ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutto, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox44news.com

Suspects sought in Copperas Cove Junior High burglary

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Police are still looking to identify suspects in a burglary at the Copperas Cove Junior High School during the holiday season. The department says this burglary of a building occurred on December 25 and again on December 26. The public’s help is needed in identifying the individuals in pictures below.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
proclaimerscv.com

Teacher in Texas school district was fired after distributing “very upsetting” worksheet containing racial slurs and insults to special needs class in 7th grade

After giving worksheets to students with special needs that contained insulting comments and racist slurs, a teacher in Texas was fired. According to Killeen Independent School District Superintendent John Craft at a press conference on Friday, the worksheets were distributed to a class of roughly a dozen seventh-grade kids at Rancier Middle School with special learning needs.
KILLEEN, TX
KVUE

Missing Pflugerville woman located safe

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said a 27-year-old woman who was reported missing has now been found safe. Anyelka Patricia Ruiz-Escobar was reported missing from Pflugerville on Jan. 16. Earlier on Wednesday, the TCSO said an investigation had revealed suspicious circumstances. In an update on...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin hair salon could shut down due to neighboring homeless camp

AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin hair salon could shut down because of a neighboring homeless camp. Owners of Headspace Salon say homeless living at the large camp have threatened their employees and clients for months. They also said they have seen an uptick in vandalism and other criminal activity. The...
AUSTIN, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Round Rock, Texas Mom Sad After Daughter’s Ashes Stolen from Storage Unit

Most people will never know what Lily Nicole of Round Rock, Texas is going through. In fact, she has gone through a lot lately. She lost her daughter, and last year she moved her family to Texas from the state of Colorado. While she was staying with her mother for several months while trying to find a home of her own, she put a majority of her belongings in a storage unit and that is where someone ended up stealing the ashes of her daughter who had passed away.
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox44news.com

Temple shooting now a homicide investigation

Temple, Tx (FOX44) – UPDATE: The victim of a shooting that took place on Wednesday morning has died from his injuries. Temple Police have identified him as 27-year-old Michael Powell. This is now considered 2023’s first murder case in Temple. Police arrested 30-year-old Donovan Alsum of Killeen, at...
TEMPLE, TX
fox7austin.com

Mission Accomplished loses about $35K after thief steals truck

AUSTIN, Texas - Mission Accomplished, a local nonprofit, said it lost about $35,000 after someone stole their mobile laundry truck. Around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 23, a box truck belonging to Mission Accomplished was stolen from Bergstrom storage. The truck pulls the nonprofit's mobile laundry trailer. "We take our trailer...
AUSTIN, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Killeen ISD teacher fired after giving students ‘disturbing assignment’

KILLEEN (FOX 44) — An assignment issued to Rancier Middle School students has resulted in the teacher’s termination. Killeen Independent School District Superintendent Dr. John Craft tells FOX 44 News that an investigation was immediately launched upon learning of the “appalling and extremely disturbing assignment.” The district says this assignment does not support nor reflect […]
KILLEEN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy