Thurston County, WA

All 5 bodies recovered from Saturday house fire; report identifies 2 adults

By Rolf Boone
The Olympian
 2 days ago

The bodies of two adults and three children have been recovered from a fatal house fire Saturday morning near Capitol Forest, the Thurston County Coroner said Tuesday.

Medical examinations are set for Friday, he said.

Although the Thurston County Coroner hasn’t officially identified those who died, a relative has identified the two adults, according to the Associated Press, citing a report from The Seattle Times.

Destiny and Steven Cox lived with their four children at their home at Sherman Valley Ranch, which caught fire Saturday, The Seattle Times reported.

Destiny’s step-aunt, April Karreci, told multiple news outlets that the couple was lovely and that a 13-year-old girl and two boys, ages 10 and 12, died with their parents in the fire, according to the report.

The couple’s eldest child, 14, was not at home at the time of the fire. Another girl, a friend who had been staying with the family, escaped the fire, according to the report.

About 6:30 a.m. Saturday, numerous fire units were dispatched to Sherman Valley Ranch and found the home completely engulfed in flames, with the five people inside.

Some pets also perished in the fire, but no livestock on the ranch were harmed, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.

In the wake of the deadly blaze, a candlelight vigil has been organized and fundraising efforts launched. The vigil is set for 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 at Tumwater High School stadium, according to a GoFundMe page set up for the family.

A second GoFundMe page has been started to help Sherman Valley Ranch. Both have already exceeded their original fundraising goals.

