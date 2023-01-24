BOSTON - Who knew that slides were going to take over the footwear world? Medfield native Justin Kittredge saw the potential from the beginning, so he took a risk and created Islide."I think taking the first step is the most important one and the hardest one for anybody," he told WBZ-TV.Kittredge started the custom slide sandals company 10 years ago with an idea and a motto, "Stand in what you stand for.""To us it's just the power of self-expression. It is the essence of who you are and what you believe in," he said.Kittredge was working in footwear and realized...

MEDFIELD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO