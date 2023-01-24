ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Ohio woman stole veteran benefits for over 4 decades by pretending to be dead mother

By John Lynch
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Iu4md_0kPmqJcz00

( WTRF ) — A 76-year-old woman has been ordered to repay $461,780 that she illegally took from the Veterans Administration over 48 years by impersonating her mother, who died in 1973.

Irene Ferrin, of Cincinnati, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati Thursday to five years of probation, including one year of home detention.

VIDEO: OSHP trooper saves cat from Ohio highway

According to court documents, Ferrin’s mother was receiving widow’s benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs when she died in January 1973. Ferrin did not notify the VA of her mother’s death and kept receiving checks, forging her mother’s signature on the back.

In ensuing years, she led the VA to believe her mother was still alive. She sent fraudulent paperwork to the VA from 1982 until 2017 to keep the theft going.

“For nearly 50 years the defendant stole from the military veterans of this country and now, at this time of her life, is facing a criminal sentence,” said Kenneth L. Parker, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio. “That’s not a legacy you want to leave for your loved ones.”

Two juveniles under investigation for identity theft at McDonald’s

“Fraudulently obtaining benefits from the VA diverts valuable resources intended for deserving veterans and their families,” said Special Agent in Charge Greg Billingsley with the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General’s Central Field Office. “The VA OIG appreciates the support of the US Attorney’s Office for their efforts to achieve justice in this case.”

Ferrin pleaded guilty in August 2022 to one count of theft of public money.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jake Wells

Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefits

A Cincinnati woman has been ordered to repay stolen benefits that she has been stealing for over 48 years. Irene Ferrin was ordered to repay the amount of $461,780 back to the state. Ferrin's mother, Gladys Jane Queen, died in 1973. Ferrin continued to get payments her mother and then forged her mother's signature on the checks, according to WCPO-TV. Irene was also sentenced to five years of probation, including a year of home detention.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Potty mouth: Area FedEx driver fired for urinating on wall of business, threatening woman; report

DAYTON — A FedEx driver was reportedly fired after threatening a woman who tried to stop him from urinating inside of a Dayton business. Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, a FedEx delivery truck pulled into the garage of Lewis & Michael Moving & Storage on Watterson Street. According to a Dayton Police incident report, the delivery driver got out of the truck and went to an interior wall of the warehouse and started urinating on it.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Police: Male detained after breaking into West Carrollton daycare, calling 911 on himself

WEST CARROLLTON — A suspect remains detained by police Thursday after he broke into a West Carrollton daycare and called 911 on himself, according to investigators. West Carrollton police were called around 6:17 a.m. to Early Beginning Child Care and Learning Center on Alex Road by a person later identified as the suspected burglar, a police spokesperson told News Center 7.
WEST CARROLLTON, OH
Fox 19

Fleeing driver tried to hit officer with vehicle: court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A fleeing driver is accused of trying to hit a Cincinnati police officer with a vehicle, court records show. Terron Lindsey Jr., 22, of the West End is scheduled to appear in Hamilton County Municipal Court at 9 a.m. Thursday on charges of felonious assault, failure to comply with police and obstructing official business.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati man arrested in connection with 1997 cold case homicide

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man has been arrested and charged in connection with a 1997 cold case homicide in southern Michigan, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced. Richardo Sepulveda, 51, from Cincinnati, was one of two men arrested by the United States Marshals Service for the 1997 cold case...
CINCINNATI, OH
Times Gazette

Meth lands man, 72, in prison

A Peebles man was sentenced recently in Highland County Common Pleas Court to 24 months in prison on a trafficking charge. Harold Swayne, 72, was sentenced on one amended count of aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony. He was also given one day of jail-time credit. Court records state...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Trial begins in the murder case of a Ross Co. inmate

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The trial begins this week in the case of a Ross County inmate charged with killing a fellow inmate last year. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, 35-year-old Darryl King, originally from Eaton, Ohio, killed a fellow inmate on February 14, 2022. In a report,...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
wyso.org

New Gas Station at Former Dayton Grocery Store Denied; Training New Nurses

Dayton Says No to Gas Station at Former Grocery Store Location (WYSO) - Dayton’s Board of Zoning Appeals denied a permit application for the construction of a gas station where the old GroceryLane used to be in North Dayton. Community members there opposed the project. Alejandro Figueroa was at the meeting this week.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Family of girl severely injured in suspected drunk driving crash raising money for service dog

DAYTON — In a split second, a Dayton family said a suspected drunk driver changed their lives forever. Dylan and Kristen White were on their way home from picking their kids up after celebrating their wedding anniversary when their minivan was hit by a suspected drunk driver on I-675. The crash killed their 4-week-old daughter, Faye, and severely injured their daughter, Emma.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

42K+
Followers
24K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy