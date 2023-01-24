Read full article on original website
Related
'League of Legends' game maker says it won't pay ransom after hackers reportedly ask for $10 million and threaten to release source code
The hackers sent a ransom email to Riot Games, reportedly saying that their "sole motivation is financial gain."
dotesports.com
League of Legends Patch 13.1B is now live
League of Legends Patch 13.1B (formerly known as Patch 13.2) is now rolling out across servers worldwide, Riot Games has announced. The patch was originally scheduled to release yesterday, Jan. 25, but it was pushed back by one day following a cyber attack on Riot earlier this week. With the launch of this patch, players can expect the usual changes coming to League, including balance updates and system changes. Many of the more significant updates that were slated to launch with Patch 13.2, though, were pushed back to a later date, which is why Riot chose to alter the title of this patch and cause it to lean more toward having a “micropatch” designation.
Hackers Demand $10M From Riot Games to Stop Leak of ‘League of Legends’ Source Code
Hackers stole the source code for League of Legends, and now they’re asking for $10 million from developer Riot Games. Motherboard has obtained a copy of a ransom email the hackers sent to Riot Games. “Dear Riot Games,” it begins. “We have obtained your valuable data, including the precious anti-cheat source code and the entire game code for League of Legends and its tools, as well as Packman, your usermode anti-cheat. We understand the significance of these artifacts and the impact their release to the public would have on your major titles, Valorant and League of Legends. In light of this, we are making a small request for an exchange of $10,000,000.”
techaiapp.com
Hacker Puts LoL ‘Source Code’ Into Auction Following Riot Games’ Refusal To Pay Ransom
League of Legends’ source code is out and about in the public. The hacker responsible for hacking Riot Games last week reportedly put the alleged source code of League of Legends and its Packman anti-cheat platform into auction in a popular forum. The hack previously affected Riot Games’ development...
ComicBook
Highly Rated PS4 Game Just $0.19 for Limited Time
Courtesy of a new PlayStation Store sale, one PS4 game is only $0.19 for a limited time. The PS4 game in question was developed by Digital Melody, published by Forever Entertainment, and released in 2018. Over on Steam, the game has nearly 3,000 user reviews, with 92 percent of these reviews reviewing the game positively, which gives the game a "Very Positive" User Review rating. And as the aforementioned pair notes, its predecessor has been played by millions. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Timberman VS. Between now and January 19, the downloadable title is only $0.19 on PSN. And unlike most PSN games priced at this price, it's actually worth the loose change in your pocket.
game-news24.com
By default, Blizzard loses World of Warcraft veteran over the employee ranking system because staff actually did their jobs well
The company is hit with another blow to its marketing. Brian Birmingham, one of World of Warcraft’s principal developers, snatched from Blizzard, adding a stack-ranking system the company enforced. Birmingham announced his departure through a passionate email message to staff encouraging other leads and directors to protest against the company.
CNET
GoldenEye 007 Hits Nintendo Switch, Xbox on Friday
Load up your silenced PP7s and prime those remote mines: GoldenEye 007 is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online and Xbox Game Pass subscription services this Friday, Jan. 27. The James Bond first-person shooter originally hit the N64 in 1997. Online multiplayer will be exclusive to the Switch release, the...
The wildly popular MMORPG 'World of Warcraft' just lost a huge chunk of its players overnight
Beef between Blizzard and Chinese partner NetEase over its contract resulted in the suspension of the RPG's servers in China.
Gamers say the battle pass has 'ruined the gaming world forever
Gamers say that the battle pass system has ‘ruined the gaming world forever’. However, are they not wrong?. It’s an age-old question, has the likes of battle and season passes ruined gaming? Well, I suppose that might depend on who you might ask. That’s the topic of discussion on Reddit right now.
game-news24.com
Tencent copies of World of Warcrafts homework for Tarisland’s new MMO
Tension accumulated over the issue of the Liability of Blizzard and NetEase finally ending their licensing agreement in China and leaving World of Warcraft and all Blizzard IPs shut down this coming week in the country. Tencent revealed their new MMO called Tarisland to exploit this uncertainty and mayhem. While it certainly looks pretty fun, there’s a lot of familiarity with this title and fans have just decided to do that.
