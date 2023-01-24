ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crookston, MN

NORTHWEST ARTS COUNCIL ANNOUCNES UPCOMING DEADLINES FOR ARTS PROJECTS GRANTS

Northwest Arts Council applications are open for Project Grants for nonprofit arts organizations, communities, schools, and other nonprofit organizations from our seven-county Minnesota service area, including Kittson, Marshall, Norman, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, and Roseau counties. Nonprofits and government organizations can apply for one art project at a time. The...
POLK COUNTY, MN
CROOKSTON CITY HALL HIRES NEW HUMAN RESOURCES COORDINATOR JORDAN BERGQUIST

The Crookston City Hall announced that it hired Jordan Bergquist as its new Human Resources Coordinator in June and has moved him into the public sector of the City Hall building. This is a new position that the city adopted and put Bergquist in charge of multiple important tasks for the city, such as recruitment and employee payroll.
CROOKSTON, MN
CROOKSTON HIGH SCHOOL RELEASES REVIEW AND COMMENT ON UPCOMING PUBLIC REFERENDUM

A review and comment must be provided on a school district construction project proposal before the district conducts a referendum, solicits bids, or issues bonds for the project. A project proposal has been submitted for review and comment according to requirements set forth in Minnesota Statutes, section 123B.71, subdivisions 9 and 10, and Minnesota Statutes, section 123B.72. The district provides the following information:
CROOKSTON, MN
CROOKSTON CITY COUNCIL APPROVES GRANT TO PROTECT CITY’S SOURCE OF DRINKING WATER AND GEOTECHNICAL ANALYSIS FOR CITY LAGOONS BANK STABILITY

The Crookston City Council met on Monday at 5:30 p.m. inside the City Hall Council Chambers. The Consent Agenda consisted of approving the City Council minutes from their meeting on January 9 and the City of Crookston Bills and Disbursements of $268,798.63. It included approving the Economic Development Authority & Housing Authority meeting agenda for their meeting immediately following the City Council meeting. The Consent Agenda also included a resolution designating the Crookston Times as the Official Newspaper for the year 2023, a dance permit for the University of Minnesota Crookston on the premises of the Crookston Eagles Club, and approve of more 2023 Gas Fitting and Cement Licenses. The council approved the agenda unanimously.
CROOKSTON, MN
Corwin Michael Ogaard – Obit

Corwin Michael Ogaard, 62, passed away on January 19, 2023, in the Oaklawn Hospital, Marshall, MI, after a short illness. Corwin was the son the Eleanor Ogaard of Crookston and the late, Duane Ogaard. The Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home is assisting with funeral arrangements which are pending.
CROOKSTON, MN
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-JANUARY 25, 2023

The Northwest Regional Corrections reported the following arrests. Andra Lashawn Hollingsworth, 43, of Grand Forks, for 5th-Degree Assault. Steven Michael Snyder, 39, of Crookston, for Public Nuisance. Jacob Jay Neil Richard, 36, of Crookston, for Driving with a Drivers License after Revocation.
GRAND FORKS, ND
CYBA 3ND GRADE GIRLS BASKETBALL FINISHES 2ND AT DGF TOURNEY

The Crookston Youth Basketball third-grade girls basketball team competed in the Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton tournament last weekend and finished second place. Crookston beat Kindred 30-16, and beat Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 14-6. In the championship, they lost a close one to Barnesville 16-12. Members of the team are Kaitlynn Klawitter, Zaelyn Normandin, Keira Gudmunson, Penelope Smith, Emma Newquist, and Isabelle Beckman. The team is coached by Kalie Normandin. The team was missing Kaia Baglien and Marie Prudhomme for the tournament.
CROOKSTON, MN
BLIZZARD WARNING ISSUED FROM MIDNIGHT TO NOON ON FRIDAY

The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Blizzard warning for northwest Minnesota and eastern North Dakota. The warning includes the Minnesota cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster, Warren, Stephen, and Argyle. The North Dakota cities of Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Grafton, Park River, Grand Forks, Mayville, Hillsboro, Hatton, and Portland.
GRAND FORKS, ND
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AND BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON ON FRIDAY FOR WEST POLK COUNTY

WEST POLK-KITTSON-WEST MARSHALL-PEMBINA-EASTERN WALSH-GRAND FORKS-TRAILL- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF CROOKSTON, EAST GRAND FORKS, HALLOCK, KARLSTAD, LANCASTER, WARREN, STEPHEN, ARGYLE, CAVALIER, WALHALLA, DRAYTON, PEMBINA, NECHE, ST. THOMAS, GRAFTON, PARK RIVER, GRAND FORKS, MAYVILLE, HILLSBORO, HATTON, AND PORTLAND 1:08 P.M. CST THURSDAY JANUARY 26, 2023. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS NOW IN EFFECT...
POLK COUNTY, MN
PIRATE GIRL’S BASKETBALL HOSTS EGF – ON KROX & VIDEO STREAM

The Crookston Pirate Girl’s Basketball team is fresh off a 59-45 victory over the Ada-Borup/West Cougars on Tuesday and will have a big Section 8AA game tonight when they host the East Grand Forks Green Wave. Crookston is 9-6 on the year, while East Grand Forks is 8-7 on...
CROOKSTON, MN

