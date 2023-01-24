Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clark, Codington, Day, Deuel, Grant, Hamlin, Marshall, Roberts by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 17:10:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-27 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall; Roberts WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. Strong winds could cause tree damage.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Iberia, St. Martin, St. Mary by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 20:31:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-24 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CST for south central Louisiana. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Iberia; St. Martin; St. Mary A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CST FOR NORTHEASTERN IBERIA...CENTRAL ST. MARY AND SOUTHEASTERN ST. MARTIN PARISHES At 830 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located over mainly rural areas of Iberia parish to near Centerville, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Franklin, Patterson, Burns Point, Ellerslie, Patterson Memorial Airport, Pierre Part and Centerville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Shiawassee by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-26 17:04:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-27 00:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Genesee; Lapeer; Livingston; Macomb; Oakland; Shiawassee; St. Clair BURSTS OF LAKE EFFECT SNOW SHOWERS REMAIN FOCUSED ALONG AND NEAR THE I-69 CORRIDOR DURING LATE EVENING WEATHER * Bursts of snow showers moving in from Lake Michigan progress along and near the I-69 corridor during late evening, including the Owosso, Flint, Lapeer, and Port Huron areas. * Snow accumulations of up to 1 inch are expected with localized 2 inch totals possible from 930 PM to 100 AM. IMPACTS * Visibility reduced to near a half mile at times. * Hazardous travel conditions due to low visibility and snow covered roads. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS * Motorists are urged to use caution and account for the variable driving conditions by slowing down and allowing extra travel time. * Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP
