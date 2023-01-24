Read full article on original website
KSDK
TWC is hosting Friday Feels with CARE STL tonight!
Shopping + Puppies! Friday Feels is open to the public from 5-7pm on January 27 at Procure, 3730 Foundry Way Unit 137, St. Louis, MO 63110.
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Cold and drizzly
Overcast Sunday with highs in the mid-30s. Freezing drizzle starts tonight.
KSDK
City Foundry STL Week on Show Me St. Louis
Show Me St. Louis is hoping to help you beat the winter blues with City Foundry STL week. We are highlighting all of the local places to shop, eat and play!
KSDK
This Ballwin marathon runner is out-stepping the competition
Jennifer Bertucci will run in the 2023 Boston Marathon on April 17. It will be her fifth or sixth time competing in the race.
Videos showing beating of Tyre Nichols sparks reactions from St. Louis community, mental health professionals
ST. LOUIS — Everyone will grieve and process the video that captured the gruesome beating that led to the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis differently, including police officers. Sgt. Donnell Walters with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and president of the Ethical Society of Police, told 5...
Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in St. Louis, according to Tripadvisor
Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant rut, just moved to your city, or simply want to try somewhere new for your next celebration, finding a new favorite spot can be challenging.
KSDK
St. Louis activists react to release of Tyre Nichols video
The video of the police beating in Memphis opened wounds in St. Louis. where the community protested following the deaths of other Black men.
KSDK
Happening in the Lou: STL RV Travel Show, Fete de Glace, Lunar New Year lion dance
Looking for weekend plans? Here are our picks for entertainment this weekend in St. Louis.
KSDK
Ooh La La Spa, Anti-Aging & Wellness
ST. LOUIS — “We are very proud of what we have grown here, especially because it is all about results. It is not about what's the next thing, it is about what we can do for you to have the healthiest skin”, says Dr. Kristen Jacobs, Aesthetic Physician, Author.
What happened to the St. Louis snow? The snow void
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are a lot of people asking about the snow forecast to fall in the St. Louis area Wednesday. Around ten inches fell south of St. Louis near Farmington. But, the amount that fell near St. Louis was on the very low end of the forecast, at around a trace to […]
Major cold front hits St. Louis overnight, some freezing rain possible
Hopefully, you took advantage of the warm weather Saturday. A cold front arrives overnight, bringing back much colder air to the St. Louis region.
KSDK
'Five Little Fireflies': An interactive children's book
ST. LOUIS — Looking for that winter activity to do with the kids? Friday morning, author, Sandra Flees joined Mary in studio to share about her book, “Five Little Fireflies.” The picture and counting book includes site words, fun coloring pages, and a popsicle stick puppet craft that can be used along with the story. Flees first started the book after creating the story as a song with her son. Now, children and parents can watch as the story comes to live visually. Flees also operates a children’s early learning site.
Victim of fire confirmed to be Bob Kramer
ST. LOUIS — The victim of a fire in St. Louis on Jan. 20 was Bob Kramer, the medical examiner's office confirmed Friday. Kramer's family and the community knew this would be the outcome, but were made aware of the medical examiner's findings. The St. Louis Fire Department hasn't...
Vandals smash windows at south St. Louis business
The owners of a sandwich shop in south St. Louis were greeted with broken glass on the sidewalks Thursday.
FOX2now.com
23-year-old serial rapist not eligible for parole until 106
Convicted serial rapist Dominic Yocco learned Thursday that he’s going to prison for the remainder of his life. A St. Louis County judge sentenced him to 16 consecutive life sentences. 23-year-old serial rapist not eligible for parole …. Convicted serial rapist Dominic Yocco learned Thursday that he’s going to...
5 Top Pancakes in St. Louis, Chosen by Our Critic
Our weekly roundup of some of our favorite St. Louis dishes
