Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Tom Brady shares what he believes is Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ greatest attribute
Tom Brady explained why it was important to him to meet with Patrick Mahomes after the Patriots beat the Chiefs in the 2019 AFC Championship Game.
New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing
After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
NFL world reacts to insane Chiefs, Mahomes news
While the Cincinnati Bengals might be enjoying the underdog role throughout their NFL playoff run this season, they won’t technically be the underdogs when they travel into Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game this weekend. And that’s some pretty historic news. While the Bengals did open the Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Chiefs, Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Police find lost Patriots football signed by Tom Brady, Drew Bledsoe, Damon Huard
On Monday, the Watertown Police Department recovered a lost football signed by Tom Brady in his first season with the New England Patriots, along with former quarterback Drew Bledsoe and backup Damon Huard. The autographed football was a gift from the Kraft family to the Cannistraro company of Watertown for...
NBC Sports
Bruce Arians “extremely unhappy” with Buccaneers firings
Last April, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians handed the baton to Todd Bowles, with the goal of helping avoid staff turmoil. Turmoil nevertheless came, with nine staff members gone from a staff that was supposed to provide consistency and continuity. “I control the narrative right now,” Arians explained to Peter King...
Former Lions coach Matt Patricia is out as the Patriots offensive mastermind
It appears former Lions head coach Matt Patricia’s reign as the offensive leader of the New England Patriots is now over. The Patriots have hired former Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien as their new offensive coordinator, a role Patricia held in a de facto role in 2022.
Look: Rob Gronkowski Predicts Tom Brady's More-Likely Team
Tom Brady faces a couple of massive decisions this offseason. He first needs to figure out whether he's going to play again. If he decides to, he'll then have to figure out what team he will play for. The legendary quarterback is set to be a free agent in March since his contract with the Tampa Bay ...
Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate
The Las Vegas Raiders may be thinking a couple of steps ahead with the roster move that they made this week. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Wednesday that the Raiders have signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson to a reserve/futures deal. Johnson’s contract will thus kick in on the first day of the new league year... The post Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Aaron Rodgers to Patriots? NFL Insider Proposes ‘Belichickian’ Move
Aaron Rodgers reportedly could be traded this offseason. Could he really wind up in New England?
Veteran NFL Quarterback Considering Transitioning To Coaching Career
Former Texas Tech and California quarterback has enjoyed six seasons in the NFL, albeit without seeing much action on the field. Doing a tour of New York teams, Webb has spent time with the Jets, Giants, and Bills. And according to a report today from Adam Schefter, the 28-year-old is ...
NBC Sports
Why Gronk believes Patriots will improve 'tremendously' under O'Brien
Bill O'Brien is the new offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots, and morale is high. O'Brien seemed like the logical choice to run the Patriots' offense based on his familiarity with the team and with quarterback Mac Jones. Now that O'Brien is officially in the fold, he's getting some strong endorsements -- including one from his former tight end.
NFL world reacts to huge Patriots news
The New England Patriots hired their new offensive coordinator as the NFL world woke up on Tuesday. The Patriots hired Bill O’Brien to be the team’s new offensive coordinator. O’Brien returns to the Patriots 11 years after he departed to take the Penn State head coaching job. He spent the last two seasons as offensive Read more... The post NFL world reacts to huge Patriots news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Kurt Warner's Question
These days, it seems like the sports world is filled with loud and confrontational commentary, and that's something former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner just can't support. On Wednesday, the Hall of Famer brought up a fair question regarding the current state of analysis. "When did we decide ...
NBC Sports
Panthers hiring Frank Reich as new head coach
Frank Reich is returning to a familiar sideline. The Carolina Panthers have hired Reich as their next head coach, the team announced on Thursday. Reich was fired by the Indianapolis Colts in early November after his team fell to 3-5-1 on the season. He had been in Indy since 2018 and led the organization to a 40-33-1 record during his tenure.
NBC Sports
NFL Twitter, Pats fans have strong reactions to Bill O'Brien hiring
The New England Patriots' 359-day streak without an official offensive coordinator has ended. The Patriots are hiring Bill O'Brien as their new offensive coordinator, our Phil Perry confirmed Tuesday morning. While O'Brien was one of five candidates to interview for New England's OC opening, he was the clear frontrunner based on his previous experience with the team and is a welcome addition for Patriots fans who watched the offense sputter in 2022 under senior football advisor/offensive line coach/first-time offensive play-caller Matt Patricia.
NBC Sports
Eagles DC warns 49ers of 'electric' atmosphere at the Linc
The 49ers’ 10-game winning streak to end the regular season put them in position to host two playoff games at Levi’s Stadium. Now, after wins over the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco will fly to Philadelphia to face the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. And their...
Rob Gronkowski Reacts To Patriots Hiring Bill O'Brien
Count Rob Gronkowski as one of the people who thinks Bill O'Brien will be a boon to the New England Patriots' offense. O'Brien, who was hired as New England's new offensive coordinator earlier this week, spent one season in that role for the Patriots back in 2011 before jumping to Penn State. ...
NBC Sports
Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown not on Eagles’ practice report
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and receiver A.J. Brown both said Wednesday they were good to go for this week. The team’s practice report confirmed that. Neither player is on the practice report. Hurts missed two games after injuring his right shoulder in Week 15. He returned in Week 18...
NBC Sports
Bill Belichick issues brief statement addressing Bill O'Brien's hire
The New England Patriots have hired Bill O'Brien as their offensive coordinator. This isn't breaking news, obviously. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported (and our Phil Perry confirmed) Tuesday morning that O'Brien was joining the Patriots' staff. On Wednesday, the Shrine Bowl's social media account announced that O'Brien will represent the Patriots at the annual college football showcase.
