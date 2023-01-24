WATCH: PVAMU President Ruth J. Simmons headlines Draper Richards Kaplan Foundation’s new series, discusses importance of education

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (January 26, 2023) — An associate professor at Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) has been awarded a grant to fuel research focused on understanding and supporting the mental health needs of first responders while also considering how these needs may vary based on their racial, gender and cultural identities. The research project explores how intervention efforts that promote a positive work environment and increase coping skills can improve the health outcomes of those in the first responder community.

