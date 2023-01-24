Read full article on original website
Related
mycbs4.com
61-year-old woman arrested for DUI and leading deputies on chase
According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), they arrested a 61-year-old woman who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and led deputies on a high speed chase yesterday. Deputies say on Jan. 25th, they received a call of a driver unconscious in a parking lot. The Sheriff's Office...
ocala-news.com
Two men arrested in Marion County after being accused of stealing mail
Two men were arrested on Wednesday after they were accused of stealing mail from United States Postal Service collection boxes in Marion County. Earlier today, United States Middle District of Florida Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced the filing of a complaint and arrest of 23-year-old Jordan Jax and 23-year-old Tarod Goodman. Both Jax and Goodman have been charged with theft of mail and possession of a stolen or reproduced postal key.
Sheriff: Teen charged after gun found at Marion County high school
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County teen is facing felony charges after deputies say he brought a stolen handgun to school last year. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s office, on Oct 21, deputies we called to Forest High School after a student reported finding a handgun inside a restroom.
ocala-news.com
Two teens arrested after stolen gun found in bathroom at Forest High School
Two teenagers were recently arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in connection with a stolen handgun that was found inside a bathroom at Forest High School last year. On October 21, 2022, MCSO deputies responded to Forest High School (5000 SE Maricamp Road in Ocala) after a student...
alachuachronicle.com
Newberry High School student arrested after allegedly bringing gun to school
NEWBERRY, Fla. – Dennis L. Hale, 16, was charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds, theft of a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a minor yesterday after the School Resource Deputy (SRD) at Newberry High School reportedly found a stolen firearm in his backpack. According...
Traveling Florida Drug Dealer Arrested During Scheduled Delivery Of 1 Pound Of Meth
A traveling Florida drug dealer was arrested after authorities learned of a scheduled drop of dope and intercepted the goods. According to investigators, on January 23, 2023, detectives with the Indian River County Sheriff’s Special Investigations Unit learned of a narcotics delivery scheduled to take
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested after making fraudulent returns at Walmart
A 27-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he was caught making fraudulent returns at a local Walmart. On Tuesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the Walmart located at 9750 SW Highway 200 in Ocala in reference to a theft incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the store’s loss prevention manager who advised that a man, identified as Sean Burdelle Burham, had walked into the store without any items in his possession.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Police Department introduces newest officers, sergeants
The Ocala Police Department recently welcomed its newest officers and sergeants who will be serving and protecting the local community. During a ceremony that was held on Monday, January 23, Officers Bellamy, Fogarty, and McEvoy officially joined the Ocala Police Department after they were sworn in by Mayor Kent Guinn to serve and protect the City of Ocala with integrity, courage, and character.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man found with drugs claims he put on another man’s pants
A Leesburg man claimed he erroneously put on another man’s pants when police found fentanyl in his pocket. An officer had been on patrol early Tuesday morning in Fruitland Park when he saw a Chevy Tahoe with an obscured license plate. Four people were in the SUV and seemed very nervous when the officer approached the vehicle. A Lady Lake officer with his K-9 partner, also came to help the Fruitland Park officer.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Gainesville collision injures teenage bicyclist
A car struck a 13-year-old bicyclist that drove in front of the vehicle along NW 44th Avenue on Thursday morning. According to a Gainesville Police Department (GPD) release, officers responded to 4400 NW 13th Street to a vehicle vs. bicycle collision at 7:37 a.m. A 13-year-old boy was traveling west on NW 44th Avenue when he entered the road on NW 13th Street in front of a vehicle.
ocala-news.com
Citra woman jailed after allegedly threatening neighbors with gun
A 63-year-old Citra woman was arrested after two of her neighbors claimed that she threatened them with a gun. On Monday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to an aggravated assault incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the two victims who advised that the incident involved their neighbor, Cathy Tuggerson, according to the MCSO report.
leesburg-news.com
City of Leesburg official helps 90-year-old ripped off by unscrupulous contractor
A City of Leesburg official provided valuable assistance to a 90-year-old resident ripped off by an apparently unscrupulous contractor. Tristan Sabatino, 38, of Summerfield, who has been doing business as Sabatino Customs LLC, was arrested Tuesday. A Leesburg police detective had obtained a warrant for Sabatino’s arrest after investigating a...
mycbs4.com
13-year-old boy fights for life at UF Shands after being struck by car
A 13-year-old boy peddling on his bike on 44th Avenue tried to enter the bike lane, but a car traveling northbound on 13th street caught the front of his wheel and struck him down. The President of Gainesville Citizens for Active Transportation said the group wants a reduced speed limit...
villages-news.com
Suspected credit card thief jailed after $147 to-go order at Chili’s
A suspected credit card thief was jailed after taking home a $147 to-go order at Chili’s in The Villages. Melanie Christine Patterson, 46, of Umatilla, was booked Monday on charges of fraud and theft after she was tracked down by a Lady Lake police officer. An investigation began after...
WESH
Police: Shocking video shows DUI driver crashing into Central Florida dentist office
OCALA, Fla. — A man is facing charges after Ocala police say he crashed into a dentist's office while he was drunk. The Ocala Police Department says officers were called to Healthy Smiles Dentistry just after midnight on Monday after receiving a call that an SUV had crashed into the building.
WCJB
An Ocala dentist office is back open after drunk driver crashes into the building
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Just after midnight on Monday surveillance video captures a white Chevy Equinox crashing into Healthy Smiles Dentistry. “I thought it was the alarm because all the time the alarm goes off and I said oh is it the alarm and he said no no ma’am you have to come here something happened to your building,” said co-owner Dr. Adriana Rick.
ocala-news.com
Ocala convicted felon indicted for possessing Glock firearm, ammo
A 29-year-old convicted felon from Ocala was indicted this week on charges of possessing a firearm and ammunition. On Monday, United States Middle District of Florida Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced the return of an indictment charging Luis Angel Alicea with possession of a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man nabbed with stolen car and cocaine
A Leesburg man was arrested for grand theft auto and cocaine possession a few minutes after midnight Tuesday. A Lake County deputy sheriff had received a be-on-the-lookout bulletin for a silver SUV which had been reported stolen by the Clearwater Police Department. The deputy saw a silver SUV heading north on 14th Street make a right turn onto Oak Avenue. When the deputy got behind the SUV and read the license plate he could see it matched that of the stolen SUV.
WCJB
Crime Stoppers offers $9,500 for information on deadly New Year’s Day block party shooting
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Police Department is hoping a significant reward will convince someone to come forward with information on a deadly block shooting that happened on New Year’s Day. Two people were killed in the shooting and four others were wounded. Crime Stoppers of Marion County...
palmcoastobserver.com
Four arrested, charged in connection with undercover narcotics investigation.
An undercover investigation resulted in the arrest of five people after a search warrant was served on a house in Palm Coast. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office's SWAT and Special Investigations Unit served a narcotics-related search warrant to a house on Rivera Lane on Jan. 19. During the search, detectives seized around 40 grams of synthetic cathinones — more commonly known as molly — and various drug paraphernalia from the residence during the search, according to a press release from FCSO.
Comments / 0