Ticketmaster takes heat from senators, witnesses over its power
Ticketmaster defended its online market power in the digital ticketing space at a packed — and unusually unified — Senate Judiciary hearing Tuesday, after months of increased scrutiny following a chaotic sale of tickets to Taylor Swift’s upcoming tour. The company has long been a target of lawmakers after its 2010 merger with Live Nation,…
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Republicans' plans to slash Social Security and Medicare are becoming clearer: 'We have no choice but to make hard decisions'
Republicans have indicated that they're willing to hold off on raising the debt ceiling in order to secure cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
Musk’s Twitter still has a ‘GodMode’ that allows any engineer to tweet from any account, claims whistleblower
Twitter claimed it fixed the problems in 2020.
CNET
Google Sued by US Department of Justice for Second Time Over Ad Dominance
The US Department of Justice and eight states on Tuesday sued Google over its advertising business, alleging it engages in monopolistic behavior. The complaint, filed in federal court in Virginia, alleges that Google has "corrupted legitimate competition in the ad tech industry" through a campaign of seizing control of tools and inserting "itself into all aspects of the digital advertising marketplace." Google allegedly has done so by eliminating competition through acquisitions and used its dominance to push advertisers to use its products over those of others.
Ted Lieu: ‘I am freaked out by AI’
Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) on Monday called on Congress to take more steps to regulate artificial intelligence (AI) in a New York Times op-ed, citing risks associated with self-driving vehicles and facial recognition systems. “As one of just three members of Congress with a computer science degree, I am enthralled by AI and excited about…
Engadget
Google will once again apply Gmail spam detection to political campaign emails
Google doesn't plan to let political campaigns dodge Gmail's spam detection for much longer. The Washington Post has learned that Google plans to end the email filter bypass pilot program by the end of this month. In a dismissal motion filed at a federal court in the Eastern District of California, the company rejects the Republican National Committee (RNC) allegations of political bias that led to the test. Gmail's filtering methods "apply equally" to every sender whether or not there's a political connection, the company says.
DOJ Lawsuit Calls for Google to Be Broken Up
The Department of Justice says Google has illegally seized control of the online ad sector. The solution, the department (DOJ) said in an antitrust lawsuit filed Tuesday (Jan. 24), is for a court to order the break-up of the digital search giant. “Having inserted itself into all aspects of the...
lawstreetmedia.com
Class Action Takes on T-Mobile for Latest Breach of Customer Data
A negligence suit filed in Los Angeles, Calif. claims that T-Mobile US Inc. has once again failed to protect its mobile subscribers’ personal information, including their names, contact and demographic information, and date of birth. According to the filing, news of the breach broke on January 20, though T-Mobile said one or more hackers breached its system and obtained the information two months prior.
Engadget
Donald Trump will get his Facebook and Instagram accounts back 'in the coming weeks'
More than two years after Meta extended former President Donald Trump’s “indefinite” suspension from Facebook, the company has opted to reinstate his account. In a statement, Meta said Trump would be able to access his Facebook and Instagram accounts in the “coming weeks,” but that there would be "new guardrails in place to deter repeat offenses.”
Motley Fool
Google Gets Slapped with DOJ Case Over Alleged Digital Ad Monopoly
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Justice department alleges Google tried to ‘eliminate’ ad market rivals in lawsuit
The US justice department and eight states filed a lawsuit against Alphabet’s Google on Tuesday over allegations that the company abused its dominance of the digital advertising business, according to a court document. “Google has used anticompetitive, exclusionary, and unlawful means to eliminate or severely diminish any threat to...
The FTC reportedly sued Microsoft to stop European bargaining
A new report from Bloomberg says the FTC lawsuit against the Microsoft-Activision deal happened to try and preempt the European Competition Commission’s decision to discuss remedies – solutions to the objections the commission raised about the acquisition. People familiar with the FTC’s decision, but unauthorized to speak publicly, told Bloomberg the lawsuit came as a surprise, since no one expected the FTC to act until later in spring.
Hackers Use Twitter to Promote Fake Robinhood Crypto
Image source: Getty Images What happenedHackers used the social media accounts of online stock and crypto broker Robinhood to promote a scam token on Wednesday. Fraudsters used a now-deleted post to promote a supposedly new Robinhood token. They offered Robinhood followers the opportunity to be among the first to buy its RBH token at a starting price of $0.0005.So whatAccording to Decrypt, the hackers made off with around $8,000 worth of Binance Coin (BNB) tokens. People who bought the token found they could not sell or transfer it afterwards, meaning that money is now likely lost. That said, the CEO of...
DOJ and Eight States Sue Google, Alleging It Holds a ‘Monopolistic Grip’ on Digital Ad Market
The Justice Department, along with eight states, has filed a new antitrust lawsuit against Google, alleging the tech giant has engaged in anticompetitive conduct to preserve a “monopolistic grip” on digital advertising. The eight states joining the suit are California, Colorado, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Tennessee and Virginia. Among other things, the DOJ and the states are seeking a ruling ordering Google to divest, “at minimum, the Google Ad Manager suite, including both Google’s publisher ad server, DFP, and Google’s ad exchange, AdX, along with any additional structural relief as needed to cure any anticompetitive harm.” Google “has corrupted...
Peter Schiff Says DoJ Harassing Google With Antitrust Lawsuit: 'Consumers Need Protection From Government...Not Private Companies'
Peter Schiff, chief economist and global strategist at Euro Pacific Capital, criticized antitrust laws at a time when the U.S. Justice Department has accused Alphabet Inc’s GOOGL GOOG Google of abusing its dominance in digital advertising. What Happened: According to a Reuters report, the government said Google should be...
What's next for ChatGPT
For all the talk about the power of ChatGPT, Dall-E 2 and the like, the generative AI era is only at its inception. Here's what's coming down the road. The applications will get much more specific. As powerful as it is, ChatGPT and its art-generating peers are generic. The real power, many say, will come as businesses combine such AI tools with their own data.
