Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Safari Whitetail Resort In Minong Hits Market For $4.275 Million
Do you ever want to just give up and move to a remote island? This might be an option, if you want to own a resort in the middle of nowhere that is surrounded by trees and miles of shoreline. We can dream, can't we?. There is an amazing oasis...
Gallery: Historic former jail in Duluth transformed into apartment units
What was once the St. Louis County Jail in Duluth is now a mixed-income apartment building – with some of the building's distinctive original features retained. Located at 521 W. 2nd St., the building has kept much of its historic touch, with jail cells, bars on windows, and steel walls retained in the historic space.
16 Of The Best Lunches Under $15 In Duluth + Superior
Warning: This is going to make you hungry. I asked recently on our Facebook page the following question:. If you have 15 dollars for lunch in the Twin Ports, where would you go and what menu item would you eat?" We got a lot of responses. People love food, and...
Cold Blast On The Way For Duluth + Superior
It's no secret we have had it pretty good this winter! It hasn't been too cold, give or take a few days, and we've really only had one major snowstorm, which hit us in the middle of December last year. So far, January has been fairly mild. We have had...
MNDOT Adds Additional Weather Info Sites In St. Louis, Carlton, Itasca Counties
"How are the roads"? It's a question often asked in the Northland. The answer is getting a little more scientific. The Minnesota Department of Transportation's 511 Travel Information System has been around for a while, offering real-time data and information about the roads and highways around the state. 511 gives users an accurate look at all sorts of useful information - from road and weather conditions to plow locations and traffic congestion - depending on what's available.
northernnewsnow.com
Larson announces new Duluth Community Relations Officer
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Mayor Emily Larson announced a new Community Relations Officer for Duluth, according to a press release. On Thursday, Mayor Larson appointed Breanna Ellison for the position. The City of Duluth spokespeople say the Community Relations Officer plays a critical role in ensuring the community...
An Open Letter To The Woman I Accidentally Terrified In West Duluth Sunday Night
I thought I was doing the right thing, but in hindsight, I may have frightened a young woman last night in West Duluth. I was just trying to help!. I was driving down 40th avenue west from over the hill. I reached the bottom of the hill at the stoplight at the intersection of Grand Avenue and 40th avenue west. Right near Tortoise and Hare footwear.
Warning! Don’t Get Scammed By ‘Local’ Ice Dam Removal Companies In Duluth
I'm sure there are plenty of really good contractors and companies that provide ice dam services in the Northland. Unfortunately, that's not what happened to a friend of mine. He thought he was hiring a local company he could trust, but it turned out to be a nightmarish, expensive, and disappointing situation.
Minnesota Man Shares Dramatic Video Of Truck Falling Through Ice at Lake Of The Woods
It seems every winter there are several rounds of warnings across the Northland regarding safety when it comes to going out onto a seemingly frozen body of water. Then every winter there are videos of vehicles or snowmobiles becoming partially submerged due to the ice not being able to withstand their weight. It can be very scary and very expensive, although the most important thing is that nobody gets hurt when this occurs.
Watch Hilarious ‘Midwest Siri’ Video That’s Gone Viral in Minnesota + Wisconsin
I never believed we talked and acted differently here when I was growing up. People like my friends in the south had accents, not us. That all changed the first time I rode an airplane. I was just out of college and flew to visit my friend in Georgia. He...
FOX 21 Online
New Veterans Memorial Park to be Built in Rice Lake
RICE LAKE, Minn. – A new Veterans Memorial Park is being constructed in Rice Lake to honor those who have served in the military. The project is being put on by the Duluth Honor Guard through the vision of Rice Lake Mayor John Werner and Captain John Marshall. Placed on the crossroads of Rice Lake and Martin Road, the memorial will consist of a bronze sculpture as well as benches and walkways.
Government Technology
Duluth, Minn., Council Considers New Police Drone Rules
(TNS) — City councilors took a deep dive into a newly developed police drone policy Monday night, holding a public hearing to take comments on the rules that will govern local law enforcement's use of the aerial devices. Councilors took no action, as approval was not required for the...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Sees 11 Recorded Overdoses In First 16 Days Of 2023
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police are releasing somber numbers for the amount of overdoses the city has seen in less than a month. From New Year’s Day through January 16th, Duluth had 11 recorded drug overdoses. Two were fatal. In 2021, the city had enough overdoses to cover...
FOX 21 Online
Superior Police K-9 Marik Dies One Year After Retirement
SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior Police Department is mourning after the death of police K-9 Marik. Marik recently became ill from a gastrointestinal condition, according to the Northland K9 Foundation. Marik was partnered with Sgt. Nick Eastman. During the 7.5 years together, Marik was deployed 541 times and is...
Report: Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Boys High School Hockey Switching To Class A
Big news out of Cloquet this week related to the competitive world of Minnesota high school hockey. It appears the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys hockey team will be switching to Class A for the first time in the program's history. According to the Pine Journal, Cloquet Activities Director Paul Riess told the...
FOX 21 Online
Northern Star: Hermantown Boys Hockey to Play in Hockey Day Minnesota
HERMANTOWN, Minn.- Hockey culture in Minnesota runs deep, after all it is the state of hockey, with the countries most elite high school and college programs around. So, what better way to celebrate the sport, than an entire weekend dedicated to it. The 16th annual Hockey Day Minnesota kicks off this weekend and one of the states best will take the ice, the Hermantown Hawks.
Sasquatch 92.1 FM
Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
687K+
Views
ABOUT
Sasquatch 92.1 has the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://squatchrocks.com
Comments / 0