WIBW
Student arrested after bomb threat at Lawrence middle school
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One student was sent to the Juvenile Detention Center after a bomb threat was reported at a Lawrence middle school. The Lawrence Police Department announced on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 26, that officials were wrapping up an investigation into a bomb threat at West Middle School. LPD...
Three teens charged in Blue Valley High School vandalism
Three teenagers are accused of vandalizing Blue Valley High School in Overland Park, Kansas, with offensive language and pictures in January.
KMBC.com
The FBI continues to seek leads in an armed 2019 bank robbery near Parkville
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI is again circulating photos of two suspects involve in the violent takeover of a bank in Kansas City's Northland. Federal agents said two masked men walked into the Equity Bank at 6200 N.W. 63rd Terrace at 10:56 a.m. on Feb. 15, 2019, and restrained employees.
Kansas City police called to Plaza Academy prior to shooting
Kansas City, Missouri, police responded to Plaza Academy High School in midtown about an hour before someone shot a staff member.
Bishop Miege High School officials respond to social media threat from students
Roeland Park, Kansas police increased presence after Bishop Miege High School officials alerted them to a social media threat.
KCTV 5
Lawrence middle school evacuated following threat
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - West Middle School in Lawrence, Kansas, was evacuated Thursday after discovery of a written threat. According Lawrence Public Schools, the school was evacuated as a safety precaution after a report was received regarding “a written threat left on a technology device” on Wednesday. The...
KCTV 5
KCK police investigate homicide after person is found dead in vehicle
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is investigating a homicide after a person was found dead inside a vehicle. According to the police, officers went to the 6100 block of Haskell Ave. at 1:50 p.m. Thursday. When police arrived, they found a female inside a...
KCTV 5
Police: Shooting outside Plaza Academy High School leaves one wounded
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement stated one person received non-life-threatening after they were involved in a shooting at a private school in Kansas City. The Kansas City Police Department said officers responded to Plaza Academy High School at 39th Terrace and Broadway Boulevard about 12:30 p.m. after learning of a shooting at the facility.
KCK officer on leave after viral video shows unusual behavior
A Kansas City, Kansas, police officer is on administrative leave after video surfaced of the officer exhibiting unusual behavior.
Grain Valley couple’s murder, dismemberment trial delayed again
The trial for Michael Hendricks and Maggie Ybarra, who are charged with killing a woman and burying her body, has been delayed for a third time.
OPPD identifies 2 people killed in Thursday morning crash on northbound US 69
Two people were killed in a crash around 7:45 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, on northbound U.S. 69 near West 103rd Street in Overland Park.
KCTV 5
Police identify 2 people killed in Thursday morning US 69 Highway crash in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Two people died after a car flipped several times during rush hour Thursday morning near U.S. 69 Highway and 103rd Street. Around 7:45 a.m., 911 dispatchers received calls from concerned drivers in the area who reported seeing two people who had been ejected from a vehicle.
kttn.com
Man from Blue Springs indicted for fentanyl conspiracy and illegal firearm
A Missouri man was indicted by a federal grand jury for his role in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. Alan J. Flamenco, of Blue Springs, also known as “Pablo,” 23, was charged in an eight-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo. The indictment...
Man injured in Olathe hit-and-run crash while crossing street
Olathe police investigate a hit-and-run crash that injured a 24-year-old man crossing the road near Sheridan Street and Parker Street.
KCTV 5
KCK police seize $100,000 in fentanyl during sweep of shipping facility
KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas, police seized over 10,000 counterfeit prescription pills laced with fentanyl last weekend, accounting for a street value of around $100,000. The seizure occurred during a routine sweep of a local shipping distribution center, although police have not said exactly where the bust...
KCTV 5
2 dead following Thursday morning crash on US 69 Highway in Overland Park
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Overland Park police have identified two people who died in a crash on Thursday morning. The Overland Park Police Department said the crash happened at 7:44 a.m. on northbound U.S. 69 Highway, south of W. 103rd. According to the police, Vehicle 1 was entering the...
KCTV 5
Man who took viral video of KCKPD officer speaks out
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The man who recorded an interaction with KCKPD officers said he felt threatened by the officer’s demeanor. The video has since circulated widely on YouTube and on social media. It shows two officers talking to residents, and one of the officers appears to be leaning against a wall and blinking rapidly.
KCTV 5
Neighboring communities join Raymore in attempt to head off potential landfill proposal
RAYMORE, Mo. (KCTV) - The city of Raymore is gaining some allies from neighboring communities as it continues to raise concerns about a potential landfill proposal on the southern edge of Kansas City, Missouri. Kris Turnbow, the mayor of Raymore, first raised concerns about the idea in the fall when...
Parents notified of medical incident at Olathe middle school
A boy attending Prairie Trail Middle School is recovering after suffering a medical scare Tuesday morning.
Kansas City area police agencies investigating string of ATM thefts
At least three Kansas City metro police agencies are investigating a string of ATM thefts at Jackson County businesses.
