-- Yesterday, a report emerged about WWE pitching ideas for Stone Cold Steve Austin to wrestle with a match against Roman Reigns at the forefront followed by another match against another "big name" that was alluded to but not clearly identified. On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that this big name that WWE was pitching to Austin was Brock Lesnar and while it's not "on", the match was discussed for months.

2 DAYS AGO