The One App You Should Delete Immediately To Speed Up Your iPhone And Improve Battery Life

A brand new year presents brand new opportunities to learn how to become a wiser tech user. If you’ve been dealing with a slow iPhone for as long as you can remember, this is the perfect time to put an end to its sluggish behavior and find out what the root cause of its speed issues are. In some cases, the only thing standing between you and a faster phone is the apps that you are using on a regular basis that consume so many resources. Even though times have changed drastically in the last few years, one constant has remained: this is STILL the one app tech experts say you should delete immediately to speed up your iPhone and improve its battery life.
I was quick to ignore parental guidance, but when dad told me to take cheese off my car I should have listened

“Take that bloody cheese off already,” my dad would bark at me. Oh how I should have listened. It all started one spring weeknight in 2020. I had just caught a film with friends. I was in my metallic blue Mazda 2 parked in front of the Randwick Ritz cinema, about to pull out, when a red P-plated hatchback full of mulleted, rowdy youths pulled up beside me.
Ask Aunt Laura: Removing a red wine stain

We’ve all been there…spilled some red wine our on clothes or the sofa, or worse yet, on our friend’s sofa. Don’t panic (or turn over the sofa cushion, which works until the next spill) because I tested a dozen homemade stain removal recipes – so you don’t have to – and here are my top winners for removing that stain completely.
Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Send Voice Notes on the Phone in 2023

An etiquette expert is urging people to reconsider sending voice notes instead of text messages in 2023. William Hanson gave FEMAIL a rundown of the "dos and don'ts" regarding effective and courteous communication when using a cell phone. When it comes to sending voice notes versus text messages, Hanson urged...
The link between thoughts and emotions: How to change your feelings by changing your thinking

Your emotions result from the way you think about things. Before you can experience (feel) any event, you must process it with your mind and give it meaning (thought). You must understand what is happening to you before you can feel it. Every time you feel sad or have intense negative emotions about something, try to identify the corresponding negative thought that you probably had just prior. By learning to restructure these thoughts, you can change your emotions. It’s likely that you’re skeptical of all this because negative thinking has become such a part of your life that it has become automatic. This is referred to as automatic thoughts by Dr. David Burns in his book Feeling Good.
Chat GPT could make these jobs obsolete: ‘The wolf is at the door’

Artificial intelligence is here, and it’s coming for your job. So promising are the tool’s capabilities, Microsoft — amidst laying off 10,000 people — has announced a “multiyear, multibillion dollar investment” in the revolutionary technology, which is growing smarter by the day. And the rise of the machines leaves many well-paid workers vulnerable, experts warn. “AI is replacing the white-collar workers. I don’t think anyone can stop that,” said Pengcheng Shi, an associate dean in the department of computing and information sciences at Rochester Institute of Technology. “This is not crying wolf,” Shi told The Post. “The wolf is at the door.” From...
Netflix rolls out new rule which will charge millions for account sharing

Netflix's war against those who are generous enough to share their account with family, friends, exes and grandparents who've lost the TV remote again has now entered a new stage. In the near future, paid sharing will roll out and anyone watching without this specific subscription model will be blocked from the account.
