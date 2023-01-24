ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

RXPass: Amazon launches $5 prescription plan, but not all people will qualify

Amazon is offering a new prescription plan that is an add-on for Prime members but there is a catch, not all people will qualify for the service. Amazon announced the launch of RXPass which will be available in many states, except California, Texas and Minnesota, CNN reported. People who live in states with specific prescription delivery requirements will also not be eligible to take part.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Gizmodo

Amazon Prime Membership Is Reportedly Past Its Prime

Amazon’s prime members plateaued last year according to a Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) report released this week. The number of subscribers has been in decline since July of last year, according to the CIRP, which claimed in the first six months of the year, Amazon Prime did not add net new members in the U.S.
TechRadar

Amazon will now let shoppers buy with Prime on third-party sites

In the face of an economic slowdown and customers making fewer purchases online to save some cash, Amazon has announced that its Buy with Prime (opens in new tab) is expanding to US-based ecommerce platforms by 31 January 2023. The move will see the retail giant gain a stake in...
Trusted Reviews

Yet another major streaming service has hiked the prices

The halcyon days of multiple streaming services being an affordable a la carte alternative to cable and satellite seem to be coming to an end. While 2022 was a year that saw most streaming services raise their prices by several pounds/dollars, 2023 has begun in the same vein. This time it’s HBO Max, which has increased the price of its ad-free tier from $14.99 to $15.99 with immediate effect.
AOL Corp

Amazon just dropped the motherlode of winter sales — save up to 75%

It's a few weeks into 2023 — how are you doing on your New Year's goals? Getting fit, getting healthy and getting organized can be easier and a lot more fun with the right tools in your toolkit. This weekend Amazon's offering a helping hand on achieving that all-new you with a massive winter sale, including deals that will have you jogging, cooking and even cleaning with some extra pep in your step!
CNET

The Cheapest Grocery Delivery Service in 2023 (We Brought Receipts)

Groceries have gotten mighty expensive and I'm not just talking about eggs. Even with inflation cooling, generally, high food prices remain sticky and many are looking for ways to soften that monthly food bill. If you're after a cheaper option for buying groceries in person, we did the math to...
24/7 Wall St.

Did Netflix Break Amazon?

Netflix crushed expectations for the number of subscribers it added in the fourth quarter. Where did these subscribers come from?
Motley Fool

Where Will Amazon Be in 3 Years?

Amazon became the first company in history to lose $1 trillion in valuation. Both its online retail arm and cloud services business have seen growth rates slow. It remains the online destination of choice for consumers, and AWS has plenty of growth levers to pull. You’re reading a free article...
Trusted Reviews

Amazon Music Unlimited is raising subscription prices in the UK and US

Amazon Music Unlimited has become the latest in a litany of streaming services to hike the prices in the last few months. From February 21, the Apple Music rival is going up in the US and the UK by £1 and $1 respectively. The individual plan will now cost £9.99/$10.99 per month, while the student plan is £4.99/$5.99 respectively. New subscribers will see the new price immediately.
TheDailyBeast

Amazon’s ‘Made in Italy’ Storefront Is an International Shopping Excursion Without the Airfare

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.Amazon has been going hard on curated collections organized by dedicated landing pages to make it easier to navigate the breadth of its product offerings. Hot off the success of the Japan Store, where all things Japanese can be shopped–even those elusive Kit Kat flavors, is the Made In Italy store. After spending weeks in Genova with friends, I’ll forever love the country and its stylish products (the motorcycles, too–but those are not available on Amazon). So, it’s nice to see such a...
ZDNet

How to sign up for Amazon RxPass

Also: Students, here's how to save money by switching to Prime Student. Next, you'll be asked a few questions to confirm your eligibility for the RxPass program. Unfortunately, RxPass isn't available for everyone that may want to sign up. There are restrictions for those using government insurance and it's only available in 42 states.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy