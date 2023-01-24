ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Doug Pederson lands AFC Coach of the Year honors in first season with Jaguars

By Juston Lewis, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nYEjD_0kPmugsQ00

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson was announced as the 2022 AFC Coach of the Year by the 101 Awards on Tuesday.

In his first season with Jacksonville, Pederson led the team to the AFC Divisional round, logging a 10-9 record after the Jaguars finished with the worst record in the NFL in 2021.

He helped guide the Jaguars to the postseason despite the team falling on a five-game slide through the month of October. The Jaguars had a 3-7 record entering their bye-week after a loss to Kansas City, but won six of their last seven regular-season games, including five in a row to make the playoffs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22NtTY_0kPmugsQ00

Deserving Doug? Does Jaguars' Doug Pederson deserve Coach of the Year consideration?

'Window of opportunity is now': Jaguars' Doug Pederson wraps season, talks future optimism

Back on the bike: Doug Pederson discusses being on the sidelines after year-long hiatus

Pederson and the Jaguars won the AFC South title in a win-or-go-home Saturday night prime-time matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

He also helped steer the Jaguars out of a 27-point hole to secure the third-largest comeback victory in postseason history against the Chargers two weeks ago.

Players and coaches alike have credited Pederson’s personality and steadiness for the turnaround in Jacksonville this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v2sKo_0kPmugsQ00

For 53 years, the 101 Awards has been given to the Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year along with the Coach of the Year from the American Football Conference (AFC) and National Football Conference (NFC) at the conclusion of each season.

The awards are voted on by 101 national media members, and honorees will be presented with their trophies at an awards gala in Kansas City on Feb. 25. Pederson joined Brian Daboll of the New York Giants, who won the NFC coaching honor.

Pederson joins former Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone as the only two Jacksonville coaches to win the award. Marrone won in 2017 along with Calais Campbell who was selected as Defensive Player of the Year in the same season.

Find the full list of award winners here .

Juston Lewis is a sports reporter for the Florida Times-Union. You can follow him on Twitter at @JustonLewis_ .

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Doug Pederson lands AFC Coach of the Year honors in first season with Jaguars

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
The Spun

Breaking: Packers Make Big Decision On Aaron Rodgers

This offseason, there is reportedly a "real possibility" that the Green Bay Packers trade Aaron Rodgers. If they do deal the four-time MVP, apparently they want to get him out of the conference. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, via NFL Twitter aggregator Dov Kleiman, Green Bay will not trade ...
GREEN BAY, WI
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
OnlyHomers

NFL Coach Suddenly Fired

The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott Is Reportedly Dating A Notable Athlete

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, reportedly broke up earlier this season.  The NFL quarterback has reportedly already moved on, though. According to Page Six, Prescott is dating a notable collegiate athlete, who swims at LSU. "Dallas Cowboys ...
LOUISIANA STATE
NBC Chicago

Jets Hire Nathaniel Hackett as Offensive Coordinator After Broncos Stint

Jets hire Nathaniel Hackett as OC despite Nick Caley interest originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New York Jets officially hired Nathaniel Hackett to be their offensive coordinator, the team announced Thursday. Hackett spent last season as the Denver Broncos’ head coach but was fired in December after going...
The Spun

Look: Former NFL Head Coach Furious With Cowboys Move

The Dallas Cowboys' Twitter account responded to Sunday's NFC Divisional Round loss with an oddly critical post about Dak Prescott. "Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted ...
TEXAS STATE
OnlyHomers

NFL Head Coach May Sit Out 2023 Season

The past weeks have been full of rumors about what the next step will be in the legendary career of National Football League coach Sean Payton. He has been sitting down for interviews and has either interviewed or is scheduled to interview, with four of the five NFL teams with coaching vacancies, according to reporting in Sporting News.
The Game Haus

List of 2023 Jacksonville Jaguars Free Agents

The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Jacksonville Jaguars free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Disturbing 49ers Arrest

A San Francisco 49ers defensive player has been arrested on Tuesday. Defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was arrested on Monday afternoon on domestic violence charges, per The Mercury News. According to the report, police were called to Omenihu’s home just after 4:30 p.m. local time on ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Undergoes Major Surgery

During Sunday's playoffs between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys star running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field with a very serious injury. The injury was clearly bad as the medical staff immediately put his leg into an air cast.
The Game Haus

List of 2023 Dallas Cowboys Free Agents

The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Dallas Cowboys free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy