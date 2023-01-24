Read full article on original website
ComicBook
New Shazam! Fury of the Gods Trailer Released
The Shazam! family are about to cast a spell over the DC Universe. Today, Warner Bros. released the second full trailer for Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the highly-anticipated sequel to the 2019 hit film. The trailer, which you can check out below, provides a whole new look at Billy Batson and his superhero foster family, as they face off against a number of new magical threats. Fury of the Gods will be just one of four DC films released in 2023, with The Flash, Blue Beetle, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom set to follow after.
Polygon
Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ trailer feels like the end of an era for DC movies
The DC movie universe has been dying for a long time now. Ever since the original Justice League, it’s been clear things weren’t quite working, and that the overarching vision for the future of these franchises was never coming to pass. And while every movie since then has felt like it could easily be the ending of the cinematic universe or a new beginning for it, especially since James Gunn and Peter Safran officially took over DC movies and started crafting their new version of the universe, it finally feels like things are coming to a close. Which might be why Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ new trailer feels so weird.
Anna Faris Signs With CAA
EXCLUSIVE: Veteran comedic actress Anna Faris (Mom) has returned to CAA for representation, having previously inked there at a couple of points over the last decade-plus. Faris starred alongside Allison Janney in seven seasons of the Emmy-winning CBS sitcom Mom, between 2013 and 2020. That acclaimed series had her playing Christy, a newly sober single mom trying to pull her life together in Napa Valley, while dealing with the antics of her wayward mother, Bonnie (Janney). Faris broke out in the early 2000s with her lead role in the Scary Movie franchise developed by the Wayans brothers, and is also known for...
Lance Kerwin, Star of '70s Coming-of-Age Series 'James at 16,' Dies at 62
Lance Kerwin, who became a teen heartthrob as the titular star of the coming-of-age drama series "James at 16," died Tuesday. He was 62. In a Facebook post, his daughter Savanah Kerwin wrote, "I am so sorry to those we have not been able to reach out to personally to notify but Lance Kerwin passed away yesterday morning. We appreciate all the kind words, memories, and prayers that have been shared. As the coming weeks progress, I will share more information about after life ceremonies."
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: An unexpected sci-fi sequel knocks ‘The Way of Water’ out of the park as fans seek out a Neil Druckmann cameo in ‘The Last of Us’ episode two
The HBO adaptation of Naughty Dogs’ The Last of Us is a masterpiece, and quickly setting a new standard for video game adaptations. The show’s impeccable work in adjusting the story for television is paying off in high viewership numbers, and a horde of brand new fans. These fans are still familiarizing themselves with the Last of Us story, and the team behind it, so they may have missed a potential cameo buried in one of episode two’s tense moments. Longtime fans of the franchise are sure they caught a glimpse of a vital face in an easily-missed scene, and they’re already theorizing about who else is destined for a shout-out as the season goes on.
Fantastic Four: Release date, cast, trailers, & everything we know
Fantastic Four is easily one of the most anticipated MCU movies of the Multiverse Saga, right after the Avengers crossovers and Spider-Man 4. After Fox failed to turn the Fantastic Four franchise into a massive success, Marvel will get to reboot the series. The big advantage this time around is that the Fantastic Four get to interact with a much larger multiverse. They’ll meet the Avengers in the primary timeline and team up with other superheroes in the MCU.
The New "Velma" Animated Series: "Scooby Doo, Where Are You?" Indeed
"Absolutely the worst reimagining of a beloved children's show EVER. Absolutely shameful what they did to this new series Velma. Horrible artwork and has an adult theme. They talk about sex, cigarettes, drinking, and other adult topics that are obviously thrown in for more shock value. In the first 2 minutes, there was cartoon nudity even. The only thing remotely similar to the original was some of the clothing. She calls Shaggy by his name Norville and he talks about bowel movements in the first episode. If you loved the original as I do then I'd steer clear of this mess. Definitely be aware of what it is so your kids don't watch it."
DC signals new Aquaman series is coming with surprising protagonists
And this surprising continuity development might be the centerpiece of a new series
ComicBook
Marvel Announces New Ghost Rider Series
Even though Ghost Rider has long been a staple of Marvel's horror offerings, the Spirit of Vengeance's popularity has risen drastically over the past few years. So much so, there's a point this year the character will have a major role in a handful of different series at the same time. In addition to the ongoing main Ghost Rider title by Benjamin Percy and Cory Smith, a version of the character is returning in a new Cosmic Ghost Rider mini-series in March. That's not to forget the upcoming Ghost Rider and Wolverine cross-over event or a fourth title that will feature one of the most popular iterations of the character.
thedigitalfix.com
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes release date, cast, plot, and more
What is the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes release date, and what else do we know about the new Planet of the Apes movie? The Planet of the Apes is one of the longest running movie series in cinema, and the famous original movie debuted to audiences back in 1968.
