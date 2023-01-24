Amazon Studios & Critical Role announced the new animated series Mighty Nein as part of their new exclusive television & film deal. Critical Role is expanding its animated landscape with its newly-announced series, Mighty Nein, following the success of the popular The Legend of Vox Machina. Its second series for Amazon Studios is based on its second campaign of the same name. "With the success of our animated series 'The Legend of Vox Machina,' we are looking forward to continuing our relationship with Critical Role and expanding its universe with Mighty Nein," Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios, said in a press release. "Expanding these iconic franchises for our global Prime Video customers continues to be an ambitious and rewarding journey, and we are eager to see where this new series takes us." The series news comes as Amazon Studios also announces that it has signed a multiyear exclusive overall TV & first-look film deal with Critical Role.

