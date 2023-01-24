ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Phantoms acquire pair of Slovakian World Junior team members

By Josh Frketic
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44bycU_0kPmudEF00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown Phantoms has acquired a pair of players from the Slovakian World Junior squad on Tuesday.

Youngstown is adding defenseman Pavol Funtek from Kettera U20 in the top Finnish junior league.

Phantoms explode in first period to top Madison in milestone game

The 6’6” Funtek was named a “Top-3 Player” on Team Slovakia at the World Junior Championships earlier this month.

“Pavol is a big, long and heavy shutdown defenseman that will be great playing against teams’ top lines, on the penalty kill and in defensive situations late in games,” said Co-GM’s Jason Deskins and Ryan Kosecki in a release.

“He gives us something that we don’t have currently, so he is a welcomed addition to our program,” the release continued.

The Phantoms are also adding forward Martin Misiak from HC Nove Zamky, which participates in the top Slovakian league.

“Martin is a high-end player that is expected to make a big impact in all three zones of the rink.  He has elite speed, skill and intelligence which will make him very tough to play against and an invaluable piece to our team,” Deskins said.

“Martin is a game-changing addition to the Phantoms and we could not be more excited to reunite him with Pavol in Youngstown,” he continued.

Youngstown returns to action this weekend against Chicago.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKBN

Mike Tyson sued for alleged rape at nightclub

According to an affidavit filed by an anonymous victim in Albany County Court, the boxer raped her outside a popular Albany dance club—Septembers—in the early 1990s.
WKBN

Youngstown police: Man shot car, beat mother of his children

Police were called just after midnight to a home in the 1100 block of Inverness Avenue, where a woman told them that the father of her children stormed his way inside her home, hit her in the head, then punched her TV, breaking it.
WKBN

WKBN

65K+
Followers
33K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy