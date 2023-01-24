Read full article on original website
MLW Announces Big Singles Match For Their Superfight 2023 Event
MLW recently announced, via a press release, that John Hennigan (John Morrison) will face Willie Mack in a Singles Match at the company's SuperFight 2023 Event on Saturday, February 4 from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The event, which will also be an MLW Fusion television taping, will be airing nationwide in the United States and in over 60 countries around the world.
Backstage WWE News on "Big Name" Who Was Pitched to Wrestle Steve Austin at WrestleMania 39
-- Yesterday, a report emerged about WWE pitching ideas for Stone Cold Steve Austin to wrestle with a match against Roman Reigns at the forefront followed by another match against another "big name" that was alluded to but not clearly identified. On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that this big name that WWE was pitching to Austin was Brock Lesnar and while it's not "on", the match was discussed for months.
Peacock Has Added More Classic Episodes Of WWF Superstars To Their Programming
Peacock has recently added ten more classic episodes of WWF Superstars to their streaming service and those episodes take place from May 18th, 1996 to July 20th, 1996. Numerous WWE Hall of Famers and pro wrestling legends are featured on these episodes, including Stone Cold Steve Austin, Bret Hart, Jerry "The King" Lawler, Mankind, Goldust, Razor Ramon, The Undertaker, The British Bulldog, Ahmed Johnson, Jim Cornette and Shawn Michaels.
AEW Announces Change To Their Debut Show In Winnipeg
All Elite Wrestling announced, via their official Twitter account, that their debut show in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada has been rescheduled and both their live episode of Dynamite and their taped episode of Rampage will no longer be taking place on their originally scheduled timeslot on Tuesday, March 14 due to a revised network television schedule.
Update On Ticket Sales For AEW's Revolution PPV
AEW will be holding their Revolution PPV on Sunday, March 5th from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. According to WrestleTix, the PPV Event has sold 6,246 tickets and there are 1,434 tickets left. The total seating capacity of AEW's Revolution PPV is 7,680. As of this writing, no...
Vince McMahon to sell WWE to The Rock for $6.5 Billion undercutting Saudi’s offer
WWE has been going through bankruptcy, and the authorities are planning on selling it off to some big shots. Although there were some speculations that WWE was being sold to someone from Saudi Arabia it all went downhill when Dwayne Johnson showed his interest in buying the company. World Wrestling...
Charlotte Flair reveals the reason she was absent from WWE for nearly eight months
In a recent interview with the New York Post, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair revealed that is was several dental surgeries as the reason why she was away from WWE for nearly eight months. Flair went on to say that she originally planned to take time off from...
Wrestling Legend Offers Apology To Becky Lynch At Raw XXX
"WWE Raw XXX" allowed a wrestling legend to walk away with a better understanding of himself. On the latest episode of "To Be The Man" Ric Flair reflected on his Monday night and brought up to co-host Conrad Thompson that he took a moment to apologize to Becky Lynch. "Yup....
Former WWE Star Set To Debut On AEW Dynamite Next Week
In the world of All Elite Wrestling right now MJF is the man to beat as he’s the current AEW World Champion. Bryan Danielson is looking to challenge MJF for the belt in an Iron Man match at the Revolution pay-per-view in March, but MJF is making Bryan work for it.
WarnerBros Discovery Will Continue To Prevent Mark Briscoe From Appearing In AEW
UPDATE: Mark Briscoe has been booked to face Jay Lethal on Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. WarnerBros Discovery look like they won’t be allowing Mark Briscoe on AEW TV anytime soon. While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that WarnerBros Discovery won’t even allow Mark Briscoe on AEW...
Impact Wrestling Signs Former WWE Star to Multi-Year Contract
Big Kon, formerly known as Konnor in WWE, has signed a full-time contract with Impact Wrestling. Kon confirmed the news to PWTorch. The contract was not disclosed, but it is a multi-year agreement. He held the NXT Tag Team Titles with Viktor before being pushed to the main roster in...
Mark Briscoe Not Allowed to Wrestle in AEW Due to Warner Bros. Discovery
Fans have been pointing fingers on social media since Jay Briscoe passed away, pointing out Warner Bros. Discovery’s hypocrisy in allowing Dana White’s Slap Fighting to air after he slapped his wife while forbidding The Briscoes from appearing on AEW TV. Jay got into trouble over ten years ago for making anti-gay remarks, but he repeatedly apologized and had taken steps in private to learn from his error. People who knew Jay have recalled him as a kind man who cherished everyone.
Mark Briscoe To Wrestle On AEW Television
Despite a report that the Briscoes were not welcome on AEW television by WarnerMedia, viewers will indeed get to see Mark Briscoe celebrate his late brother Jay this Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite." Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer had reported that although AEW President Tony Khan has wanted to put...
Update On WBD’s Policy On The Briscoes Following Mark Briscoe AEW Dynamite Announcement
It has been a week since the wrestling world tragically lost Jamin Pugh (Jay Briscoe) in a car accident on January 17. Following Jay’s passing, AEW were reportedly unable to host a special tribute episode of Dynamite for him due to Warner Bros Discovery not wanting the Briscoes featured on the show.
LA Knight Talks Pitch Black Match, Undertaker's Return, Changing His Name From Max Dupri
-- Chris Van Vliet recently interviewed LA Knight on INSIGHT With Chris Van Vliet. He talks about the upcoming Pitch Black match with Bray Wyatt at the Royal Rumble, sharing the ring with The Undertaker at Raw XXX, sounding like The Rock, transitioning from Max Dupri to LA Knight and more.
Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Alex Kane In No-Ropes Catch Wrestling Match Announced For MLW Superfight 2023
You can officially pencil in a new stipulation match for the first Major League Wrestling premium live event of the New Year. On Wednesday, MLW announced the addition of Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Alex Kane in a no-ropes catch wrestling match for their MLW Superfight 2023 special event in Philadelphia, PA.
AEW Dynamite Pre-Show With Alex Abrahantes & Dasha Gonzalez For Tonight's Show In Lexington, KY. (Video)
It's Wednesday night, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns to TBS at 8/7c for this week's installment of their weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program, AEW Dynamite. Ahead of tonight's show, which emanates from Lexington, KY., Alex Abrahantes and Dasha Gonzalez check-in with the...
KiLynn King Was Concerned About Choice To Walk Away From Impact Exclusivity
KiLynn King is currently a free agent in the professional wrestling world, despite working for and with numerous major organizations such as AEW and Impact Wrestling. The latter had reportedly offered King an exclusive deal within the company, however, King decided not to move forward with the deal. Appearing on "Fightful Wrestling With Sean Ross Sapp," King addressed her decision to not sign exclusively with Impact and where she will be working at some point in 2023.
WWE News: Hall Of Famer Set For New Jersey Theater Appearance, RAW Is XXX Note, More
-- August 17th will be WWE Night in St. Louis. Ahead of the MLB clash between the St. Louis and New York Mets, the Cardinals have announced that fans in attendance will recieve a WWE-themed bobblehead of former professional baseball pitcher Al Hrabosky. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news,...
AEW Brought In Extra People After Mark Briscoe Match Was Announced
Jay Briscoe died in a tragic car wreck, and the entire pro wrestling world reacted with a massive tribute. AEW did what they could for Briscoe during Dynamite last week, but WarnerMedia’s previous mandate wouldn’t allow Tony Khan to pay proper tribute. That will change this week. Mark...
