Acadia National Park has been on my bucket list for many, many years! After living in the midwest for most of my life, and then traveling mostly the west coast for four years, we just had to get to Maine! Waiting until we lived in Idaho didn’t really help make that trek any easier. Because we had so many states to see in a short time period, we decided on two full days to see the awe-inspiring Acadia National Park.

BAR HARBOR, ME ・ 21 DAYS AGO