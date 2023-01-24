ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Jefferson Parish announces closures as severe weather approaches

Jefferson Parish said Tuesday that its libraries, Head Start centers, trash drop-off sites, parks and playgrounds will close at 2 p.m. because of the possibility of severe weather. The National Weather Service has issued an enhanced risk of severe weather this evening into early Wednesday morning as a cold front...
WDSU

Toll tag deadline fast approaching for causeway drivers

The Greater New Orleans Expressway Commission is changing the toll tag for drivers from the Northshore to the Southshore. The old hard case toll tags and/or large sticker tags will be obsolete effective at midnight on Friday, Jan. 27, and will no longer read in the toll system. New smaller,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Cold nights and chilly days through Friday

NEW ORLEANS — After a cold front brought strong wind, atornado and damage Tuesday night, it left behind beautiful, chilly weather for Wednesday. That cool weather will stick around for the rest of the workweek!. Thursday morning, skies will be mostly cloudy. Lows will be in the middle 30s...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Chilly for now! Warmer weekend, but Sunday storms

NEW ORLEANS — Today, was a cold start along the Northshore with mid to upper 30s, and slightly warmer down toward the South Shore that began with upper 30s to mid 40s. This afternoon, mostly sunny skies -- as few high clouds drift across Southeast Louisiana. Chilly for this afternoon as cold air is being directed from the northern tier of the United States by way of Canada. So, highs today 53-58°, and winds NW 10-15 mph have pushed a light breeze through the metro. New Orleans has an expected high of 56° degrees 12 degrees below the seasonal normal temperature.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Train stopped in Metairie after driver tries to beat the train

METAIRIE, La. — An accident involving a train and car caused a train crossing to close during peak commute hours in Metairie Thursday morning. According to Jefferson Parish Councilman-At-Large Scott Walker, A Norfolk Southern train stopped in Metairie because a driver attempted to beat the train at the Atherton crossing.
METAIRIE, LA
WDSU

Tornado damage confirmed in Bayou Cane

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in Bayou Cane Tuesday night. The tornado was an EF1 with 95mph winds. The path of the storm was 50 yards wide. There were no injures but the tornado did cause damage on Holley Street.
BAYOU CANE, LA
fox8live.com

Crash on River Road on Westbank causing traffic delays

WESTWEGO, La. (WVUE) - A crash at River Road and Rivet Blvd. is causing traffic delays, according to Louisiana State Police. A state police spokesperson said that there was a crash with minor injuries and wreckers are on the scene clearing the roadways. The crash is subject to an active...
WESTWEGO, LA
iheart.com

Latest On Severe Weather Threat For Southeast Louisiana

Much of southeast Louisiana remains under an enhanced risk for severe weather Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning as a front approaches the area. Forecasters at the National Weather Service New Orleans/Baton Rouge office say they expect a line of severe storms to move quickly across the area after arriving tonight and all modes of severe weather are possible, including brief tornadoes.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

Storm anxiety builds after recent tornadoes

GRETNA, La. — Approaching storms can bring anxiety, especially if your home still has damage that hasn't been fixed from past storms. And there are still homes in Gretna where last month’s tornado touched down that are open, torn apart. The Terrytown Playground, on Heritage Avenue, is now...
GRETNA, LA
WDSU

New Orleans Fire Department investigating truck fire

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department is investigating a truck fire in the Gentilly Terrace neighborhood on Monday. According to NOFD, the truck caught on fire at Painters and Dreaux Streets. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

