Bedford Kids Rise to the Challenge at Local Destination Imagination Event
In five minutes or less, could you come up with a series of sales pitches including how to sell a feather duster to a mermaid, could you build a three-foot tower out of clothespins and pipe cleaners?. These were two of the challenges presented to some of the teams of...
Medfield native creates ISlide personalized footwear to fit everyone
BOSTON - Who knew that slides were going to take over the footwear world? Medfield native Justin Kittredge saw the potential from the beginning, so he took a risk and created Islide."I think taking the first step is the most important one and the hardest one for anybody," he told WBZ-TV.Kittredge started the custom slide sandals company 10 years ago with an idea and a motto, "Stand in what you stand for.""To us it's just the power of self-expression. It is the essence of who you are and what you believe in," he said.Kittredge was working in footwear and realized...
Coils to Locs provides wigs for women with medical hair loss
Coils to Locs is a social impact for-profit company specializing in coily and curly wigs in the medical space. The wig brand was founded by Boston residents and sisters Dianne Austin and Pamela Shaddock. They saw a need to add diversity in hospitals for women with medical hair loss due to treatment for cancer and other illnesses.
Residents Celebrate Lunar New Year at the Bedford Library
The annual Lunar New Year event at the Bedford Free Library returned in person on Saturday, Jan. 21, to an excited and joyous crowd. More than 100 participants visited the library throughout the afternoon, engaging in a number of crafts and games and enjoying a spectacular musical performance. Nicole Monk,...
Bedford Seventh Grader Again a Global Winner in NASA Challenge
For the second time in two years, a John Glenn Middle School seventh grader is part of a team of four students that has won a global championship in the 2022 NASA Space Apps Challenge – a worldwide art and science competition. Hanna Suzuki said her group “studied space...
Co-Op Gymnastics Program Finds Early Success
The cooperative varsity interscholastic gymnastics program shared by Bedford and Wilmington High Schools has quickly blossomed for the specialized athletes participating. The sport is in its second year; its debut was a resounding success. The 2021-22 team placed second in the sectionals and third in the state meet. Four participants – two from Bedford High, two from Wilmington – qualified for the state individual tournament.
When kids just used to hang out in the street
Based on the look of the buildings, I'm guessing East Boston. The single trolley track is a big clue for narrowing down the location. BERY operated a loop line running one way each on Lexington and Bennington streets. This looks too narrow for Bennington. The building at the end of the street indicates that either the street is turning to the left, or is ending at another street as a T intersection. If I'm right that it's Lexington St., then the end of the block is where it hits E. Eagle St.
Muffins & Mimosas: Don't Miss This Fun Adult Morning Walk Happening in Hingham!
(HINGHAM, MASSACHUSETTS) Do you enjoy the crisp morning air on your face and the bubbly, sweet taste of mimosa going down your throat? If so, then this is one morning walk you won't want to miss!
Grocery store of the future? Customers will never set foot inside new supermarket opening in Norwood
NORWOOD, Mass. — A new supermarket is opening in Norwood, but customers will never set foot inside. Addie’s Grocery on Route 1 has a different model. Customers can order all their food online and pick it up at the store. But unlike apps that hire someone to do...
Assembly Row | Outlet mall in Somerville, Massachusetts
It may not be the biggest, but Assembly Row is one of the best outlets in Boston. It is the closest to the city center as well as being in a nice area (near the Mystic River) that you can easily reach by public transport. There are a large number of fashion stores in the outlet including Saks, Levi's, Nike, Sephora makeup store, Ann Taylor, as well as the Warby Parker eyewear brand. Right in front is its Marketplace section with more stores, highlighting TJMaxx and Burlington, two good places to buy cheap clothes.
Celebrating the Year of the Rabbit
Earlier in the week saw the first new moon, marking the lunar New Year, celebrated widely in many countries across the globe, as well as by diasporic communities residing in Bedford. In the Chinese tradition, the lunar new year is known as 春节 (chūn jié), directly translating as the Spring Festival.
Private Lighthouse Dining Ranked Massachusetts' Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal
If you only had one final opportunity to eat a meal in Massachusetts, where would it be? There is a right answer to this question, according to Eat This Not That. By searching reviews and food publications, Eat This Not That compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state. Their Massachusetts pick is the Newburyport Rear Range Lighthouse, a lighthouse-turned-restaurant with space for only four diners.
Retirement Sale Continues at Largest Christmas Experience in New England
(ABINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS) For the last 40 years, the South Shore had been home to thelargest Christmas experience in New England,Abington Christmas Place. As of 2023, the magical Christmas experience is now only opening its doors for those looking for a magical discounted deal.
Dollars for Scholars Virtual Trivia Night on Feb. 10
CSF of Bedford Dollars for Scholars has scheduled its annual fundraising Trivia Night for Friday, Feb. 10, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Once again, this year’s event will be virtual. Registration is accessible through this link: https://bedfordma.dollarsforscholars.org/index.php?section=chapterWebsite&action=main&fwID=1269. CSF of Bedford Dollars for Scholars is a volunteer community organization that awards...
The Most Expensive Restaurant in Massachusetts Taking Valentine’s Day Reservations
Valentine's Day is coming up in a couple of weeks. If you are looking for something to wow your sweetheart, how about the most expensive restaurant in Massachusetts?. As you might expect, the restaurant is located in the newly revamped Seaport district of Boston. According to LoveFood.com, the most expensive...
Our 2023 Top Doctors List Is Here
Discover the Boston area's 1,914 finest physicians, in 70 specialties, as chosen by their peers. Read all about the latest gym openings, healthy events, and fitness trends in our twice weekly Wellness newsletter. Whether you’re after a pediatrician for the kiddos or a specialist to guide you through a recent...
Wayland families fight to keep buried loved ones where they are despite land sale
WAYLAND - Some family burial sites in Wayland are in jeopardy because of a real estate sale. Christopher Woodcock loves to visit his mother, Marian's gravesite. "My mother had a job selling cosmetics. She worked her butt off making sure my life did not change because my father died and she did a remarkable job of that," Woodcock said. Marian is buried at the Churchyard Memorial Garden that used to belong to The Church of the Holy Spirit in Wayland under the Episcopal Diocese of Massachusetts."My mother was Pricilla Wilson and my husband was Roderick Carlson Hodgson," Heidi Wilson said. Wilson said...
Ashmont Grill is closing
The Boston Globe is reporting that after almost 20 years in business, the Ashmont Grill is closing its doors. The last day is expected to be around Valentine’s Day. The Ashmont Grill opened back in 2005 in the Ashmont neighborhood on Dorchester Ave. Known for its classic comfort food, fun cocktails, friendly staff, and kick-ass patio, chef Chris Douglass told the Globe, “We have had a great run, our core team has been together from the start, we’ve all gotten older (especially me), and we are ready for new things.”
Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA
Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always one place to get pizza everyone talked about. I thought, there's no way this place has the best pizza. It's a pain to get to and there's no place to park. How do people even park to pick up a "to-go" order?
Boston Dynamics’ Robot Makes Scary Progress to Becoming a Human in Boston, Massachusetts
Whether you are ready for it or not, the future of robotics is here. I feel like I blinked, and, BOOM, robots are just around the corner. Have you seen any?. A few months ago, I encountered my first robot on the streets of Manchester, New Hampshire. I think it was Amazon? Or some kind of package delivery...