What Is Siphon? Fortnite's New Game Mechanic Explained
One of "Fortnite's" strengths is how it's constantly evolving to keep gameplay fresh for new and returning players. In this case, its latest update reintroduces the "Siphon" mechanic. However, not everyone will know what that is because it's been a long time since it was last in "Fortnite." Siphon was...
ComicBook
New Xbox Game Pass RPGs Include One of the Best Games of All Time
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox game Psss Ultimate subscribers across both platforms -- PC and console -- have three new games, all of which aren't just RPGs, but three critically-acclaimed role-playing games. And one of these games is arguably among the best games of all time, of any genre, as evidenced by its 93 on Metacritic. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Persona 4 Golden, which may not be as popular as Persona 5 Royal, but is equally critically-acclaimed. Joining Persona 4 Golden as new Xbox Game Pass games are Persona 3 Portable and Monster Hunter Rise, two critically-acclaimed games in their own right.
League of Legends: LCS 2023 Spring Split Predictions
League of Legends (LoL) predictions for the 2023 LCS Spring Split, MSI, and beyond.
Warning for GTA online fans as hackers take control of active accounts
GTA Online players have been warned to not log on to the game, as hackers have been altering and banning active accounts. An exploit which has opened up in a recent update has apparently allowed hackers to modify others accounts without logging in. Players have noticed their stats have been...
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Bringing Back Iconic Game Mode in Season 2
Activision and developer Infinity Ward have confirmed that a fan-favorite game mode from previous Call of Duty titles will be returning in Season 2 of Modern Warfare 2. In recent weeks, hype and anticipation from fans has been building toward the launch of Season 2, which is set to bring with it a ton of new content to MW2. And while this season will be arriving a bit later than originally expected, it's now confirmed that a mode that hasn't been seen so far in Modern Warfare 2 will finally be coming back.
game-news24.com
Pokemon game for 2023, or Black and White remakes or new legends
Despite the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet a few months ago, many fans are wondering about Pokemon’s future. Last year, we got two new titles including Pokemon Legends: Arceus and the main Scarlet and Violet games. So what’s the plan for 2023? Pokemon hasn’t announced a new game yet; however, we have listed all the possible possibilities in the list below. The list includes Pokemon that are able to be announced this year.
Zelda: Majora's Mask Actually Has Hidden Voice Command Features
The two "Zelda" games that released on the Nintendo 64 — "Ocarina of Time" and "Majora's Mask" — were the first in the series set in a 3D space. They were not the first "Zelda" games to hide secrets throughout their worlds, though, a feature of the games since the series' inception. Quite a bit of time has passed since the N64's "Zelda" entries came out, long enough for practically everything hidden in-game to be unveiled. But not every secret is something players can find in Hyrule.
Yo-Kai Watch Tried To Rip Off Pokémon And Failed
In 2021 Stastista named "Pokémon" the highest-grossing franchise of all time, and it has leaked into almost every facet of life, from fashion lines to Japan's "Pokémon" planes. So, it might be easy to see why other companies have attempted to imitate its success by creating similar franchises. One of the most notable examples is "Digimon," made shortly after "Pokémon" swept the world. But despite having similar worlds and gameplay, per 2021 results, "Digimon" isn't even in the top ten of the highest-grossing franchises. This didn't stop others from trying, though, as 2013 saw a new challenger emerge to take on "Pokémon," "Yo-kai Watch."
Polygon
Overwatch 2 update gets rid of one-shot Roadhog
Blizzard Entertainment rolled out a new patch for Overwatch 2 on Tuesday that will put an end to Roadhog’s ability to one-shot kill his opponents, thanks to some substantial nerfs to his Chain Hook and Scatter Gun. That’s good news for players weary of being on the receiving (aka dying) end of a successful Roadhog hook, but it’s also not the only change that Blizzard has planned for the tank.
kpic
New 'woke' Xbox update upsets conservative lawmakers
WASHINGTON (TND) — After Microsoft announced an update to the Xbox that would make it the "first carbon aware console," some conservative figureheads and publications lamented the "woke brigade" was now gunning for video games. Xbox consoles now default to a setting that hopes to reduce its "environmental impact"...
SVG
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
542K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 0