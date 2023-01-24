ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens man accused of raping girl, 14, and forcing her into sex work

By Mira Wassef
 2 days ago

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Queens man is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl and forcing her into sex work while holding her against her will last year, authorities said.

Troy Siddons, 38, was indicted on rape, sex trafficking, and prostitution charges and arraigned on Monday in a Queens court, prosecutors said. Siddons pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail, according to court records.

Queens DA targets motels, hotels and apartments that traffic teens

After meeting the teen at a party in January 2022, Siddons allegedly paid the girl to have sex with him at the Van Wyck Hotel. Siddons and the girl met up again at a Best Western Inn, where he bought her and took her to work as a prostitute, officials said.

Siddons told the girl she owed him and his associate $300 and forced her to have sex with paying customers to pay off the debt, prosecutors said. The teen was allegedly forced to live in a Brooklyn home with her sex traffickers and denied medical attention.

Siddons was also indicted on weapons charges in a separate incident in September 2022, officials said. Siddons allegedly jumped out of a second-floor window when authorities were searching his Jamaica home. Police found two loaded guns and a bulletproof vest in the bedroom, authorities said.

“I have put significant resources into finding and helping those who are being forced into sex work. Those who will prey upon the vulnerable should know that in Queens, we will not relent in this responsibility,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

