. Friday will be chilly with highs 56-59 degrees. Skies will be...
WDSU
Jefferson Parish announces closures in preparedness for inclement weather on Tuesday
Jefferson Parish Officials have announced closures on Tuesday, Jan. 24, due to inclement weather. All Jefferson Parish libraries, Head Start and Early Head Start Centers, JPRD parks and playgrounds will close at 2 p.m. Jefferson Parish trash dropoff sites will close at 2 p.m. to allow the haulers to move...
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish announces closures as severe weather approaches
Jefferson Parish said Tuesday that its libraries, Head Start centers, trash drop-off sites, parks and playgrounds will close at 2 p.m. because of the possibility of severe weather. The National Weather Service has issued an enhanced risk of severe weather this evening into early Wednesday morning as a cold front...
WDSU
Toll tag deadline fast approaching for causeway drivers
The Greater New Orleans Expressway Commission is changing the toll tag for drivers from the Northshore to the Southshore. The old hard case toll tags and/or large sticker tags will be obsolete effective at midnight on Friday, Jan. 27, and will no longer read in the toll system. New smaller,...
Parish-by-parish list of closures, shelters ahead of severe weather
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — Get ready for an active weather day as a powerful storm system moves our way out of Texas. This afternoon the main story will be the strong south winds kicking in. A high wind warning has been issued for our area as non-thunderstorm winds could gust to 50 mph through the afternoon and evening.
WDSU
Cold nights and chilly days through Friday
NEW ORLEANS — After a cold front brought strong wind, atornado and damage Tuesday night, it left behind beautiful, chilly weather for Wednesday. That cool weather will stick around for the rest of the workweek!. Thursday morning, skies will be mostly cloudy. Lows will be in the middle 30s...
WDSU
Chilly for now! Warmer weekend, but Sunday storms
NEW ORLEANS — Today, was a cold start along the Northshore with mid to upper 30s, and slightly warmer down toward the South Shore that began with upper 30s to mid 40s. This afternoon, mostly sunny skies -- as few high clouds drift across Southeast Louisiana. Chilly for this afternoon as cold air is being directed from the northern tier of the United States by way of Canada. So, highs today 53-58°, and winds NW 10-15 mph have pushed a light breeze through the metro. New Orleans has an expected high of 56° degrees 12 degrees below the seasonal normal temperature.
WDSU
Train stopped in Metairie after driver tries to beat the train
METAIRIE, La. — An accident involving a train and car caused a train crossing to close during peak commute hours in Metairie Thursday morning. According to Jefferson Parish Councilman-At-Large Scott Walker, A Norfolk Southern train stopped in Metairie because a driver attempted to beat the train at the Atherton crossing.
WDSU
Tornado damage confirmed in Bayou Cane
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in Bayou Cane Tuesday night. The tornado was an EF1 with 95mph winds. The path of the storm was 50 yards wide. There were no injures but the tornado did cause damage on Holley Street.
New Report Digs Into New Orleans, Louisiana Designation as the Nation’s ‘Murder Capital’
NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) - The Big Easy has long been plagued with a crime problem, but 2022 proved to be an extremely deadly year - and violence in the city only seems to be escalating. In September 2022, New Orleans earned the designation of "Murder Capital" of the...
fox8live.com
Crash on River Road on Westbank causing traffic delays
WESTWEGO, La. (WVUE) - A crash at River Road and Rivet Blvd. is causing traffic delays, according to Louisiana State Police. A state police spokesperson said that there was a crash with minor injuries and wreckers are on the scene clearing the roadways. The crash is subject to an active...
WDSU
WDSU Investigates: Wrecked cars 'wrecking' the daily operations at KIPP Central City Primary
NEW ORLEANS — Wrecked cars have been 'wrecking' the daily operations at KIPP Central City Primary. after someone keeps dumping the vehicles in the school's pick-up and drop-off lanes. "Well, be here in the morning to do arrival and we will see three wrecked cars that are in our...
WWL-TV
Traffic lights broken at 8 New Orleans intersections, DPW says repairs coming soon
NEW ORLEANS — Navigating New Orleans traffic is hard enough, but when the lights go out, it's an accident waiting to happen. The City has a plan though. The Department of Public Works laid out its plan to fix the city's broken traffic lights and street lights during a Public Works Commission meeting Wednesday.
NOLA.com
New name on New Orleans skyline: See which Poydras Street tower is getting an updated sign
The Mississippi-based bank that acquired New Orleans’ First Bank and Trust last year is renaming its new local headquarters building among the office towers of Poydras Street. The 36-story building at the intersection of Poydras and O'Keefe Avenue known as the First Bank & Trust Tower is being renamed...
iheart.com
Latest On Severe Weather Threat For Southeast Louisiana
Much of southeast Louisiana remains under an enhanced risk for severe weather Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning as a front approaches the area. Forecasters at the National Weather Service New Orleans/Baton Rouge office say they expect a line of severe storms to move quickly across the area after arriving tonight and all modes of severe weather are possible, including brief tornadoes.
NOLA.com
A real woman 'warrior' reigns as queen of the Nefertiti parade in New Orleans East
It’s unusual to interview a Carnival queen who’s carrying a sidearm. But Summer Turner isn’t your usual Carnival Queen. She’s a detective sergeant in the New Orleans Police Department, assigned to property crime in New Orleans’ busiest precinct, the 7th, in New Orleans East. On...
Storm anxiety builds after recent tornadoes
GRETNA, La. — Approaching storms can bring anxiety, especially if your home still has damage that hasn't been fixed from past storms. And there are still homes in Gretna where last month’s tornado touched down that are open, torn apart. The Terrytown Playground, on Heritage Avenue, is now...
Tornado watch posted as severe weather comes in
The New Orleans area is under a tornado watch through 1 a.m. Weather forecasters are tracking a front that will bring possible storms through the area starting before midnight.
WDSU
New Orleans Fire Department investigating truck fire
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department is investigating a truck fire in the Gentilly Terrace neighborhood on Monday. According to NOFD, the truck caught on fire at Painters and Dreaux Streets. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
WDSU
Jefferson Parish Fire Department investigating fire at Ground Pat'i restaurant
Jefferson Parish Fire Department is investigating a 2-alarm fire at a restaurant in Metairie. According to the fire department, Ground Pat'i on David Drive caught fire on Monday evening. It is currently unknown the cause of the fire. Stay tuned with WDSU for any more updates.