ComicBook
Marvel Confirms New Alien Series
Marvel Comics will launch a new Alien series in April. The new series will be the third Alien series since Marvel took over the license in 2021 and seems to cement the pattern of relaunching the title each year. Phillip K. Johnson, who wrote the previous two Alien series, is not returning this time. Instead, Declan Shalvey takes over as writer, teaming with artist Andrea Broccardo, as revealed in Marvel's April 2023 solicitations. Each new Alien series has introduced a new set of characters and setup, though typically hewing close to the framework and tone established by Ridley Scott's original Alien movie. The synopsis for the first issue of the new series suggests the same approach:
bleedingcool.com
Mighty Nein: Critical Role Announces New Amazon Animated Series, Deal
Amazon Studios & Critical Role announced the new animated series Mighty Nein as part of their new exclusive television & film deal. Critical Role is expanding its animated landscape with its newly-announced series, Mighty Nein, following the success of the popular The Legend of Vox Machina. Its second series for Amazon Studios is based on its second campaign of the same name. "With the success of our animated series 'The Legend of Vox Machina,' we are looking forward to continuing our relationship with Critical Role and expanding its universe with Mighty Nein," Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios, said in a press release. "Expanding these iconic franchises for our global Prime Video customers continues to be an ambitious and rewarding journey, and we are eager to see where this new series takes us." The series news comes as Amazon Studios also announces that it has signed a multiyear exclusive overall TV & first-look film deal with Critical Role.
That’s All, Folks! HBO Max Removes Hundreds Episodes of ‘Looney Tunes’ and ‘The Flintstones’ as Cost-Cutting Blitz Continues
As Bugs Bunny would say, “That’s all, folks!” HBO Max welcomed the new year with the removal of the cartoon classics Looney Tunes and The Flintstones as part of their highly-criticized Warner Bros. Discovery merger. The streamer removed Seasons 16-31 of Looney Tunes and Seasons 4-6 of The Flintstones on Sat., Dec. 31, Variety confirmed. This change comes with good news and bad news: the good news is that episodes of both programs still remain on the streaming giant. The first fifteen seasons of Looney Tunes are currently available to stream on HBO Max, totaling 225 shorts dating back to 1930. (Vulture...
ComicBook
Sailor Moon Cosmos Debuts New Character Designs
It's tough to keep a good Sailor Scout down, as Sailor Moon and her allies are set to return later this year with two new movies that will adapt the final arc of the manga. Releasing in rapid succession in Japan, with the first film landing in theaters on June 9th and the second hitting later that very same month on June 30th, the Sailor Scouts will have two major adventures to deal with. Now, new character designs, and the voice actors that will be bringing the characters to life, have been revealed.
CNET
'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' Season 2 Schedule: When Does Episode 6 Hit Disney Plus?
Star Wars: The Bad Batch is in full swing on Disney Plus, with season 2 of the CGI animated show coming out weekly. The series returns to the genetically enhanced titular clone squad introduced in The Clone Wars' final season, after the group escaped the Empire and became mercenaries. The...
comicon.com
Maximum Carnage Is Unleashed On Marvel 2099 This May In ‘Spider-Man 2099: Dark Genesis’
Last year, Marvel Comics celebrated the 30th anniversary of its first venture into the dystopian far-future of 2099 with Spider-Man 2099: Exodus, kicking off a new era of this iconic Marvel timeline with new heroes, fresh threats, and thrilling insights into the twisted corporate-run society that fans know and love. And the wild new age of 2099 is just beginning.
ComicBook
DC Reveals First Look at Dawn of DC Free Comic Book Day Special
2023 is set to bring a new chapter for the DC Universe, with Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths setting the stage for some epic storytelling. The publisher has classified those new efforts as "Dawn of DC", a year-long storyline that will spotlight some beloved and lesser-known characters and components of their canon. As new Dawn of DC titles are continuing to launch and be announced, it looks like DC's next Free Comic Book Day special will provide an awesome inkling of what's to come.. On Friday, as part of their April 2023 solicitations, DC unveiled the first look at the Dawn of DC 2023 FCBD Special Edition, a 32-page special that will be released on May 6th.
iheart.com
Paramount Drops New "D&D" Trailer
Paramount has dropped a brand new trailer, amidst uproar in the D&D community, for its upcoming “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” movie. The upcoming fantasy film is set to drop in March 2023, with its heroes (a bard, a wizard, a barbarian, and a druid) facing off against an evil wizard and its army of the undead.
Gizmodo
Netflix's We Have a Ghost Turns David Harbour Into a Supernatural Schlub
After making folks swoon with his daddy-ness in Stranger Things, David Harbour doesn’t seem to have ridden on the coattails of his handsomeness. He hid behind pounds of prosthetics in Hellboy, and got extra paunchy for his role as Red Guardian in Black Widow and Santa in Violet Night. But are you ready for the sad-sack, balding specter Harbour plays in We Have a Ghost? Because you probably should be.
hypebeast.com
Clone Commander Cody and Captain Rex Join the LEGO 'Star Wars' Helmets Collection
In 2020, the LEGO Star Wars line introduced one of it newest AFOL (Adult Fan of LEGO)-oriented series, the Helmets Collection. Sticking to original trilogy-era designs to start, it later expanded to include two sets from The Mandalorian in 2022. Now, prequel fans can celebrate the line’s introduction of two iconic characters from Star Wars: The Clone Wars with the Clone Commander Cody and Captain Rex LEGO helmets.
