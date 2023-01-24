The New England Patriots' 359-day streak without an official offensive coordinator has ended. The Patriots are hiring Bill O'Brien as their new offensive coordinator, our Phil Perry confirmed Tuesday morning. While O'Brien was one of five candidates to interview for New England's OC opening, he was the clear frontrunner based on his previous experience with the team and is a welcome addition for Patriots fans who watched the offense sputter in 2022 under senior football advisor/offensive line coach/first-time offensive play-caller Matt Patricia.

