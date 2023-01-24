Read full article on original website
Ron DeSantis just notched a win in court. But the judge says he still violated a prosecutor’s free speech rights.
A federal judge ruled Friday that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis violated the free speech rights of a state attorney in Tampa by suspending the Democrat from office after he indicated he wouldn’t bring abortion-related prosecutions and de-prioritized taking some misdemeanor lawbreakers to court. But it was still a win...
In win for DeSantis admin., judge rules Florida didn’t violate ‘Stop WOKE’ order
A federal judge dismissed a motion to block Florida officials' survey of universities for programs focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion.
Harris calls out ‘extremists’ over abortion as Florida Republicans eye more restrictions
The decision to give her speech in the state capital was seen as a direct rejoinder to Gov. Ron DeSantis.
6 reasons why moving to Florida can be a major disappointment, from surprisingly high tax bills to severe storms that 'should be an eye opener'
Michael Bordenaro, who's been a Miami real-estate agent for 13 years, said that about 50% of his clients who move to the Sunshine State move back out.
‘This is not over’: Here’s why a federal judge won’t reinstate suspended prosecutor Andrew Warren
A federal judge criticized Gov. Ron DeSantis' suspension of Hillsborough County's ousted State Attorney, Andrew Warren Friday.
Trump says DeSantis would've dropped out of Florida Governor’s race without his endorsement
Trump went on to claim he got DeSantis over Democrat Andrew Gillum, whom Trump called a “crackhead.”
White House continues attacks on DeSantis’ migrant response in Florida
During a Friday White House press briefing, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre repeated her commentary about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, accusing him of improperly deploying the Coast Guard as a political stunt to respond to migrants coming to the Florida Keys.
Karine Jean-Pierre grilled for claiming DeSantis ‘made a mockery’ of immigration system: ‘Talk is cheap'
Critics blasted White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre after she accused Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., of making a "mockery" of the immigration system.
Betsy DeVos, Rep. Byron Donalds, Libs of TikTok, others urge FL lawmakers to expand school choice
A coalition of school choice proponents including 11th U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and many others signed a letter urging Florida lawmakers to expand ESA accounts.
Florida Couple Praises Gov. DeSantis For Resolving A “Huge Problem”
A Florida Keys couple this week praised Gov. Ron DeSantis for refunding out-of-pocket costs they spent removing a boat used by illegal immigrants while also lashing out at the Biden administration for creating a “huge problem” for homeowners in South Florida. As The Free Press
Washington Examiner
Biden’s Coast Guard sends SOS to DeSantis
How bad is the Biden border crisis? So bad that White House staffers can’t even keep track of who they are asking to help bail them out of the catastrophe they created. Last week, after more than 300 Cuban immigrants landed at Dry Tortugas National Park and Key West, Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) declared a state of emergency and activated the Florida National Guard to help manage the situation. He even joked he would send President Joe Biden the bill since it is Biden’s nonexistent immigration enforcement policies that caused the current wave of illegal migration.
DeSantis blasts Biden for leaving Florida out to dry amid maritime migrant surge
The Coast Guard is not getting enough support from the Biden administration as migrant flood into South Florida via the straits, coming from Cuba and Haiti, DeSantis says.
White House Says Florida Gov. DeSantis Is “Creating A Problem” With Illegal Migrants
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre criticized Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, calling the activation of the Florida National Guard (FNG) last week a “political stunt.” DeSantis ordered the FNG activated in response to an increase of Cuban and Haitian migrants arriving in the Florida Keys.
Kamala Harris swipes at DeSantis using his 'vanguard of freedom' quote, on the governor's home turf, as she announces new moves on abortion pill
Harris made the remarks in Tallahassee on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, and as DeSantis could be just months away from declaring a presidential run.
Florida Supreme Court Sides With DeSantis Against Planned Parenthood
The Florida Supreme Court has struck down the Emergency Motion to Stay the First District Court of Appeal’s Decision Pending Review by the plaintiff, Planned Parenthood. In the court ruling, the lone dissenting opinion came from Justice Jorge Labarga, who stated:
Watch: VP Kamala Harris arrives in Tallahassee ahead of Sunday speech at The Moon
Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in Tallahassee Saturday evening, with her motorcade traveling through downtown Tallahassee around 5 p.m. Harris is scheduled to make an appearance Sunday at The Moon. Her remarks take place on the anniversary of Roe v. Wade, a landmark abortion case. Photos from the vice president's...
The hidden dynamic that could tip control of the House
The battle for control of the House of Representatives increasingly resembles a sporting event in which the teams are changing the dimensions of the playing field even after the game is underway.
Rep. Greg Steube's 25-foot fall seen by delivery driver who called for help: 911 audio
A 911 call sheds new light on the 25-foot fall Florida Rep. Greg Steube suffered at his home. A delivery driver saw him fall after a branch hit the ladder he was on.
Organizations react to Vice President Kamala Harris visiting Tallahassee Sunday
Due to security concerns, local law enforcement agencies have not been able to tell ABC27 much about Vice President Harris' visit due to security reasons.
Florida Senate president unveils plan to tackle affordable housing ‘crisis'
Florida's Senate president thinks she has a plan to tackle the state's affordable housing crisis, but Democrats already have concerns about the plan.
