FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of Wisconsin-Green Bay fires men’s basketball coach Will Ryan after abysmal season
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Three days after a 72-38 home loss to Robert Morris, the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay has announced it’s parting ways with men’s basketball head coach Will Ryan. As announced by Green Bay Athletic Director Josh Moon, Ryan will be relieved of his coaching duties. Assistant Coach Freddie Owens will become […]
wearegreenbay.com
Circle K debuts two convenience stores in Green Bay area
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the largest convenience store operators in the United States has debuted two locations in the Green Bay area. The global chain, Circle K, opened a 5,200-square-foot store on Mike McCarthy Way in Ashwaubenon and converted one of its sister brand stores in Ledgeview, located on Silverstone Trail.
WBAY Green Bay
WBAY AT 70: Mary Smits and Don Carmichael
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV went on the air on March 17, 1953. As we get ready to celebrate 70 years in broadcasting, WBAY is revisiting the people who made this station a legacy in Northeast Wisconsin. Each week, Action 2 News will bring you a conversation with someone...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Green Bay Correctional Institution: The future of the facility
Construction began on the facility in 1898. Neville Public Museum of Brown County photo. Continued from a previous story: Click here to read Part I. A 188-acre parcel of the Kellogg farm, purchased the summer of 1897 in the town of Allouez, signaled the start of the prison facility – a project that captured the attention of the entire state.
doorcountydailynews.com
Bay of Green Bay closing to commercial traffic
Starting Wednesday, you won’t see any commercial vessels navigating the southern Green Bay waters. The United States Coast Guard announced that the Captain of the Port Sector Lake Michigan would be closing all waters southwest of a line extending from Peshtigo Point to Sherwood Point in the bay of Green Bay at noon on Wednesday, January 25th. Commercial boaters will be off-limits, and the U.S. Coast Guard will cease breaking ice for commercial traffic. The bay is expected to be reopened in early spring, weather permitting.
WBAY Green Bay
SNOW ENDING TODAY... BUT MORE COMING SOON
Snow showers continue to track through the area, but they’ll be ending shortly. Last’s night’s snow stuck to the roads, so expect slippery conditions for your morning drive. The light snow should be wrapping up across east-central Wisconsin as we go into the early afternoon. Look for plenty of clouds, but areas NORTH of Green Bay should see some afternoon sun.
wearegreenbay.com
Downtown bridges in Green Bay will be colorfully lit, city officials explain why
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay’s downtown bridges will be lit with a variety of colors on Wednesday, and city officials have explained why. A Facebook post by the City of Green Bay Government explains the combination of colors, including red, purple, yellow, blue, and white, are in remembrance of a beloved Green Bay community member.
wtaq.com
Trucking Company Sets Up Shop In Green Bay’s Rail Yard District
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Downtown Green Bay officially welcomed trucking company Paper Transport, Inc. to its new office space in the Rail Yard Innovation District Wednesday afternoon. With the company employing over 900 truck drivers and 200 office workers, Green Bay offered a $150,000 grant to keep PTI...
94.3 Jack FM
Lights on Green Bay Bridges to Remember Hit-and-Run Victim
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Green Bay’s bridges will light up in multiple colors to remember a man who died after he could not navigate his wheelchair on city-owned, snow-covered sidewalks. Wednesday marks 12 years since 20-year-old John Kennedy of Green Bay was hit and killed while operating...
wearegreenbay.com
Potawatomi Casino announces plans for upcoming sportsbook, joining Oneida as only other in state of Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Potawatomi Casino Hotel is set to get its very own sportsbook, joining the Oneida Casino as the only other in the state of Wisconsin. Construction will soon begin in the northwest corner of the casino, replacing the Northern Lights Theater and the Fire Pit Sports Bar & Grill.
spectrumnews1.com
Despite police shortage, there is no shortage of law enforcement academy students at Fox Valley Technical College
APPLETON, Wis. — The police shortage in Wisconsin continues to be an ongoing issue. But in supplying police officers, there has been no shortage at Fox Valley Technical College. “That’s unique for Fox Valley (Tech),” said Tim Hufschmid, academy director and an instructor at FVTC’s Law Enforcement Academy. “Our...
WBAY Green Bay
New London ice rink damaged after “rowdy” weekend at sledding hill
NEW LONDON, Wis. (WBAY) - New London’s ice staking rink is closed after it was damaged over the weekend. The city posted photos of the damage on its Facebook page. “Smooth. Shiny. Some may even use the word ‘mirror’ to describe a skating rink… Not quite what we have going on here after an apparently rowdy weekend at the sledding hill spilled over onto the thawed-out ice rink,” reads a statement from the city.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Eaton’s is carving a niche with its pizzas of the month
GRAFTON - Eaton’s Fresh Pizza has been all about perfecting recipes. So what sort of concoction would owner Corey Faust need to successfully open and operate a fourth location? It’s more than just a few simple ingredients. Eaton’s, which maintains two Fond du Lac locations and one in...
wtaq.com
Green Bay’s Airport Expands Service to Meet Passenger Demand
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — With passenger traffic up in the past year, Green Bay’s airport is expanding it service with more flights and larger aircraft. Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) reports passenger traffic rose 14.2% in 2022 over 2021. “It’s good to see people return to travel,” said...
94.3 Jack FM
Appleton’s College Avenue Could See Lane Changes in the Near Future
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — College Avenue could be seeing some changes in the near future. City officials are proposing the street to switch from four lanes to three from Richmond Street to Drew Street. There would be one lane on each side then a turn lane in the middle.
94.3 Jack FM
Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh Gives Update on Construction Project
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A five-part construction plan for the Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh is moving along. The project will expand the club’s elementary and middle school age spaces, create a new teen center, add a new playground and multi-purpose field, a community center, and a second gym.
101 WIXX
Complaints Against Brown County Courthouse Displays
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Brown County is being asked to remove a statue and painting from the courthouse. At least one Native American says they are offensive. The courthouse is on the National Registrar for Historic Places, which could play a role if the complaint is addressed. The...
City of Oshkosh helping with home repairs and purchases
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV-On Wednesday, City of Oshkosh officials highlighted some of the assistance programs they offer to residents looking to buy a new home or improve their current one. Over 100 people attended the presentation at the Oshkosh Convention Center. One of those people was Mauricio Marin. He told Local Five News that he’s originally […]
Fundraisers set up for FDL County teen car crash victims
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV)-The Fond du Lac County community has come together to support the victims of a deadly car crash involving teenagers that happened in the township of Taycheedah over the weekend. The Fond du Lac High School hockey team held a moment of silence before their game on Tuesday night in […]
94.3 Jack FM
Race For Green Bay Mayor Is Anything But Non-Partisan
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – In less than a month, voters in Green Bay will be voting for their preferred candidate for mayor, with the top two vote getters advancing to April’s general election. If campaign money raised is any indication, two candidates already have a significant edge.
