Oscars Best Actor predictions: Paul Mescal (‘Aftersun’) moves into top 5, flying past Tom Cruise (‘Top Gun’)
There was a dramatic change in our Oscar predictions for Best Actor between January 11 and January 14. In that time, Paul Mescal (“Aftersun”) moved from sixth place to fifth place in our odds, which are based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users. Scroll down to see our graph illustrating how this race has recently changed. So what happened? Well, the shift in our odds started on January 11, the day the SAG Award nominations were announced. Mescal wasn’t nominated by the guild, but neither was Tom Cruise (“Top Gun: Maverick”), who up until that point was...
Tár Director Says Harvey Weinstein Almost Ruined His First Film, Until Tom Cruise Stepped In
Tom Cruise has played a hero in several films like "Top Gun: Maverick" and the "Mission Impossible" movies, but he apparently has done some heroic things off camera as well. One of those good deeds was helping Todd Field, director of the hit 2022 feature "Tár," survive the wrath of one of Hollywood's most notorious monsters (via Variety) early in his directing career.
2023 Oscar nominations announced: See the full list
Months of film festivals, red carpets, and predictions have all led to the moment the Academy unveiled the nominations for the 2023 Oscars on Tuesday morning. Announced by actors Allison Williams (M3GAN) and Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), ABC's televised rollout turned high-profile contenders into Oscar nominees, following a contentious race that included everything from prestige gems (Everything Everywhere All at Once, TÁR, The Fabelmans) and major blockbusters (Top Gun: Maverick, Avatar: The Way of Water) to late-breaking international dramas like All Quiet on the Western Front.
Oscars: Michelle Yeoh Makes History as First Asian Best Actress Nominee
It took 59 years for Michelle Yeoh to land her first lead role in a Hollywood film. And it’s taken 95 years for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to recognize a woman who identifies as Asian in its best actress category. On Tuesday morning, the Malaysian-born performer, who became a movie star in Hong Kong before successfully crossing over to the global stage, received her expected Academy Award nomination for her multifaceted role in A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once. It is the first career Oscar nod for the beloved icon, 60, known stateside for her supporting (yet...
Meet ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Star Alfonso Ribeiro’s Four Biracial Children
Alfonso Ribeiro is known for his iconic dance moves and funny character as Carlton on the sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel Air. The actor made a name for himself in the Hollywood industry by appearing in other TV shows like Silver Spoons, Magnum, P.I., Your Big Break, In The House, Dancing with the Stars, and Big City Greens.
Golden Globes COVID Spread Continues With Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, And Brendan Gleeson
It seems that this year's award season is not going quite as planned. On January 10, 2023, the 80th Golden Globe Awards took place to celebrate the best of film and television from the previous year. After last year's less-than-stellar show that saw the Golden Globes go for a hybrid style of part Zoom and part in-person presentation, this year's event brought things back to a more traditional and welcome manner. The prestigious ceremony saw some pretty major events take place, from Ke Huy Quan's wholesome best supporting actor win for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" to Eddie Murphy's Cecil B. DeMille Award win and subsequent speech that referenced another notable award ceremony moment.
Jennifer Connelly Declares ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Co-Star Tom Cruise ‘Absolutely Deserves’ an Oscar Nomination
With award season in full swing, Jennifer Connelly stated that her Top Gun: Maverick co-star Tom Cruise has what it takes to receive an Oscar nomination for his performance in the film. While speaking to Variety at the Sundance Film Festival, Jennifer Connelly had nothing but praise for her Top...
‘The View’ Interrupted by an On-Air Fart, Much to the Delight of Alyssa Farah Griffin
The View can get heated and loud at the Hot Topics table, but an especially unusual noise interrupted yesterday’s broadcast, much to the surprise of viewers and the co-hosts themselves. During a political debate on the Wednesday (Jan. 25) show, Whoopi Goldberg and her View co-stars were interrupted by what can only be described as a fart sound. The flatulent interruption came at a rather inappropriate time as the panel discussed the recent discovery of classified documents in the home of former vice president Mike Pence. While they raised concerns about nuclear secrets floating around outside of the White House (as is rumored...
Jane Fonda remembers Sally Field — but not Rita Moreno — taking her aerobics class
If 80 for Brady is half as fun as the press tour has been, we've got a hit. The four legendary ladies starring in the sports comedy — Jane Fonda, Sally Field,. , and Lily Tomlin — stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show and things got predictably out of hand.
Oscar nominations prove ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ can’t win Best Picture
Like a jet during take off, “Top Gun: Maverick” has been gaining momentum all awards season long, with some pundits saying the popular sequel has a decent shot at winning Best Picture. I’m afraid its Goose is cooked. The 2023 Oscar nominations were announced Tuesday morning and, although “Maverick” managed a Best Picture nod, it appears that the beloved movie will stay safely on the loser tarmac. Its leading actor, Tom Cruise, was snubbed again (he already lost out on Golden Globe and SAG nominations) and director Joseph Kosinski didn’t make the cut either. True, last year’s winner “CODA” lacked those nods,...
