Two Walla Walla Community College Students Selected as 2023 All Washington Scholars
WALLA WALLA - Walla Walla Community College (WWCC) students Emmali Simmelink and Dylan Delange have been selected as All Washington Scholars, the school announced earlier this month. Both were nominated for Phi Theta Kappa’s All-USA Academic Team and will participate in that highly revered national scholarship competition. Simmelink, of...
yaktrinews.com
Tri-Cities superintendents discuss future plans at the State of Education
REGIONAL — Superintendents from the Tri-Cities school districts spoke at the Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce’s State of Education Luncheon Wednesday afternoon. They addressed measures the districts are taking in the future, and the resources they need to build it. Kennewick School District. Dr. Traci Pierce, Superintendent of...
FOX 11 and 41
Join the Citizen’s Academy and help build Kennewick’s future
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The City of Kennewick is now accepting applications for its Citizen’s Academy that will be held February 22 and 23. The Citizen’s Academy is a free two-night program that helps community members gain a better understanding of the workings of their local government. According to a...
goeasternoregon.com
The world's longest job title
Umatilla County Special Library District Director. That is my new job title, and it feels like the world’s longest. Except that probably belongs to my co-worker, Monica. Her title is Umatilla County Special Library District Early Literacy Outreach Program Manager. As I’ve started my new job, and people ask...
610KONA
Benton County Creates 2 Positions to Help Overhaul Old KGH
Since acquiring the old Trios Hospital Auburn facility in downtown Kennewick, Benton County has seen the demands for repairs greatly increase. The building is going to be the future home of the Behavioral Health Treatment and Recovery Center. Commissioners vote to create two full-time maintenance-repair jobs. At their weekly meeting...
Tri-Cities Bank Leveled, What’s Planned to Replace It In Pasco?
The US Bank in Pasco on Court Street has finally been leveled after being closed for a long while, but what is planned to go in its place?. The US Bank location on 20th and Court Street in Pasco has finally been destroyed by a construction team of heavy equipment. That location has been closed since July of 2019 and surrounded by a fence ever since. Now the plans for what will go in the US Banks' place have been released.
610KONA
Unique Tri-Cities WA Building Isn’t the Landmark You Think It Is
What Is The Strangest Shaped Building In Tri-Cities Washington?. When I first moved to Tri-Cities in 2007, I swore that a memorial site and its building were one and the same until one day I took a closer look. Where Is The Tri-Cities Vietnam Veterans Memorial Located?. As you come...
Kennewick Free Food Market Celebrates Opening Doors for First-Time
A new wonderful concept will help people get back on their feet and provide a little relief in this world of high prices and cash-strapped families in the Tri-Cities. A local non-profit has opened up a free food market at 4000 West Clearwater Ave. Restoration Community Impact has been helping...
FOX 11 and 41
Tri-Cities K-9 handlers now carry first aid kits
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is equipping all of its K-9 handlers with first aid kits, according to a Facebook post from KPD. The Kennewick Fire Department reportedly helped donate supplies. The first aid kits will be worn by handlers wherever K-9 officers are, according to KPD....
yaktrinews.com
'We know how it feels,' Tri-Cities non-profit opens free grocery store
KENNEWICK, Wash. -- There's no shortage of compassion inside the white building off of West Clearwater Avenue. Inside, is Restoration Community Impact, a non-profit organization founded by Marlando and Stephanie Sparks. The Sparks and their team help disenfranchised communities get help or connected with local resources. This past weekend, they...
northeastoregonnow.com
Hermiston Council Passes Ordinance Allowing for Wider Driveways
The proliferation of three-car garages and RV pads in single-family neighborhoods in Hermiston has prompted the city to increase the maximum allowable width of driveways. The Hermiston City Council on Monday passed an ordinance to allow driveway widths to increase from 36 feet to 50 feet or 50 percent of the lot width – whichever is smaller.
FOX 11 and 41
Longtime RPD officer fondly remembered
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Richland Police Department announced the recent death of retired Sergeant Kent Hoover. Sergeant Hoover worked with the RPD from 1979-2005, serving in many roles including Corporal, Sergeant and firearms instructor. Richland Police remember Sergeant Hoover’s life and honor his work, writing in a social media post that...
Is Beloved Tri-Cities Fabric Store Closing or Moving?
A car has been spotted driving around the Tri-Cities area with a sign on top that says Closing Sale and mentions large percentage discounts for a beloved Kennewick Fabric Store. Is this really true?. Car Advertising Kennewick Fabric Store Closing Sale Spotted. There is a car driving around the Tri-Cities...
Walla Walla Regional Airport lands new, faster jet service
WALLA WALLA — Horizon Air, the only commercial airlines that flies in and out of Walla Walla, has retired its turboprop Bombardier Q-400 aircraft in favor of faster and more efficient wings. The Embraer 175’s first time landing on Walla Walla Regional Airport’s runway was Jan. 9.
Daily Evergreen
Former downtown business owner convicted of child molestation
Victor Hudak, a former downtown Pullman business owner, has been convicted of first-degree child molestation in Whitman County Superior Court. Hudak was arrested in July for grabbing an 11-year-old’s buttocks, the survivor has received a lifetime protection order from Hudak, according to a Moscow-Pullman Daily News release. Hudak, 52,...
Whitman County Coroner Identifies WSU Student Found Dead Inside of Dorm Room Last Weekend
The WSU student found dead inside of his dorm room over the weekend has been identified as 19-year-old Luke Tyler, according to a press release from Whitman County Coroner Annie Pillers. Officers were called to Perham Hall around 1:30 on Sunday afternoon where they found the body of Tyler inside...
FOX 11 and 41
Teenager arrested for pointing a gun at group near Lampson Stadium
KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Kennewick Police Department arrested a 16-year-old male for aiming a dangerous weapon after witnesses reported he had pointed a handgun toward a group of teenagers near Lampson Stadium. KPD reports it was first called to the weapons complaint at 12:30 p.m. at Kennewick High School, which caused a brief lockdown.
nbcrightnow.com
Crews respond to house fire in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. - Fire crews responded to a house fire on the 600 block of Marysville Way around 5:45 p.m. on January 25. A NonStop Local reporter on scene says the Richland Fire Department, Kennewick Fire Department and Benton County Fire District 1 responded. The fire had been isolated to...
northeastoregonnow.com
Pendleton Inmate Dies in Custody
An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Thomas James Kjersten, died on Monday, Jan. 23. Kjersten was incarcerated at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution (EOCI) in Pendleton and passed away at the facility. As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been notified, and the State Medical Examiner will determine cause of death.
FOX 11 and 41
RFD investigating possible arson at senior apartment complex
RICHLAND, Wash.- Richland Fire and Police were dispatched to the Tri-Cities Terrace Apartments around 2:30 a.m. on January 24 for a fire alarm. Residents of the apartment complex for senior citizens reported seeing smoke and flames. According to an RPD press release the sprinkler system in the building did its...
