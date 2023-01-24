The US Department of Justice and eight states on Tuesday sued Google over its advertising business, alleging it engages in monopolistic behavior. The complaint, filed in federal court in Virginia, alleges that Google has "corrupted legitimate competition in the ad tech industry" through a campaign of seizing control of tools and inserting "itself into all aspects of the digital advertising marketplace." Google allegedly has done so by eliminating competition through acquisitions and used its dominance to push advertisers to use its products over those of others.