Tom Cruise missed Best Actor, but still got his first Oscar nomination in 23 years for Top Gun: Maverick
The Academy didn't recognize Tom Cruise with a Best Actor nod, but the global superstar still landed a major Oscar nomination for Top Gun: Maverick anyway. For his work as a producer on the blockbuster sequel that has grossed nearly $1.5 billion to date, the 60-year-old scored his fourth career Oscar nomination as the film appeared Tuesday morning among the Academy's 10 Best Picture nominees.
Fallon Jokes That ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Oscar Nom Marks ‘First Time in a Decade’ People Have Seen a Best Picture Nominee (Video)
Ahead of Tuesday’s Oscar nominations, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon had one major prediction for the list: “Top Gun: Maverick.”. Fallon joked Monday that if the Tom Cruise sequel earned a nomination for best picture, it would be a momentous occasion — but more so for average moviegoers. Obviously, taping his show well ahead of the announcements, Fallon couldn’t know for sure who would get nominated, but his hopes for Paramount’s gravity-defying blockbuster came true.
SAG Awards Nominations: The Complete List
The Screen Actors Guild unveiled nominations Wednesday for its 29th annual SAG Awards as the movie awards season arrives full-steam, coming the same week as last night’s Golden Globes and Sunday’s Critics Choice Awards. Related Story SAG Awards Find A New Home On Netflix in 2024; This Year's Show Will Stream On YouTube Related Story How To Watch 2023 SAG Awards Nominations: Ashley Park & Haley Lu Richardson Set To Announce Related Story SAG Awards 2023: No TV Home Yet For The Annual Fete The marquee ensemble film award category this year features Paramount’s Babylon, Searchlight’s The Banshees of Inisherin, A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once, Universal’s...
Hugh Jackman Felt Sick to His Stomach When He Turned Down a Great Role for the Sake of His Image
Hugh Jackman was once guided to put his image over his craft, and the decision would later bite Jackman back in a big way.
Kaia Gerber Is Being Called Out For Suggesting That Filmmakers And TV Executives Making “Art” Would Never “Sacrifice Their Vision” By Casting A “Nepo Baby” Who Isn’t Talented
In the past year or so, the internet has been rife with discussions about the role that nepotism plays across fashion and showbiz industries. And being that Kaia Gerber followed in the footsteps of her famous mother, her name is among those now firmly intertwined in the ongoing discourse. In...
Razzies withdraw Worst Actress nomination for Firestarter child star Ryan Kiera Armstrong
Two days after the Golden Raspberry Awards, a.k.a. the Razzies, unveiled their choices for the "worst" movies and performances of 2022, the organization is already backtracking on at least one category. After facing criticism online for nominating Firestarter star Ryan Kiera Armstrong in the Worst Actress category despite the fact...
Where to Watch 2023 Oscar-Nominated Movies: Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress
The 2023 Oscars season has officially kicked off with the announcement of Academy Awards nominations on January 24. This year, 10 actresses will be competing across the Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress categories. The nominees include first time nominees Andrea Riseborough and Stephanie Hsu, Angela Bassett, who becomes the first actress nominated for work in a Marvel Studios film, and eight-time nominee Cate Blanchett, who could take home her third Oscar for her turn as Lydia Tár in Tár. (Blanchett won Best Actress in 2014 for her work in Woody Allen’s Blue Jasmine, and Best Supporting Actress in 2005 for her role in Martin Scorsese’s The Aviator.)
5 takeaways from the Oscar nominations
War movies are big, first-time acting nominees had a great morning, and inclusion at the Oscars is still an uphill battle. All this, plus the big showing for the unconventional nominations leader.
Emma Roberts on Possibility That Her 2-Year-Old Son Will Sleepwalk: 'Hope It's Not Hereditary'
The actress shares son Rhodes, 2, with ex-boyfriend Garrett Hedlund Emma Roberts is hoping her early days as a sleepwalker don't get passed down to her son. Appearing on a new episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Scream Queens actress shares that she's a little bit nervous that her son Rhodes, 2, will develop the same sleepwalking habits she did as a child. "I had a little bit of sleepwalking. I hope it's not hereditary because my mom also sleepwalked," she explains. "One time I was sleepwalking and...
'Avatar' director James Cameron, 'Top Gun' star Tom Cruise snubbed by Oscars
LOS ANGELES, Jan 24 (Reuters) - “Avatar: The Way of Water" director James Cameron’s box office blockbuster failed to translate to industry acclaim, as the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' members declined to nominate him on Tuesday for best director – one of the most notable Oscar snubs.
