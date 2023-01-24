Eli Apple’s Stefon Diggs tweetstorm spirals into Damar Hamlin drama

Bengals cornerback Eli Apple found himself at the center of a tweetstorm Tuesday after trolling Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs in a message – which some believed to be a dig at the latter’s teammate, Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin.

The drama began Monday after Diggs posted a series of tweets following the Bills’ divisional round loss to the Bengals , after which he left the locker room early . Apple caught wind of the messages and responded, “Cancun on 3,” along with an animation of hands making a heart, a gesture that has been oft-associated with Hamlin.

Apple clarified the tweet on Tuesday amid the internet outcry, explaining he would never “make light of that scary unfortunate scene.”

Bengals cornerback Eli Apple in December 2022. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Eli Apple’s tweet to Stefon Diggs has been interpreted by some on Twitter as a dig at Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Twitter

“All love thoughts prayers and concerns to @HamlinIsland as he continues to recover from that tragic incident. Never would I make light of that scary unfortunate scene. This game is truly a dangerous risk to our bodies mind and spirit. Nothing but love to all my football brothers,” Apple tweeted .

Hamlin is continuing his recovery after suffering cardiac arrest three weeks ago, when he collapsed on the field in a scary scene during the Bills’ Week 17 matchup against the Bengals. The NFL community has rallied in support of the second-year safety, who was in attendance for Sunday’s game .

In response to the Bills’ loss, Hamlin tweeted: “We’ll be back… don’t even trip.”

Bills safety Damar Hamlin in September 2022. Getty Images

Damar Hamlin made a heart-shaped gesture with his hands during the Bills’ divisional round playoff game against the Bengals on Jan. 22, 2023. Twitter

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs on Jan. 8, 2023. AP

Diggs, who had a fiery exchange with quarterback Josh Allen in the season-ending loss, elaborated on his postgame feelings Monday, tweeting in part, “Want me to be okay with our level of play when it’s not up to the standard? Nah,” and “It’s easy to criticize my reaction more than the result.”

Apple mocked Diggs’ heated moment with Allen, posting Monday , “Someone get them in couples therapy @JoshAllenQB and @stefondiggs I’ll pay on God.”

In a tweet posted on Jan. 23, 2022, Eli Apple referenced a fiery sideline exchange involving Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs and quarterback Josh Allen from Buffalo’s divisional round loss to Cincinnati. Twitter/CBS Sports

The Bengals will face the Chiefs on Sunday in the AFC Championship for the second-straight year, with Cincinnati having won last year’s contest to advance to the Super Bowl.