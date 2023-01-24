Read full article on original website
Rocket Launches From NASA Wallops Facility
OCEAN CITY – After several scrubbed attempts over the last several weeks, a significant rocket launch from NASA’s nearby Wallops Flight Facility went up on Tuesday evening, arcing its way across the skies over the resort area. Equipped with a revolutionary new NASA flight safety system, the private...
WTOP
‘Virginia is for Launch Lovers’ rocket launch now scheduled for Tuesday night
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A first of its kind rocket launch is now scheduled for tonight from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on the Eastern Shore — and it should be visible to those of us on the ground if all goes as planned.
Ocean City Today
Restaurants transitioning in and around Ocean City
Some may not show it much on the outside, but several resort area restaurants will be taking on new management and owners before the kick-off of the 2023 summer season. “For the last several years, the hotel industry has seen quite a bit of change in ownership and that seems to be happening to the restaurant industry.
Washington Examiner
Quiet Rehoboth Beach: An unlikely vortex of the Joe Biden document mess
Some excitement might be coming to Rehoboth Beach, the quiet Delaware beach town where President Joe Biden spends a lot of time. Rehoboth, where I spent many summers growing up, is a place with boutique shops, pizza parlors, farms, a large gay community, and million-dollar homes. People have opinions about their neighbor, President Biden, both pro and con, but they are easygoing about it.
WDEL 1150AM
Seals start to make their annual visits to Del. beaches
It's getting to be that time of year when seals are more likely to visit a Delaware beach. Seals usually start to appear in November, but sightings become more and more numerous through the winter into March or April. These are often seal pups, in need of a rest, as they learn to survive on their own.
delawarepublic.org
A proposed new Rehoboth Beach hotel faces multiple hurdles for approval
A proposal for a new Rehoboth Beach hotel on the corner of Rehoboth Avenue and the Boardwalk will go before the town’s Board of Adjustment Committee in April. The hotel is a partnership between Grotto Pizza and a Pennsylvania real estate developer, Onix Group. The proposal for the hotel...
starpublications.online
Drive Thru Steamed Shrimp, Crab Balls
The public is invited to a Drive Thru Steamed Shrimp and/or Crab Balls event on Friday, Jan. 27 from 4-7 p.m. at the Delmar VFW Post, located at 200 W. State St. in Delmar, Md. Steamed shrimp, crab balls, or a combination of both will be available. Homemade hush puppies...
Cape Gazette
Sussex’s fourth medical marijauna dispensary opening soon
Sussex County is weeks away from getting its fourth medical marijuana dispensary – this one in Seaford. It’s an area of the county that’s drastically underserved, said Greg Huggler, general manager of Fresh Delaware. Patients won’t have to drive all the way to the beach or Georgetown anymore, he said.
Virginia witness describes hovering triangle-shaped object at 650 feet
A Virginia witness at Keller reported watching a triangle-shaped object hovering at about 650 feet at 9:18 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WBOC
State Highway Crews to Begin Work on Route 90 Bridges in Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, Md. - The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will begin routine maintenance work on the Route 90 bridges over the St. Martin River and the Assawoman Bay on Monday, Jan. 30. Repairs will be made to the bridge deck and substructure to prepare for the summer...
delawarepublic.org
The Lewes Polar Bear Plunge at Rehoboth Beach is approaching
The Polar Bear Plunge benefiting Special Olympics Delaware is just around the corner. The 32nd plunge will take place Sunday, February 5th in Rehoboth Beach, and it will again be available virtually for those who are either out of town or just can’t make it. The event started in...
WMDT.com
Dorchester Co. mobile home destroyed in fire
RELIANCE, Md. – A Dorchester County mobile home was destroyed in a fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire was reported at around 3:45 p.m. at 6349 Partridge Lane. Firefighters battled to two-alarm fire for approximately 45 minutes before it was brought under control. Further investigation by the Maryland State Fire...
shoredailynews.com
Wind Warnings in effect for Wednesday
The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a Wind Advisory in effect for Accomack County and coastal Worcester County tonight from 4:00 PM till midnight. South to southeast winds are expected to blow 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph possible. Gusty winds could blow around...
WBOC
Afternoon Fire Damages Chicken House In Willards
WILLARDS, Md. - A chicken house, that was used for storage, burned down Tuesday afternoon. Homeowners Ralph and Connie Adkins say the chicken house held agricultural equipment like tractors and grass cutters. No animals were inside or harmed. But the Willards Volunteer Fire Company says there was an estimated amount of $50,000 in damage.
Cape Gazette
Sussex Tech welcomes new school resource officer
Delaware State Police Cpl. Chase Petrella has joined Sussex Technical High School as the new school resource officer. Petrella succeeds Cpl. Cheri Magda, who was recently promoted to sergeant at Troop 3, Camden. Petrella’s Delaware State Police career began in 2014 when he was assigned to Troop 3 Patrol. He...
Cape Gazette
Sweet Charlie’s in Rehoboth Beach under new ownership
Due to be married in September, Victoria Sanchez and Sait Aslan have a big year ahead of them, and that doesn’t even count acquiring Sweet Charlie’s in Rehoboth Beach. The couple took over Sweet Charlie’s, located in First Street Station on Rehoboth Avenue, in November. Aslan is...
WDEL 1150AM
Carnage continues on Delaware roads
Two people were killed, none of them students, in two separate accidents in Sussex County in which school buses were involved on Monday, January 23, 2023. Meanwhile in New Castle County Monday night, EMS and firefighters were scrambling between four serious wrecks in a three-and-a-half hour time frame, three of the crashes along the Route 13 corridor.
Cape Gazette
Buonanno appointed to lead Beebe Medical Group
Beebe Healthcare announced the appointment of Anthony Buonanno, MD, MBA, as vice president and chief medical officer of Beebe Medical Group, effective Tuesday, Jan. 31. In his new role, Buonanno will provide executive and clinical oversight for Beebe Medical Group, the physician network group that employs hospital-based physicians, walk-in care providers and a diverse line of clinical specialists who practice in more than 30 primary care and specialty practices across Sussex County. His leadership will be instrumental as Beebe continues to expand its clinical capabilities and reach to best serve those who live, work, visit and seek care in Sussex County.
WBOC
First Responders Feel Impact of Numerous Tragedies In and Around Laurel
LAUREL, Del. -- Within the last week, several tragedies have occurred in and around the Town of Laurel, deeply affecting the community, especially the first responders that have answered to each call. It began last Tuesday with a fatal head-on collision on Laurel Rd. that killed legendary pro wrestler Jamin...
Cape Gazette
Sussex P&Z tells council to deny Route 9 project
Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission has recommended denial of three applications filed by Charles E. Turner Jr. for a multifamily housing project on the north side of Route 9 near the Gravel Hill Road intersection east of Georgetown. The votes were 4-0 on each application. The applicant has filed...
