Pennsylvania State

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

RXPass: Amazon launches $5 prescription plan, but not all people will qualify

Amazon is offering a new prescription plan that is an add-on for Prime members but there is a catch, not all people will qualify for the service. Amazon announced the launch of RXPass which will be available in many states, except California, Texas and Minnesota, CNN reported. People who live in states with specific prescription delivery requirements will also not be eligible to take part.
CALIFORNIA STATE
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
CBS News

How will Netflix stop you from sharing your password?

Netflix plans to start cracking down on subscribers in the U.S. who share their password for the streaming service by the end of March. But how exactly would that work?Initial reports and trials in other countries suggest the effort to deter password-sharing will be relatively gentle in its first iteration, relying on a combination of technology and user conscientiousness to prod serial over-sharers into paying more for the privilege.Netflix will likely use a person's geographic location, as determined by the IP address of any internet-connected device, to figure out which people count as "household" members who live together, Insider reporter...
Trusted Reviews

Yet another major streaming service has hiked the prices

The halcyon days of multiple streaming services being an affordable a la carte alternative to cable and satellite seem to be coming to an end. While 2022 was a year that saw most streaming services raise their prices by several pounds/dollars, 2023 has begun in the same vein. This time it’s HBO Max, which has increased the price of its ad-free tier from $14.99 to $15.99 with immediate effect.
The US Sun

Final hours for Americans to claim one-time payment of up to $100 from $350million T-Mobile settlement – who qualifies

IT'S the final opportunity for wireless customers to take action and grab money under a big settlement fund. T-Mobile was sued over a cyberattack in 2021, which exposed the addresses, pins and other personal information. Eventually, the telecommunications giant reached a $350million settlement deal to resolve the matter. WHO QUALIFIES...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ConsumerAffairs

Amazon expanding Buy with Prime service by January 31

Though the holiday shopping rush may be over, Amazon says it is still working to make shopping easier and more convenient for Prime members. The company announced that it will expand its Buy with Prime service, which allows shoppers to make purchases with retailers outside of Amazon, while still getting many of the same perks of a Prime membership, like fast delivery and easy returns.
CNET

The Cheapest Grocery Delivery Service in 2023 (We Brought Receipts)

Groceries have gotten mighty expensive and I'm not just talking about eggs. Even with inflation cooling, generally, high food prices remain sticky and many are looking for ways to soften that monthly food bill. If you're after a cheaper option for buying groceries in person, we did the math to...
Digital Trends

Grab a 55-inch TV for $300 with this Best Buy deal

Last year’s holiday deal season is over, but that doesn’t mean you won’t find jaw-dropping bargains, especially among Best Buy TV deals. For a great case in point, check out this Toshiba 55-inch C350 Series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, on sale for $300, a $170 discount from the normal $470 list price.
Evan Crosby

10 Orlando Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour

Orland, Fla. - While Orlando is probably most famous for being the a major tourism destination, making it the most-visited city in the world with over 75 million annual visitors, the large metro area, home to over 2.6 million residents, is also a major economic center in the Southeastern United States.
ORLANDO, FL
Madison Cates

Make Money from Home with a Drop Shipping Store on Amazon

All thoughts and opinions are my own based on my own experience. Find me at momsearningmoney.com. Are you a stay-at-home mom looking for a way to make money online? Have you ever thought about starting your own business but don’t know where to start? Well, look no further! You can make money from home by starting a drop shipping store on Amazon. Let’s take a closer look at what that means and how it works.
Motley Fool

Where Will Amazon Be in 3 Years?

Amazon became the first company in history to lose $1 trillion in valuation. Both its online retail arm and cloud services business have seen growth rates slow. It remains the online destination of choice for consumers, and AWS has plenty of growth levers to pull. You’re reading a free article...

