House passes school voucher bill that would raise teacher salaries
By a 54-20 vote, the Utah House voted to pass a bill that will raise teacher salaries, but also create a voucher program where students can receive public funds to attend private school.
State lawmakers gave themselves an 8% pay raise for this year; but no increases for teachers
Most state lawmakers will be getting an 8% pay raise in 2023 and a boost in other expenses. They voted for the pay hike last year for themselves and most state workers but not for teachers. That does not go over well with the Kentucky Education Association and KY 120...
Pa. Senate advances bill to drop school religious garb ban
Two decades after a teacher’s aide was suspended for wearing a cross necklace at school, Pennsylvania lawmakers are looking to remove a provision in state law that bars educators from wearing religious garb while in the classroom. The Senate approved the legislation by a 49-0 vote on Wednesday. The...
KFYR-TV
ND lawmakers considering bill to make Indian Child Welfare Act state law
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers in Bismarck are considering a bill that proponents say would preserve cultural connections for Native American children in the foster care system. House Bill 1536 would cement into law the Indian Child Welfare Act, which is a federal law that could soon be overturned by...
Educational Freedom Act heads to Senate floor
CHEYENNE – Legislation that would influence instruction and supporting materials as public schools teach students about the U.S. Constitution, the Wyoming Constitution and "the study of and devotion to American institution and ideals" was passed Wednesday morning out of the Senate Education Committee. Lawmakers voted 4-1 in support of Senate File 130, with Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, voting no. He voiced concerns that the bill overstepped the Wyoming Legislature’s purview by dictating curriculum and educational content. ...
Virginia Senate committee rejects 'education savings accounts'
(The Center Square) –The Senate Committee on Education and Health voted to “pass by indefinitely” on three school choice bills by Republican lawmakers Thursday – a signal other school choice bills in the Virginia House of Delegates could face obstacles moving forward. One of the measures defeated Thursday sought to create a “Parental Choice Education Savings Account,” which parents could apply for and use toward certain expenses, including private school tuition. ...
Teachers would get $60K minimum salary under bill in Congress making grants to states
WASHINGTON – A panel of policymakers and educators, including author Dave Eggers and former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan, gathered at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday to promote the American Teacher Act. The bill, if passed, would authorize the federal government to create four-year grants for states to enact and enforce minimum school teacher […] The post Teachers would get $60K minimum salary under bill in Congress making grants to states appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Senate bill would prevent MDOT Commissioner John Caldwell from holding up emergency funds
JACKSON — The leader of the Senate Highways and Transportation Committee is attempting to pass legislation that will prevent a single member of the Mississippi Transportation Commission from holding all local emergency road projects hostage.
