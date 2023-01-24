Read full article on original website
Leander ISD shares draft for potential middle, high schools rezoning
Any changes would be implemented in the 2024-25 school year.
fox44news.com
Suspects sought in Copperas Cove Junior High burglary
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (FOX 44) – Police are still looking to identify suspects in a burglary at the Copperas Cove Junior High School during the holiday season. The department says this burglary of a building occurred on December 25 and again on December 26. The public’s help is needed in identifying the individuals in pictures below.
KWTX
The four-day school week: Has Academy ISD sparked a trend in other Central Texas schools?
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After Academy ISD’s recent announcement to move to a four-day school week in the 2023-2024 school year, other Central Texas schools are weighing in on whether they’ll make the same decision. KWTX spoke with districts in Killeen, Temple, Copperas Cove, Waco, Salado and Jarrell....
proclaimerscv.com
Teacher in Texas school district was fired after distributing “very upsetting” worksheet containing racial slurs and insults to special needs class in 7th grade
After giving worksheets to students with special needs that contained insulting comments and racist slurs, a teacher in Texas was fired. According to Killeen Independent School District Superintendent John Craft at a press conference on Friday, the worksheets were distributed to a class of roughly a dozen seventh-grade kids at Rancier Middle School with special learning needs.
Bowie High School's theater director faces new lawsuit in state district court
AUSTIN, Texas — A lawsuit filed in state district court last week accuses Diane "Betsy" Cornwell of "abusing her power over the plaintiffs for her own perverse ends," among other claims. Three former Bowie High School students are suing Cornwell over allegations of forcing them to engage in intimacy...
Missing Pflugerville woman located safe
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office said a 27-year-old woman who was reported missing has now been found safe. Anyelka Patricia Ruiz-Escobar was reported missing from Pflugerville on Jan. 16. Earlier on Wednesday, the TCSO said an investigation had revealed suspicious circumstances. In an update on...
City of Killeen 'aware' of Conder Park, Long Branch Park lights
KILLEEN, Texas — Editor's Note | The video below is a segment on other changes being made in the Central Texas area. In a Saturday Facebook post, the City of Killeen says it is aware of the light fixtures being out at the Conder and Long Branch Parks. "The...
Truck stolen from Austin nonprofit that provides laundry services to homeless
Mission Accomplished works to provide laundry services to unhoused people.
Liberty Hill family spreads mental health awareness after teen son’s suicide
In December, Amanda says she found footage from the family's video doorbell from the day Jaycee took his life. Amanda screams out loud and slowly crumples to the ground as paramedics walk solemnly out the front door past the stunned family.
fox7austin.com
Austin hair salon could shut down due to neighboring homeless camp
AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin hair salon could shut down because of a neighboring homeless camp. Owners of Headspace Salon say homeless living at the large camp have threatened their employees and clients for months. They also said they have seen an uptick in vandalism and other criminal activity. The...
Round Rock, Texas Mom Sad After Daughter’s Ashes Stolen from Storage Unit
Most people will never know what Lily Nicole of Round Rock, Texas is going through. In fact, she has gone through a lot lately. She lost her daughter, and last year she moved her family to Texas from the state of Colorado. While she was staying with her mother for several months while trying to find a home of her own, she put a majority of her belongings in a storage unit and that is where someone ended up stealing the ashes of her daughter who had passed away.
Around 30 storage units affected in south Austin fire
The Austin Fire Department tweeted AFD and ESD5 units are at the scene of the second alarm fire at11959 Menchaca Rd. and it's a "large defensive fire at a multi-unit storage facility."
AFD: Suspect in custody after ‘incendiary’ east Austin apartment fire
AFD did not provide any other details on if the suspect would face charges or what the charges could be.
Missing woman from Pflugerville found, TCSO says
After the Travis County Sheriff's Office sought help from public to locate a missing woman from Pflugerville, officials confirmed she was found safe just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Ascension Seton nurses say hospitals unsafely staffed, hospital calls it ‘bargaining tactic’
A vigil Thursday evening will highlight hundreds of complaints from nurses in the newly formed Ascension-Seton chapter of National Nurses United.
fox44news.com
Temple shooting now a homicide investigation
Temple, Tx (FOX44) – UPDATE: The victim of a shooting that took place on Wednesday morning has died from his injuries. Temple Police have identified him as 27-year-old Michael Powell. This is now considered 2023’s first murder case in Temple. Police arrested 30-year-old Donovan Alsum of Killeen, at...
fox7austin.com
Mission Accomplished loses about $35K after thief steals truck
AUSTIN, Texas - Mission Accomplished, a local nonprofit, said it lost about $35,000 after someone stole their mobile laundry truck. Around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 23, a box truck belonging to Mission Accomplished was stolen from Bergstrom storage. The truck pulls the nonprofit's mobile laundry trailer. "We take our trailer...
Georgetown Police Department experiencing rise in mental health calls
Georgetown Police Chief Cory Tchida gave the Georgetown City Council a public safety update Jan. 24. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) In a public safety update to the Georgetown City Council on Jan. 24, Police Chief Cory Tchida said the department has experienced an increase in calls related to mental health incidents over the last four years.
Killeen ISD teacher fired after giving students ‘disturbing assignment’
KILLEEN (FOX 44) — An assignment issued to Rancier Middle School students has resulted in the teacher’s termination. Killeen Independent School District Superintendent Dr. John Craft tells FOX 44 News that an investigation was immediately launched upon learning of the “appalling and extremely disturbing assignment.” The district says this assignment does not support nor reflect […]
Texas Middle School Parts Ways With Teacher Who Assigned Racial Slur Worksheets
Students received a "Trigger Words Scramble" that included the N-word, as well as derogatory terms like “fat” and “crackhead.”
