seniorspectrumnewspapers.com
Reno Seniors Speak Up
On January 10, 2023, the Reno Senior Citizen Advisory Committee (SCAC) met at City Hall and found that their agenda had been changed by city staff without their knowledge or agreement. Two very important items that they wanted to discuss and vote on had been changed from “action items” to “information only items”. These changes to the agenda meant they could only listen to information and ask questions but could not make recommendations or vote on them. Open meeting law requires the public to be notified on the agenda if the group plans to take action on anything listed there. If an item is not marked for action, the group cannot take action.
2news.com
School Safety Concerns
The Washoe County School District tells us student behavior is one of the challenges they continue to deal with in the wake of the pandemic. Washoe County School Police say a social media threat targeting Sparks Middle School was not found to be credible.
2news.com
Hundreds Attend Memorial Service for Philanthropist Evelyn Mount
Hundreds packed Grace Church in Reno to celebrate the life of local philanthropist Evelyn Mount. The celebration of Mount's life included singing, laughs and more than half a dozen speakers. People who attended the memorial remember Mount as a woman of faith who was also a force of nature. For...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Rodeo Foundation offers new clothes to foster families
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Rodeo Foundation set up shop at the Kid’s Kottage on Saturday. Racks of clothes, pajamas and toys covered the gym floor as foster children roamed the room. “Being in touch with the community, donating to children and families in need, it’s at the...
pvtimes.com
How a bill becomes Nevada law — lobbyist explains the politics of it all
Janine Hansen explained the fine points of being a lobbyist and getting things done in Carson City at a lecture at the Pahrump Valley Museum this month. She began her PowerPoint presentation with how a bill draft request (BDR) works its way through the Nevada Legislature to eventually become a law.
2news.com
Waste Management donates $24,500 to northern Nevada nonprofits
WM of Nevada is providing nearly $25,000 in donations to three Northern Nevada nonprofits to help increase workforce development opportunities, support veterans and provide critical financial support to local food pantries. “WM is so much more than a company providing environmental solutions - we are leading the way for a...
2news.com
Nevada Clean Energy Transportation Conference at the Peppermill Next Week
There's a clean energy-transportation conference at the Peppermill in Reno next week. Organizers say it's a growing sector with immense job creation and economic development opportunities for Nevada. "Green transportation is not unique to electric and battery electrics," said conference organizer Tom Polikalas. "There's fuel cell electric, and in Nevada...
2news.com
Frey Ranch Distillery named 2022 Nevada Agriculture Small Business of the Year
The Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA), in partnership with Made in Nevada (MIN) presented the 2022 Nevada Agriculture, Food and Beverage Small Business of the Year Award to Frey Ranch Distillery in Fallon, Nev. “Frey Ranch is a great representation of the agriculture, food and beverage industry in Nevada,” said...
Economists predict recession, but not 'doomsday,' for Northern Nevada economy
“I don't expect it to be long, I do not expect it to be deep, but I would not be surprised if we do see some of that correction,” Brian Gordon, a principal at the firm Applied Analysis, told The Nevada Independent. The post Economists predict recession, but not 'doomsday,' for Northern Nevada economy appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
2news.com
Sparks Firefighters raising money for one of their own fighting Colon Cancer
Local firefighters in Sparks are raising money for one of their own who is fighting for his life after being diagnosed with Colon Cancer in 2020. Sparks Firefighter Mike Foster was diagnosed with colon cancer in February 2020, a year later he learned it had spread to his lungs, forcing him into early retirement from a job he loved.
2news.com
Precautionary Code Yellow Lockdown Lifted at Sparks Middle School
Washoe County School Police say a social media threat targeting Sparks Middle School was not found to be credible. The school was under a lockdown while police investigated. WCSD posted the information on its website right after 1:45 p.m. then lifted the lockdown just before 3 p.m. WCSD tells us...
KOLO TV Reno
Tesla announces new Storey County factory as 2 Nevada companies get grants
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two Nevada companies are receiving tens of millions of dollars in grants as part of President Biden’s Infrastructure Law. American Battery Technology, based in Fernley, will receive a grant of more than $57 million in grants. The company will build and operate a commercial-scale facility...
KOLO TV Reno
Saving for retirement just got easier
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For those who believe Social Security will get them through their retirement, think again. “When social security came out it was meant to provide approximately 40% of your retirement income,” says Richard Jay,. Jay says the Secure 2.0 Act of 2022, just might the be...
mynews4.com
Special guest stops by Reno's Great Basin Brewery
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Great Basin Brewing Company in Reno had a very special guest stop by on Thursday. Rainn Wilson, also known as Dwight Schrute from The Office, stopped by the brewery off South Virginia Street. Wilson posed for a few pictures with employees....
2news.com
Nevada women’s ski finish day one of Westminster Invitational
Nevada women’s ski finished day one of the Westminster Invitational Thursday afternoon after competing in two slalom races. French native Sixtine Piccard earned the highest finishes from Nevada finishing in 30th for race one, her first and second runs combining for a total time of 1:45.10. Piccard remained consistently in the middle of the field during each run, seated 32nd after her first run (51.69), to ultimately move up two spots in the ranks after her second run.
2news.com
Someone 2 Know: Rick Casazza
If you have lived in Reno over the last 40 to 50 years, chances are good you will at least know the name of our Someone 2 Know - and perhaps the man himself. If your time here is more recent, Rick Casazza is one of the developers behind the newly opened Reno Public Market, off Plumb Lane. The property that has been in his family for 100 years.
2news.com
NDOT Continues Work on Clearing Major Rockslide in Lyon County
Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) crews continue the rock removal at SR-208 in Wilson Canyon earlier this month. This week, crews reportedly cleared almost 1,000 cubic yards of rockfall. SR-208 remains closed to through traffic between Hudson Aurora Road and SR-339. ----------------------------------- Original Story from January 25, 2023:. Crews are...
Tesla will invest $3.6B in Nevada truck factory expansion
SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — Tesla said it intends to invest $3.6 billion to expand manufacturing capabilities in Nevada and is confident growing software-related profits, reflected in record net income reported Wednesday for the fourth quarter of last year, will keep margins higher than any other automaker. The company confirmed...
2news.com
Lyon County To Begin Saturation Patrols
Over one dozen additional deputies are expected to be patrolling Fernley. The sheriff's office says it's likely their next Saturation Patrol will take place in Dayton in the upcoming weeks.
5 Nevada Restaurants Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp
Yelp released its Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023!
