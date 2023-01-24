ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

RCPD to host Town Hall in Ogden to introduce new director

OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - New RCPD Director Brian Peete hopes to introduce himself to the Ogden community during an upcoming Town Hall meeting. The Riley County Police Department says on Thursday, Jan. 26, that it has invited the community of Ogden to a Town Hall meeting with Director Brian Peete.
OGDEN, KS
WIBW

NOTO leader reveals what’s in store for 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The North Topeka Arts and Entertainment District wrapped up a busy 2022, with plans for an even better 2023. NOTO Executive Director Tom Underwood appeared Thursday on Eye on NE Kansas. He’s finishing up the district’s annual report. He said the district did not know what to expect in 2022 coming out of the pandemic, but learned their variety of outdoor spaces made people comfortable getting back out to events.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Services set for Cari Allen as Aldrick Scott trial continues

OMAHA, Neb. (WIBW) - Memorial services were held in Omaha to honor the life of Cari Allen as the Topeka man accused of her murder, Aldrick Scott, remains on trial in Nebraska. Heafey Hoffman Dworak Cutler Mortuaries & Crematory says that Cari Ann Allen, 43, will be honored at a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m. The service will be held at West Center Chapel at 7805 W. Center Rd. in Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
KSNT News

Deputies arrest Topeka man on numerous charges

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man is in custody and facing charges after fleeing from law enforcement in North Topeka. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, reports that deputies tried to pull a vehicle over around 10 a.m. on Jan. 24 near the intersection of Northwest Topeka Boulevard and Northwest Paramore Street […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

TPD arrests suspects in earlier auto thefts, find additional vehicle

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police have arrested two suspects in auto thefts reported Thursday morning. The Topeka Police Department says they received several reports of stolen vehicles Thursday. Two of those vehicles, a motorcycle and a van from Engroff Catering, were found near SW 37th and Fairlawn. TPD says...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Officials warn of feral hog situation between Emporia, John Redmond Reservoir

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Federal and state officials are concerned about a feral hog situation east of Emporia and have warned residents to keep an eye out. KVOE reports that Lyon Co. Game Warden Aaron Scheve said it is hard to determine how many hogs are now in the areas surrounding Hartford, the Cottonwood River between Emporia and Neosho Rapids, the Flint Hills National Wildlife Refuge and John Redmond Reservoir.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Topeka drivers warned of area highway delays

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers in the Topeka area have been warned of delays on area highways due to the completion of core drilling. The Kansas Department of Transportation says that maintenance crews will reduce lanes at two spots on Highway 75 and one spot on K-4 around Topeka as core drilling work is completed on Thursday, Jan. 26, weather allowing.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Burlington to open Topeka location in summer 2023

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Burlington Department Stores will open a new location in the Capital City as the weather warms up. Burlington Department Stores announced on Thursday, Jan. 26, that it will open a new Topeka location in July 2023. The new 1800 SW Wanamaker St. location is officially set to open on July 7.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka Police search for suspect after early-afternoon attempt to contact

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are searching for a male suspect in a domestic incident after early-afternoon attempts to make contact with him were unsuccessful. The Topeka Police Department says that around 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 officials were looking for a suspect they believe to be connected to an alleged domestic incident in the 600 block of SE Lake. St.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Crews respond to rear-end collision Wednesday morning in southeast Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a two-vehicle, rear-end collision Wednesday morning in southeast Topeka. The crash was reported around 8:45 a.m. near S.E. 29th and Wisconsin. Topeka police said at the scene that a Dodge Ram pickup truck rear-ended a Nissan Murano as both vehicles were headed east...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topekans weigh in on new alcohol bill

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka has requested the Kansas legislature expand the state’s common consumption bill. If passed, it would modify the current law to allow more flexibility in the community. When putting together the 2023 agenda, members of the public suggested common consumption of alcohol would attract more young people to events […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Report finds Kansas City has 5th largest issue with homicides

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report has found that Kansas City has the fifth largest issue with homicides in the nation in the last quarter of 2022. With homicide rates decreased by about 7% in 45 of the largest cities in the nation in the fourth quarters of 2021 and 2022, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on the Cities With the Biggest Homicide Rate Problems on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Topeka Collegiate celebrates 40th anniversary with special guest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With its 40th anniversary, Topeka Collegiate Schools will highlight independent schooling opportunities with a special guest. Topeka Collegiate School announced on Thursday, Jan. 26, that it will host renowned educator Wanda Holland Greene on March 30 and 31 at its inaugural signature event that centers on equity and justice.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka Zoo receives first tiger since habitat cleared in December

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo has received its first tiger, Thomas from Kansas City, since it cleared out the habitat in early December. The Topeka Zoo announced on Thursday, Jan. 26, that Thomas - the first Sumatran Tiger of a new pair - has just arrived at the zoo from Kansas City. As part of a Species Survival Plan breeding recommendation, through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the Topeka Zoo moved all of its critically-endangered tigers to other locations.
TOPEKA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy