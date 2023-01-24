ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WHYY

Pa. Senate advances bill to drop school religious garb ban

Two decades after a teacher’s aide was suspended for wearing a cross necklace at school, Pennsylvania lawmakers are looking to remove a provision in state law that bars educators from wearing religious garb while in the classroom. The Senate approved the legislation by a 49-0 vote on Wednesday. The...
KFYR-TV

ND lawmakers considering bill to make Indian Child Welfare Act state law

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers in Bismarck are considering a bill that proponents say would preserve cultural connections for Native American children in the foster care system. House Bill 1536 would cement into law the Indian Child Welfare Act, which is a federal law that could soon be overturned by...
Wyoming News

Educational Freedom Act heads to Senate floor

CHEYENNE – Legislation that would influence instruction and supporting materials as public schools teach students about the U.S. Constitution, the Wyoming Constitution and "the study of and devotion to American institution and ideals" was passed Wednesday morning out of the Senate Education Committee. Lawmakers voted 4-1 in support of Senate File 130, with Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, voting no. He voiced concerns that the bill overstepped the Wyoming Legislature’s purview by dictating curriculum and educational content. ...
The Center Square

Virginia Senate committee rejects 'education savings accounts'

(The Center Square) –The Senate Committee on Education and Health voted to “pass by indefinitely” on three school choice bills by Republican lawmakers Thursday – a signal other school choice bills in the Virginia House of Delegates could face obstacles moving forward. One of the measures defeated Thursday sought to create a “Parental Choice Education Savings Account,” which parents could apply for and use toward certain expenses, including private school tuition. ...
South Dakota Searchlight

Teachers would get $60K minimum salary under bill in Congress making grants to states

WASHINGTON – A panel of policymakers and educators, including author Dave Eggers and former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan, gathered at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday to promote the American Teacher Act. The bill, if passed, would authorize the federal government to create four-year grants for states to enact and enforce minimum school teacher […] The post Teachers would get $60K minimum salary under bill in Congress making grants to states appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
