Prairie View, TX

WATCH: PVAMU President Ruth J. Simmons headlines Draper Richards Kaplan Foundation’s new series, discusses importance of education

pvamu.edu
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
pvamu.edu

The Untold Story: Three upcoming book projects on the history of PVAMU

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (Jan. 26, 2023) – Prairie View A&M University is affectionately known as “The Hill” by students and alumni. The University is the second-oldest public higher education institution in Texas, and it remains a pinnacle of academic excellence[1]. Ranked the number four best-valued college and...
pvamu.edu

PACRI Award Funds Ghaffari’s Research on Genome Changes and Impact on Health and Behaivor

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (January 26, 2023) – Last spring, Princeton University launched a program in partnership with the United Negro College Fund (UNCF) and five historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) – including Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) – to cultivate diversity and participation across research, innovation and entrepreneurship within the academic community.
pvamu.edu

PVAMU honors revered alumnus with auditorium naming ceremony

(Ret.) Lieutenant Colonel Benny L. Lockett ’61 exemplified a lifelong devotion to serving others. On Jan. 18, Prairie View A&M University’s Office of the President, College of Agriculture and Human Sciences dignitaries, as well as family and friends gathered to rename the auditorium of the Cooperative Extension Program building after the retired military veteran.
pvamu.edu

Grant from Office of the Governor Fuels Research Dedicated to Improving Mental Health of First Responders

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (January 26, 2023) — An associate professor at Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) has been awarded a grant to fuel research focused on understanding and supporting the mental health needs of first responders while also considering how these needs may vary based on their racial, gender and cultural identities. The research project explores how intervention efforts that promote a positive work environment and increase coping skills can improve the health outcomes of those in the first responder community.
