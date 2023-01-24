ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
moderncampground.com

Acadia National Park Reports Record-Breaking Visitor Numbers in 2022

Acadia National Park (Maine) saw a dip in visitation last year, with close to 4 million visitors, a 2.4% decrease from the previous year with over 4 million visitors. Despite the drop, the park still saw record-breaking visitors in consecutive years. Still, this trend is only sustainable with more Congress funding and visitors’ support, according to Eric Stiles, President of Friends of Acadia.
MAINE STATE
travel50states.com

Awe-Inspiring Acadia National Park

Acadia National Park has been on my bucket list for many, many years! After living in the midwest for most of my life, and then traveling mostly the west coast for four years, we just had to get to Maine! Waiting until we lived in Idaho didn’t really help make that trek any easier. Because we had so many states to see in a short time period, we decided on two full days to see the awe-inspiring Acadia National Park.
BAR HARBOR, ME
travelawaits.com

Canada’s Banff National Park Bans Cars On Popular Park Road — What It Means For Visitors

In a move to preserve Banff National Park’s pristine beauty, Parks Canada has banned personal vehicles on the 12-kilometer (7.5-mile) Moraine Lake Road near Lake Louise. Alberta’s Department of Forestry, Parks, and Tourism, however, is contesting the ban. The rift between the two departments is a typical tug-of-war: environmentalists against those who want unfettered tourism. So far, Parks Canada is winning the argument and the ban will go into effect.
nationalparkstraveler.org

National Parks Traveler Podcast Episode 206 | Wildlife Migratory Corridors

There is a wide acceptance that we have drifted too far away from nature, and that we need to pull closer. Many have called for 30 by 30 - conserving 30 percent of nature by 2030. The 2022 State of the Birds Report pointed out that more than half of bird species normally found in habitats as diverse as forests, deserts and oceans in the United States are in decline. Climate change is a major factor in those declines, but human development also plays a key role by chewing into wildlife habitat and creating biological islands.
GEORGIA STATE
KSLTV

Helicopter rescues 2 from Subway area of Zion National Park

SPRINGDALE, Utah — Two hikers were rescued from a remote part of Zion National Park over the weekend after they were stranded outside for more than 24 hours. According to a joint press release from the National Park Service and the Utah Department of Public Safety, the two attempted to hike the Subway route from top to bottom on Friday, Jan. 20, but they did not return.
UTAH STATE
Outsider.com

Massive Avalanche Carries Snowboarder 600-Feet Into Death Canyon at Grand Teton National Park

A snowboarder from Idaho is lucky to be alive after being carried 600 feet in a monstrous avalanche at Grand Teton National Park last week. Early Monday morning, Benton Hodges, Charlie Pirc, and two other friends set out for Albright Peak for a day of snowboarding. After reaching their starting point, Pirc volunteered to go first, his snowboard streaking 250 feet down the mountain’s forested face.
IDAHO STATE
moderncampground.com

Grand Teton National Park Opens Backcountry Camping Reservations

In a press release, the National Park Service announced the opening of backcountry camping reservations for Grand Teton National Park (Wyoming). “Backcountry camping permits will be available online beginning Tuesday, January 10 at 8 a.m. (MST) for summer 2023 in Grand Teton National Park and the John D. Rockefeller, Jr. Memorial Parkway,” the release indicated.
volumesandvoyages.com

Camping in Zion National Park: Campgrounds, Tips, & More!

This post may contain affiliate links, which means I’ll receive a commission if you purchase through my links, at no extra cost to you. Please read full disclosure for more information. Do you want to learn more about camping in Zion? You’re in the right place!. Most people’s...
UTAH STATE
nationalparkstraveler.org

Derelict Structures To Be Removed From Cape Cod National Seashore

Work to demolish derelict buildings at Cape Cod National Seashore in Massachusetts will begin in the coming months. As the Traveler reported earlier this month, the majority of the hazardous building material remediation, construction waste recycling, and demolition will be completed between spring 2023 and spring 2024. The structures to...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
18K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy