Several news reports have confirmed that Arkansas rapper Coca-Kazi was killed in a police standoff last week (Jan. 18). Little Rock Police responded to a domestic disturbance at 2 am, but it wasn’t until they arrived that they learned that the suspect was armed and had made their way inside the home. The police allege that the suspect fired the first shots inside the house before exiting the residence. One officer fired a shot at the suspect before officers tried to make contact with the suspect via their Special Operations Unit and Crisis Negotiation Team. The SWAT team was called to enter the home soon after, where they found the suspect’s body.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO