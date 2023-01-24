ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

B105

16 Of The Best Lunches Under $15 In Duluth + Superior

Warning: This is going to make you hungry. I asked recently on our Facebook page the following question:. If you have 15 dollars for lunch in the Twin Ports, where would you go and what menu item would you eat?" We got a lot of responses. People love food, and...
DULUTH, MN
B105

Cold Blast On The Way For Duluth + Superior

It's no secret we have had it pretty good this winter! It hasn't been too cold, give or take a few days, and we've really only had one major snowstorm, which hit us in the middle of December last year. So far, January has been fairly mild. We have had...
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

MNDOT Adds Additional Weather Info Sites In St. Louis, Carlton, Itasca Counties

"How are the roads"? It's a question often asked in the Northland. The answer is getting a little more scientific. The Minnesota Department of Transportation's 511 Travel Information System has been around for a while, offering real-time data and information about the roads and highways around the state. 511 gives users an accurate look at all sorts of useful information - from road and weather conditions to plow locations and traffic congestion - depending on what's available.
ITASCA COUNTY, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Larson announces new Duluth Community Relations Officer

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Mayor Emily Larson announced a new Community Relations Officer for Duluth, according to a press release. On Thursday, Mayor Larson appointed Breanna Ellison for the position. The City of Duluth spokespeople say the Community Relations Officer plays a critical role in ensuring the community...
DULUTH, MN
B105

An Open Letter To The Woman I Accidentally Terrified In West Duluth Sunday Night

I thought I was doing the right thing, but in hindsight, I may have frightened a young woman last night in West Duluth. I was just trying to help!. I was driving down 40th avenue west from over the hill. I reached the bottom of the hill at the stoplight at the intersection of Grand Avenue and 40th avenue west. Right near Tortoise and Hare footwear.
DULUTH, MN
B105

Minnesota Man Shares Dramatic Video Of Truck Falling Through Ice at Lake Of The Woods

It seems every winter there are several rounds of warnings across the Northland regarding safety when it comes to going out onto a seemingly frozen body of water. Then every winter there are videos of vehicles or snowmobiles becoming partially submerged due to the ice not being able to withstand their weight. It can be very scary and very expensive, although the most important thing is that nobody gets hurt when this occurs.
AURORA, MN
FOX 21 Online

New Veterans Memorial Park to be Built in Rice Lake

RICE LAKE, Minn. – A new Veterans Memorial Park is being constructed in Rice Lake to honor those who have served in the military. The project is being put on by the Duluth Honor Guard through the vision of Rice Lake Mayor John Werner and Captain John Marshall. Placed on the crossroads of Rice Lake and Martin Road, the memorial will consist of a bronze sculpture as well as benches and walkways.
RICE LAKE, WI
Government Technology

Duluth, Minn., Council Considers New Police Drone Rules

(TNS) — City councilors took a deep dive into a newly developed police drone policy Monday night, holding a public hearing to take comments on the rules that will govern local law enforcement's use of the aerial devices. Councilors took no action, as approval was not required for the...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Sees 11 Recorded Overdoses In First 16 Days Of 2023

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police are releasing somber numbers for the amount of overdoses the city has seen in less than a month. From New Year’s Day through January 16th, Duluth had 11 recorded drug overdoses. Two were fatal. In 2021, the city had enough overdoses to cover...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Superior Police K-9 Marik Dies One Year After Retirement

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior Police Department is mourning after the death of police K-9 Marik. Marik recently became ill from a gastrointestinal condition, according to the Northland K9 Foundation. Marik was partnered with Sgt. Nick Eastman. During the 7.5 years together, Marik was deployed 541 times and is...
SUPERIOR, WI
FOX 21 Online

Northern Star: Hermantown Boys Hockey to Play in Hockey Day Minnesota

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- Hockey culture in Minnesota runs deep, after all it is the state of hockey, with the countries most elite high school and college programs around. So, what better way to celebrate the sport, than an entire weekend dedicated to it. The 16th annual Hockey Day Minnesota kicks off this weekend and one of the states best will take the ice, the Hermantown Hawks.
HERMANTOWN, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Sasquatch 92.1 FM

