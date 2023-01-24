Read full article on original website
Related
RXPass: Amazon launches $5 prescription plan, but not all people will qualify
Amazon is offering a new prescription plan that is an add-on for Prime members but there is a catch, not all people will qualify for the service. Amazon announced the launch of RXPass which will be available in many states, except California, Texas and Minnesota, CNN reported. People who live in states with specific prescription delivery requirements will also not be eligible to take part.
Amazon increases monthly bills for millions – and another popular app may do the same
AMAZON has hiked subscription costs for its music streaming service - and there are fears popular rival Spotify could follow suit. Some plans are going up by £1 / $1 a month on both sides of the Atlantic, squeezing users in the midst of a cost of living crisis.
Amazon announces end to AmazonSmile
E-commerce giant Amazon announced Wednesday it will close its charity AmazonSmile to "pursue and invest" in other philanthropic efforts.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
How will Netflix stop you from sharing your password?
Netflix plans to start cracking down on subscribers in the U.S. who share their password for the streaming service by the end of March. But how exactly would that work?Initial reports and trials in other countries suggest the effort to deter password-sharing will be relatively gentle in its first iteration, relying on a combination of technology and user conscientiousness to prod serial over-sharers into paying more for the privilege.Netflix will likely use a person's geographic location, as determined by the IP address of any internet-connected device, to figure out which people count as "household" members who live together, Insider reporter...
Yet another major streaming service has hiked the prices
The halcyon days of multiple streaming services being an affordable a la carte alternative to cable and satellite seem to be coming to an end. While 2022 was a year that saw most streaming services raise their prices by several pounds/dollars, 2023 has begun in the same vein. This time it’s HBO Max, which has increased the price of its ad-free tier from $14.99 to $15.99 with immediate effect.
Netflix experts reveal how much your monthly bill will rise to keep sharing login
NETFLIX experts have predicted the price of sharing your logins with friends and family. The streaming giant is due to start charging users who let other people log on to their accounts in just a few weeks. Netflix said it would enforce the rules "more broadly" by the end of...
Amazon is rapidly opening new Whole Foods stores after halting Amazon Fresh's expansion, in a troubling sign for online grocery sales
Whole Foods CEO Jason Buechel wants to triple the number of new stores that the chain opens even as other Amazon stores shutter or pause openings.
Final hours for Americans to claim one-time payment of up to $100 from $350million T-Mobile settlement – who qualifies
IT'S the final opportunity for wireless customers to take action and grab money under a big settlement fund. T-Mobile was sued over a cyberattack in 2021, which exposed the addresses, pins and other personal information. Eventually, the telecommunications giant reached a $350million settlement deal to resolve the matter. WHO QUALIFIES...
This Streaming Service Beat Netflix as the No. 1 One Market Leader in the U.S.
As of Q4 2022, industry pioneer Netflix is not longer at the top.
Amazon Prime adds huge free perk by teaming up with major US retailers
AMAZON has revealed plans to team up with more popular US retailers for its Buy with Prime feature. Beginning on January 31, Amazon Prime users can use their benefits on many third-party websites. That's because the tech giant is opening up its Buy with Prime program to US retailers at...
ConsumerAffairs
Amazon expanding Buy with Prime service by January 31
Though the holiday shopping rush may be over, Amazon says it is still working to make shopping easier and more convenient for Prime members. The company announced that it will expand its Buy with Prime service, which allows shoppers to make purchases with retailers outside of Amazon, while still getting many of the same perks of a Prime membership, like fast delivery and easy returns.
Amazon's Discount Drug Plan: Game Changer, or a Day Late and a Dollar Short?
The e-commerce giant has designs on the healthcare industry.
CNET
The Cheapest Grocery Delivery Service in 2023 (We Brought Receipts)
Groceries have gotten mighty expensive and I'm not just talking about eggs. Even with inflation cooling, generally, high food prices remain sticky and many are looking for ways to soften that monthly food bill. If you're after a cheaper option for buying groceries in person, we did the math to...
Digital Trends
Grab a 55-inch TV for $300 with this Best Buy deal
Last year’s holiday deal season is over, but that doesn’t mean you won’t find jaw-dropping bargains, especially among Best Buy TV deals. For a great case in point, check out this Toshiba 55-inch C350 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, on sale for $300, a $170 discount from the normal $470 list price.
10 Orlando Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Orland, Fla. - While Orlando is probably most famous for being the a major tourism destination, making it the most-visited city in the world with over 75 million annual visitors, the large metro area, home to over 2.6 million residents, is also a major economic center in the Southeastern United States.
Make Money from Home with a Drop Shipping Store on Amazon
All thoughts and opinions are my own based on my own experience. Find me at momsearningmoney.com. Are you a stay-at-home mom looking for a way to make money online? Have you ever thought about starting your own business but don’t know where to start? Well, look no further! You can make money from home by starting a drop shipping store on Amazon. Let’s take a closer look at what that means and how it works.
Motley Fool
Where Will Amazon Be in 3 Years?
Amazon became the first company in history to lose $1 trillion in valuation. Both its online retail arm and cloud services business have seen growth rates slow. It remains the online destination of choice for consumers, and AWS has plenty of growth levers to pull. You’re reading a free article...
US housing affordability hell 'can't beat' the Florida heat
As housing affordability controls the fate of homebuyers in 2023, can Florida keep up with its population growth? Sunshine State transplants, Katrina Campins and Cheryl Casone weigh in.
People are just noticing instant hacks to slash bills for HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+
STREAMING services are the most popular way of watching TV, even if the costs can quickly pile up. The most popular streaming services are producing great content, making it difficult to skip out on them. Still, these costs can quickly add up, especially if you account for how much money...
Comments / 0