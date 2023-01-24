ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TN

OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement

The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.  Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
The Spun

Former NFL Player Revealed He Suffered Stroke This Week

Former NFL defensive tackle Chris Baker had scary news to share this week. He revealed that he suffered a stroke.  Baker announced this news on Instagram. Thankfully, he's doing much better and is making progress in his recovery.  "Tell your loved ones you love em," Baker said. "My life ...
The Game Haus

List of 2023 Seattle Seahawks Free Agents

The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Seattle Seahawks free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL Transactions for January 24, 2023 | Presented by Hula Bowl

Cardinals will interview Dan Quinn for his second interview. Ravens interviewed QB Coach James Urban and TE Coach George Godsey for their OC vacancy. Panthers will interview Kellen Moore for their HC vacancy. Panthers signed QB Jacob Eason to a futures deal. Cincinnati Bengals. Bengals claimed CB Chris Lammons off...
OnlyHomers

All-Pro NFL Player Willing To Accept Pay Cut To Stay With Team

The Dallas Cowboys have just concluded another disappointing season, finishing with a 12-5 record in the National Football League, but failing to advance to the NFC Championship game for the 27th year in a row. The last time that the Dallas Cowboys were in the NFC Championship game was in 1995, which is also the last time the team played in the Super Bowl. That season, the Dallas Cowboys won the Super Bowl 27-17 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Yardbarker

Cowboys Draft Bijan Robinson in Mel Kiper Mock

Former Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson is likely set to be the first player selected at his position in the 2023 NFL Draft in April. If recent mock drafts are any indication, this seems to be the general consensus surrounding a player like Robinson, who won the Doak Walker Award this past season, which annually honors the best running back in college football.
Yardbarker

Three potential WR targets for Cowboys in 2023 NFL Draft

One of the reasons the Cowboys failed to end their 27-year championship drought is because their passing offense regressed. After trading star WR Amari Cooper to Cleveland, Dallas fell from second last season in passing to 14th in 2022. Outside of CeeDee Lamb, no Dallas receiver had more than 60...
NBC Sports

As Commanders look for franchise QB, be thankful they're not in AFC

The calendar has rolled into mid-January, but the Washington Commanders are still in search of the top item on their holiday wishlist: a franchise quarterback. Sam Howell's Week 18 start impressed the Commanders' brass enough to reportedly tell prospective offensive coordinators that he's the starting signal-caller entering 2023, but there are reasons not to read much into that theory. Howell has one career game under his belt. Could he eventually become the guy? Sure. But is he the guy right now? Hard to justify such.
MassLive.com

Two Patriots named to PFWA All-Rookie team

Two New England Patriots defensive backs were named to the Pro Football Football Writers of America All-Rookie Team Tuesday -- but not for actually playing defensive back. Marcus Jones (punt return) and Brenden Schooler (special teams) both entered the NFL as DBs, but made significant impacts in New England with their contributions in the kicking game, leading to the acknowledgment from the PFWA.
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears: Who Stays And Who Goes? Offensive Linemen

We continue our series looking at which Chicago Bears players on the 2022 roster return. Next up, we look at several offensive linemen. We continue our look at which players Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles brings back. Poles has a lot of decisions to make in one of the...
The Spun

NFL World Shocked By Coach Of The Year Snub Today

Five more finalists were named for this year's NFL honors, this time for Coach of the Year. Head coaches on the ballot include the Eagles' Nick Sirianni, 49ers' Kyle Shanahan, Giants' Brian Daboll, Bills' Sean McDermott and Jaguars' Doug Pederson. But one name was curiously missing in the eyes of a ...
