mitechnews.com
Do All Michigan Betting Sites Offer Promotions?
When it comes to betting sites in Michigan, players can expect plenty of great promotions. There are many betting promotions offered by Michigan sportsbooks. These include first deposit offers that reward newcomers for joining a betting site by matching the first amount staked up to a certain amount, and risk-free bets that refund the monies staked if the bet loses.
Michigan’s largest cannabis dispensary is opening in a former Mexican restaurant
Pure Roots is behind the $5.6 million development, located on the outskirts of the Lakeview Square Mall in Battle Creek
Things People Say When They Hear You’re From Michigan
Traveling out of Michigan can be a bit of a culture shock for some Michiganders that rarely leave the state. I lived in the Chicago area when I was really young and spent most summers in the Chitown area and I have also lived in Southwest Missouri for a "spell", when I was 20-21 years old. Let me tell ya, Michigan is a much better place to live.
20+ Unwritten Michigan Rules That All Locals Know
Michigan, like every other state, has rules and laws that citizens are supposed to follow. Many laws are in place to keep people safe. Common sense isn't something you can buy, rent or lease. There are laws that exist that people don't talk about. For instance, it's ok to turn...
fox2detroit.com
Pro poker player sentenced to probation for running illegal Michigan gambling operation
MARQUETTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A pro poker player received a year of probation for his role in running an illegal gambling operation in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Joshua T. Thatcher, 42, of Gwinn, Mich., pleaded guilty to one count of felony gambling operations violations last month stemming from an investigation into 906 Poker Social in Marquette.
Extra food assistance benefits will end after February for Michigan families
Michigan families receiving additional food assistance benefits throughout the COVID-19 pandemic will stop seeing extra payments in March, following a change in federal law. The temporary boost in food assistance benefits — commonly known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) — was meant to help low-income families weather the economic hardships of the pandemic and is expected to end nationwide after next month, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service.
Michigan’s Oldest County Once Covered the Entire Michigan Mitten
We know the oldest city in Michigan is Sault Ste. Marie, so it would be logical to assume the oldest county in Michigan would be in the same area, correct? WRONG. Michigan’s oldest county is Wayne, the sixth county in the Northwest Territory, the 11th largest county, and the 13th most populated in the United States. If you Google “what’s the oldest county in Michigan”, sometimes the county of Alcona shows up. Well, that shows how much Google knows. If Alcona appears in your search, it’s only because it’s Michigan’s first county alphabetically, not historically…so don’t let that throw you off.
WILX-TV
Getting better high speed internet in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A good number of people in Michigan do not have access to reliable internet service. A group called “Michigan Connected Future” said more than 30% of Michiganders either don’t have access, can’t afford it or are missing the skills and technology needed for a stable connection.
fox2detroit.com
New trade school works to meet skilled trades demand in Michigan
MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The tools are in place to build a future in skilled trades, and there is a need for the type of work taught at the Southeast Michigan Construction Academy. "We are seeing crumbling infrastructure and there is not the talent to repair it," said...
mibiz.com
7 takeaways from Whitmer’s State of the State proposals
LANSING — In her fifth State of the State address, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday night laid out several proposals she said are designed to make a difference for workers, young people about to graduate and newborns. A look at key facets in her 47-minute speech, particularly those...
Michigan minimum wage increase, paid sick leave wiped out after appeals panel ruling
A three-judge Court of Appeals panel on Thursday reversed a lower court decision, preventing Michigan’s hourly minimum wage from rising to $13.03 and changing the state’s laws on paid sick leave on Feb. 19. The ruling likely sets up a battle at the Michigan Supreme Court between advocates who pushed for the wage and sick time changes and state attorneys. The panel, consisting of Court of Appeals Judges Christopher Murray, Michael Kelly and Michael Riordan, ruled the Michigan...
wrif.com
Michigan Has One of the Top 5 Dirtiest Cities in America
Michigan, I’ve always felt, is a very clean state. But, of course, every state has some areas with more pollution and trash. Now, a new study claims that one Michigan city is inside the top five dirtiest cities in America. The study comes from LawnStarter, which states, “City living has its advantages, but more residents usually means more pollution, more rats, and more trash. The problem is worse in some cities than in others. LawnStarter ranked 2023’s Dirtiest Cities in America following one of the trashiest times of the year, the winter holiday season.”
Washington Examiner
Michigan Democrats are leading an assault on worker rights
Democrats are now in full control of the Michigan state government. As one of their first orders of business, they’re going after workers’ rights. The Detroit News reports that Michigan Democrats are making repealing our state’s “right-to-work” law, established in 2012, one of their first legislative priorities. This law ensures that labor contracts can’t force workers to be members of a union and/or pay union fees in order to work. It’s a basic protection for freedom of association, but it hurts the pocketbooks of union bosses (who also happen to give a lot of money to Democrats), so they’re doing everything they can to get it taken off the books.
wlen.com
Michigan AG Nessel Reissues Consumer Alert on Recent T-Mobile Breach
Lansing, MI – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is reissuing a consumer alert that provides information on responding to a data breach after T-Mobile confirmed the company suffered a breach that affects approximately 37 million U.S. customers. T-Mobile said that the breach happened between November 25th, 2022 and January...
Wahlburgers in Detroit's Greektown closes, leaving just one in Michigan
Wahlburgers, a chain of burger joints started by famed actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg, appears to be fading in Michigan. Metro Detroit's only Wahlburgers appears to be closed. The Wahlburgers in Greektown on Monroe Street is marked as "temporarily closed" according to a Google search, leaving its Grand Rapids location the only one open.
Wallet Watch: What to know about filing taxes this year
And that means two things: We’re halfway through the week, and it’s time to talk about the economy. I’m back with another edition of Wallet Watch – a weekly series from the MLive economy team (editor Danielle Salisbury, reporter Lindsay Moore and me, Rose White). Let’s...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan turns 186 years old today - here's how it became a state
(FOX 2) - It's Michigan's birthday today. More than 186 years ago on Jan. 26, Michigan was admitted into the union as the country's 26th country. It's path to statehood involved a small skirmish with the state of Ohio as well as the acquisition of land to the north. It...
YAHOO!
Michigan auto industry struggles to hire, keep workers — with some quitting by lunch
Michigan's auto industry has its "hiring" signs out, but few are applying and some who do quit by lunchtime. It is a nationwide problem that's hit small mom-and-pop suppliers and reverberated to the biggest carmakers in the world. The challenge is serious enough that the Michigan Manufacturers Association has increased...
mitechnews.com
Tesla 1200 Mile Road Trip With Former Freep Auto Writer Rachel Konrad
ANN ARBOR – One of the knocks on Electric Vehicles is they aren’t good for long road trips. Not true says Rachel Konrad, former Detroit Free Press auto writer, and now a California venture capitalist. Rachel and her family drove from the San Francisco Bay area to New...
Remembering the monster Blizzard of 1978: Winter sure packed a wallop 45 years ago
It has been 45 years since the Great Blizzard of 1978, and that storm is still a vivid memory for many Michiganders. Over the course of three days - Jan. 25-27 - the Great Lakes state was in the grip of a powerful snow-maker. MLive Meteorologist Mark Torregrossa has described...
