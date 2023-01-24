Read full article on original website
Related
moderncampground.com
Acadia National Park Reports Record-Breaking Visitor Numbers in 2022
Acadia National Park (Maine) saw a dip in visitation last year, with close to 4 million visitors, a 2.4% decrease from the previous year with over 4 million visitors. Despite the drop, the park still saw record-breaking visitors in consecutive years. Still, this trend is only sustainable with more Congress funding and visitors’ support, according to Eric Stiles, President of Friends of Acadia.
travel50states.com
Awe-Inspiring Acadia National Park
Acadia National Park has been on my bucket list for many, many years! After living in the midwest for most of my life, and then traveling mostly the west coast for four years, we just had to get to Maine! Waiting until we lived in Idaho didn’t really help make that trek any easier. Because we had so many states to see in a short time period, we decided on two full days to see the awe-inspiring Acadia National Park.
travelawaits.com
Canada’s Banff National Park Bans Cars On Popular Park Road — What It Means For Visitors
In a move to preserve Banff National Park’s pristine beauty, Parks Canada has banned personal vehicles on the 12-kilometer (7.5-mile) Moraine Lake Road near Lake Louise. Alberta’s Department of Forestry, Parks, and Tourism, however, is contesting the ban. The rift between the two departments is a typical tug-of-war: environmentalists against those who want unfettered tourism. So far, Parks Canada is winning the argument and the ban will go into effect.
Hiker dies on viewing platform at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
The 70-year-old is believed to have died from natural causes at the Keanakakoi viewing overlook
California storms create 10 ‘ephemeral' waterfalls in Yosemite National Park
"It's so awe-inspiring just to be here and see the amount of waterfalls."
CNBC
U.S. National Parks, including Yellowstone and the Grand Canyon, will be free on MLK Day—and 4 other days this year
If you've been looking for an excuse to visit one of America's more than 400 national parks, now is your chance. The US National Park Service will be offering no-cost admission to all of its parks, including Yellowstone, Yosemite, Grand Canyon and Zion National Park on Monday, Jan. 16 as part of its 2023 "fee-free days."
nationalparkstraveler.org
National Parks Traveler Podcast Episode 206 | Wildlife Migratory Corridors
There is a wide acceptance that we have drifted too far away from nature, and that we need to pull closer. Many have called for 30 by 30 - conserving 30 percent of nature by 2030. The 2022 State of the Birds Report pointed out that more than half of bird species normally found in habitats as diverse as forests, deserts and oceans in the United States are in decline. Climate change is a major factor in those declines, but human development also plays a key role by chewing into wildlife habitat and creating biological islands.
These Small ‘Mom ‘n Pop’ Ski Resorts Are Locals’ Best-Kept Secrets
Which slopes are you hoping to hit this winter? We don’t need to tell you any more than you already know about those A-list resorts lining Colorado’s I-70, or Whistler, Mt. Bachelor, Big Sky, and Jackson Hole with the capacity crowds and lift tickets often north of $200. But if you’re looking for some real […]
Hiker Makes Case for Visiting Utah National Park That Most People Forget
You bypass the bigger crowds at lesser known parks.
KSLTV
Helicopter rescues 2 from Subway area of Zion National Park
SPRINGDALE, Utah — Two hikers were rescued from a remote part of Zion National Park over the weekend after they were stranded outside for more than 24 hours. According to a joint press release from the National Park Service and the Utah Department of Public Safety, the two attempted to hike the Subway route from top to bottom on Friday, Jan. 20, but they did not return.
a-z-animals.com
Best Skiiing In Idaho: Your Guide For Best Mountains and Dates for Peak Snow Conditions
Best Skiiing In Idaho: Your Guide For Best Mountains and Dates for Peak Snow Conditions. Idaho is an excellent destination for skiing enthusiasts, thanks to its spectacular sceneries and more than 16 ski resorts. The state is not crowded, it’s safe, and has plenty of hot springs to unwind after skiing sessions.
Vintage Marilyn Monroe photo shows a time when feeding bears at National Parks was encouraged
Visitors once flocked to National Parks to see bears feeding at garbage pits, or on raised platforms
Massive Avalanche Carries Snowboarder 600-Feet Into Death Canyon at Grand Teton National Park
A snowboarder from Idaho is lucky to be alive after being carried 600 feet in a monstrous avalanche at Grand Teton National Park last week. Early Monday morning, Benton Hodges, Charlie Pirc, and two other friends set out for Albright Peak for a day of snowboarding. After reaching their starting point, Pirc volunteered to go first, his snowboard streaking 250 feet down the mountain’s forested face.
moderncampground.com
Grand Teton National Park Opens Backcountry Camping Reservations
In a press release, the National Park Service announced the opening of backcountry camping reservations for Grand Teton National Park (Wyoming). “Backcountry camping permits will be available online beginning Tuesday, January 10 at 8 a.m. (MST) for summer 2023 in Grand Teton National Park and the John D. Rockefeller, Jr. Memorial Parkway,” the release indicated.
Closures Coming to Big Bend National Park to Protect Nesting Peregrine Falcons
Beginning February 1st, Big Bend National Park will temporarily close areas of the Chisos Mountains as peregrine falcons nest. Sanctioned by the National Park Service (NPS), the closures happen yearly and will continue through May 31st. The peregrine falcon, a smaller though no-less majestic bird of prey, was once far...
volumesandvoyages.com
Camping in Zion National Park: Campgrounds, Tips, & More!
This post may contain affiliate links, which means I’ll receive a commission if you purchase through my links, at no extra cost to you. Please read full disclosure for more information. Do you want to learn more about camping in Zion? You’re in the right place!. Most people’s...
nationalparkstraveler.org
Derelict Structures To Be Removed From Cape Cod National Seashore
Work to demolish derelict buildings at Cape Cod National Seashore in Massachusetts will begin in the coming months. As the Traveler reported earlier this month, the majority of the hazardous building material remediation, construction waste recycling, and demolition will be completed between spring 2023 and spring 2024. The structures to...
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 0