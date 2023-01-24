ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roeland Park, KS

WIBW

Student arrested after bomb threat at Lawrence middle school

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One student was sent to the Juvenile Detention Center after a bomb threat was reported at a Lawrence middle school. The Lawrence Police Department announced on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 26, that officials were wrapping up an investigation into a bomb threat at West Middle School. LPD...
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

Lawrence middle school evacuated following threat

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - West Middle School in Lawrence, Kansas, was evacuated Thursday after discovery of a written threat. According Lawrence Public Schools, the school was evacuated as a safety precaution after a report was received regarding “a written threat left on a technology device” on Wednesday. The...
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

Police: Shooting outside Plaza Academy High School leaves one wounded

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Law enforcement stated one person received non-life-threatening after they were involved in a shooting at a private school in Kansas City. The Kansas City Police Department said officers responded to Plaza Academy High School at 39th Terrace and Broadway Boulevard about 12:30 p.m. after learning of a shooting at the facility.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCK police seize $100,000 in fentanyl during sweep of shipping facility

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Kansas, police seized over 10,000 counterfeit prescription pills laced with fentanyl last weekend, accounting for a street value of around $100,000. The seizure occurred during a routine sweep of a local shipping distribution center, although police have not said exactly where the bust...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Man who took viral video of KCKPD officer speaks out

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The man who recorded an interaction with KCKPD officers said he felt threatened by the officer’s demeanor. The video has since circulated widely on YouTube and on social media. It shows two officers talking to residents, and one of the officers appears to be leaning against a wall and blinking rapidly.
KANSAS CITY, KS

