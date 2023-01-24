ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, MA

CBS Boston

Medfield native creates ISlide personalized footwear to fit everyone

BOSTON - Who knew that slides were going to take over the footwear world? Medfield native Justin Kittredge saw the potential from the beginning, so he took a risk and created Islide."I think taking the first step is the most important one and the hardest one for anybody," he told WBZ-TV.Kittredge started the custom slide sandals company 10 years ago with an idea and a motto, "Stand in what you stand for.""To us it's just the power of self-expression. It is the essence of who you are and what you believe in," he said.Kittredge was working in footwear and realized...
MEDFIELD, MA
rollingout.com

Coils to Locs provides wigs for women with medical hair loss

Coils to Locs is a social impact for-profit company specializing in coily and curly wigs in the medical space. The wig brand was founded by Boston residents and sisters Dianne Austin and Pamela Shaddock. They saw a need to add diversity in hospitals for women with medical hair loss due to treatment for cancer and other illnesses.
BOSTON, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Co-Op Gymnastics Program Finds Early Success

The cooperative varsity interscholastic gymnastics program shared by Bedford and Wilmington High Schools has quickly blossomed for the specialized athletes participating. The sport is in its second year; its debut was a resounding success. The 2021-22 team placed second in the sectionals and third in the state meet. Four participants – two from Bedford High, two from Wilmington – qualified for the state individual tournament.
BEDFORD, MA
universalhub.com

When kids just used to hang out in the street

Based on the look of the buildings, I'm guessing East Boston. The single trolley track is a big clue for narrowing down the location. BERY operated a loop line running one way each on Lexington and Bennington streets. This looks too narrow for Bennington. The building at the end of the street indicates that either the street is turning to the left, or is ending at another street as a T intersection. If I'm right that it's Lexington St., then the end of the block is where it hits E. Eagle St.
BOSTON, MA
tourcounsel.com

Assembly Row | Outlet mall in Somerville, Massachusetts

It may not be the biggest, but Assembly Row is one of the best outlets in Boston. It is the closest to the city center as well as being in a nice area (near the Mystic River) that you can easily reach by public transport. There are a large number of fashion stores in the outlet including Saks, Levi's, Nike, Sephora makeup store, Ann Taylor, as well as the Warby Parker eyewear brand. Right in front is its Marketplace section with more stores, highlighting TJMaxx and Burlington, two good places to buy cheap clothes.
SOMERVILLE, MA
The Bedford Citizen

Celebrating the Year of the Rabbit

Earlier in the week saw the first new moon, marking the lunar New Year, celebrated widely in many countries across the globe, as well as by diasporic communities residing in Bedford. In the Chinese tradition, the lunar new year is known as 春节 (chūn jié), directly translating as the Spring Festival.
BEDFORD, MA
Daily Voice

Private Lighthouse Dining Ranked Massachusetts' Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal

If you only had one final opportunity to eat a meal in Massachusetts, where would it be? There is a right answer to this question, according to Eat This Not That. By searching reviews and food publications, Eat This Not That compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state. Their Massachusetts pick is the Newburyport Rear Range Lighthouse, a lighthouse-turned-restaurant with space for only four diners.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Bedford Citizen

Dollars for Scholars Virtual Trivia Night on Feb. 10

CSF of Bedford Dollars for Scholars has scheduled its annual fundraising Trivia Night for Friday, Feb. 10, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Once again, this year’s event will be virtual. Registration is accessible through this link: https://bedfordma.dollarsforscholars.org/index.php?section=chapterWebsite&action=main&fwID=1269. CSF of Bedford Dollars for Scholars is a volunteer community organization that awards...
BEDFORD, MA
Boston Magazine

Our 2023 Top Doctors List Is Here

Discover the Boston area's 1,914 finest physicians, in 70 specialties, as chosen by their peers. Read all about the latest gym openings, healthy events, and fitness trends in our twice weekly Wellness newsletter. Whether you’re after a pediatrician for the kiddos or a specialist to guide you through a recent...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Wayland families fight to keep buried loved ones where they are despite land sale

WAYLAND - Some family burial sites in Wayland are in jeopardy because of a real estate sale. Christopher Woodcock loves to visit his mother, Marian's gravesite. "My mother had a job selling cosmetics. She worked her butt off making sure my life did not change because my father died and she did a remarkable job of that," Woodcock said. Marian is buried at the Churchyard Memorial Garden that used to belong to The Church of the Holy Spirit in Wayland under the Episcopal Diocese of Massachusetts."My mother was Pricilla Wilson and my husband was Roderick Carlson Hodgson," Heidi Wilson said. Wilson said...
WAYLAND, MA
caughtindot.com

Ashmont Grill is closing

The Boston Globe is reporting that after almost 20 years in business, the Ashmont Grill is closing its doors. The last day is expected to be around Valentine’s Day. The Ashmont Grill opened back in 2005 in the Ashmont neighborhood on Dorchester Ave. Known for its classic comfort food, fun cocktails, friendly staff, and kick-ass patio, chef Chris Douglass told the Globe, “We have had a great run, our core team has been together from the start, we’ve all gotten older (especially me), and we are ready for new things.”
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA

Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always one place to get pizza everyone talked about. I thought, there's no way this place has the best pizza. It's a pain to get to and there's no place to park. How do people even park to pick up a "to-go" order?
BOSTON, MA
