wearegreenbay.com
Downtown bridges in Green Bay will be colorfully lit, city officials explain why
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay’s downtown bridges will be lit with a variety of colors on Wednesday, and city officials have explained why. A Facebook post by the City of Green Bay Government explains the combination of colors, including red, purple, yellow, blue, and white, are in remembrance of a beloved Green Bay community member.
94.3 Jack FM
Appleton Looks To Change Traffic Flow On Busy Street
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – College Avenue could be seeing some changes in the near future. Appleton city officials are proposing the street switch from four lanes to three from Richmond Street to Drew Street. There would be one lane on each side, then a turn lane in the middle.
94.3 Jack FM
Trucking Company Sets Up Shop In Green Bay’s Rail Yard District
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Downtown Green Bay officially welcomed trucking company Paper Transport, Inc. to its new office space in the Rail Yard Innovation District Wednesday afternoon. With the company employing over 900 truck drivers and 200 office workers, Green Bay offered a $150,000 grant to keep PTI...
wearegreenbay.com
Slick roads tomorrow AM; light snow Friday
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Some very light scattered snow showers will wrap up tonight, and then we turn to mostly cloudy skies. Temps remain below freezing all night, so any wet roads will continue to freeze over tonight, so expect slick roads for your morning commute tomorrow.
wearegreenbay.com
On/off snow showers until the weekend
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Roads are quite slippery Thursday morning from last night’s snow. We’ll have this light snow in the morning, then it will drop to southern sections and end in the afternoon. Temperatures drop a little bit from the start of the day to the middle 20s for the PM hours. An inch or less of snow is anticipated from this departing system.
wearegreenbay.com
Circle K debuts two convenience stores in Green Bay area
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the largest convenience store operators in the United States has debuted two locations in the Green Bay area. The global chain, Circle K, opened a 5,200-square-foot store on Mike McCarthy Way in Ashwaubenon and converted one of its sister brand stores in Ledgeview, located on Silverstone Trail.
NBC26
Coal company relocation could take several years
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — It has been nearly a year since Brown County received a $15 million state grant to possibly relocate the C. Reiss Coal Company to the former Pulliam Power Plant site at the mouth of the Fox River. Towers of coal have been sitting along...
94.3 Jack FM
Kitchen Fire Damages Fond du Lac Apartments
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A kitchen fire caused damage to two apartments in Fond du Lac Wednesday night. The Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue said it responded to a reported house fire on E. Johnson Street at 7:25 p.m. Wednesday. Crews saw smoke and fire from...
94.3 Jack FM
Lights on Green Bay Bridges to Remember Hit-and-Run Victim
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Green Bay’s bridges will light up in multiple colors to remember a man who died after he could not navigate his wheelchair on city-owned, snow-covered sidewalks. Wednesday marks 12 years since 20-year-old John Kennedy of Green Bay was hit and killed while operating...
94.3 Jack FM
Green Bay’s Airport Expands Service to Meet Passenger Demand
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — With passenger traffic up in the past year, Green Bay’s airport is expanding it service with more flights and larger aircraft. Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) reports passenger traffic rose 14.2% in 2022 over 2021. “It’s good to see people return to travel,” said...
wearegreenbay.com
Foot Locker closing call center in Oshkosh, laying off nearly 100 employees
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Just months after announcing the planned closure of a distribution facility in Wausau, Foot Locker is reportedly closing its call center in Oshkosh. According to a letter sent by Foot Locker, Inc. to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, it will cease site operations at its Oshkosh call center. This will reportedly happen on April 28, 2023.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Power restored to affected customers in Denmark
DENMARK, Wis. (WFRV) – Following a morning outage to thousands of people in Denmark, WPS says that power has been restored. According to WPS, power was restored to the Denmark area at 12:15 p.m. All of the customers that were affected by the outage have had their power restored.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Eaton’s is carving a niche with its pizzas of the month
GRAFTON - Eaton’s Fresh Pizza has been all about perfecting recipes. So what sort of concoction would owner Corey Faust need to successfully open and operate a fourth location? It’s more than just a few simple ingredients. Eaton’s, which maintains two Fond du Lac locations and one in...
No foul play suspected for missing man seen walking into woods near U.P. border
Officials in Wisconsin are searching for a missing man near the Michigan border. According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, Theodore “Teddy” Egge was last seen walking southbound on Northway Drive from Benson Lake Road after asking for directions to Boat Landing 7 Road on Jan. 13.
94.3 Jack FM
Nearly 100 Employees to be Out of Work Following Oshkosh Call Center Closure
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Nearly 100 workers in Oshkosh will soon be without a job, after Foot Lockers announced it would be closing its Oshkosh call center. Foot Locker Corporate Services, Inc. is closings its customer care operations in Oshkosh on April 28 “as part of the evolving omni retail environment.”
94.3 Jack FM
Missing Sheboygan County Teen Could be in Manitowoc Area
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Sheboygan County teen missing for nearly a month may be in the Manitowoc area, authorities say. Colt Klinzing, 13, was last seen leaving his foster residence at W4375 Lake Drive in Waldo on Dec. 26, 2022, wearing a gray jacket. Klinzing is described as...
WBAY Green Bay
WBAY AT 70: Mary Smits and Don Carmichael
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV went on the air on March 17, 1953. As we get ready to celebrate 70 years in broadcasting, WBAY is revisiting the people who made this station a legacy in Northeast Wisconsin. Each week, Action 2 News will bring you a conversation with someone...
Fundraisers set up for FDL County teen car crash victims
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV)-The Fond du Lac County community has come together to support the victims of a deadly car crash involving teenagers that happened in the township of Taycheedah over the weekend. The Fond du Lac High School hockey team held a moment of silence before their game on Tuesday night in […]
94.3 Jack FM
A Community Rallies After Tragedy On The Road
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The community is in mourning as questions remain after a deadly crash in Fond du Lac County over the weekend. It happened just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday on Golf Course Drive, just east of Taft Road. A memorial grows on the side...
waupacanow.com
County has first confirmed CWD case
Waupaca County has its first confirmed case of chronic wasting disease in a wild deer. A hunter harvested the 2-year-old doe in the town of Harrison in the northwestern part of the county, according to the state Department of Natural Resources. DNR to host public meeting. The DNR and Waupaca...
