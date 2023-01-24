ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, NV

seniorspectrumnewspapers.com

Reno Seniors Speak Up

On January 10, 2023, the Reno Senior Citizen Advisory Committee (SCAC) met at City Hall and found that their agenda had been changed by city staff without their knowledge or agreement. Two very important items that they wanted to discuss and vote on had been changed from “action items” to “information only items”. These changes to the agenda meant they could only listen to information and ask questions but could not make recommendations or vote on them. Open meeting law requires the public to be notified on the agenda if the group plans to take action on anything listed there. If an item is not marked for action, the group cannot take action.
RENO, NV
2news.com

School Safety Concerns

The Washoe County School District tells us student behavior is one of the challenges they continue to deal with in the wake of the pandemic. Washoe County School Police say a social media threat targeting Sparks Middle School was not found to be credible.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Hundreds Attend Memorial Service for Philanthropist Evelyn Mount

Hundreds packed Grace Church in Reno to celebrate the life of local philanthropist Evelyn Mount. The celebration of Mount's life included singing, laughs and more than half a dozen speakers. People who attended the memorial remember Mount as a woman of faith who was also a force of nature. For...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno Rodeo Foundation offers new clothes to foster families

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Rodeo Foundation set up shop at the Kid’s Kottage on Saturday. Racks of clothes, pajamas and toys covered the gym floor as foster children roamed the room. “Being in touch with the community, donating to children and families in need, it’s at the...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Waste Management donates $24,500 to northern Nevada nonprofits

WM of Nevada is providing nearly $25,000 in donations to three Northern Nevada nonprofits to help increase workforce development opportunities, support veterans and provide critical financial support to local food pantries. “WM is so much more than a company providing environmental solutions - we are leading the way for a...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Nevada Clean Energy Transportation Conference at the Peppermill Next Week

There's a clean energy-transportation conference at the Peppermill in Reno next week. Organizers say it's a growing sector with immense job creation and economic development opportunities for Nevada. "Green transportation is not unique to electric and battery electrics," said conference organizer Tom Polikalas. "There's fuel cell electric, and in Nevada...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Frey Ranch Distillery named 2022 Nevada Agriculture Small Business of the Year

The Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA), in partnership with Made in Nevada (MIN) presented the 2022 Nevada Agriculture, Food and Beverage Small Business of the Year Award to Frey Ranch Distillery in Fallon, Nev. “Frey Ranch is a great representation of the agriculture, food and beverage industry in Nevada,” said...
FALLON, NV
2news.com

Sparks Firefighters raising money for one of their own fighting Colon Cancer

Local firefighters in Sparks are raising money for one of their own who is fighting for his life after being diagnosed with Colon Cancer in 2020. Sparks Firefighter Mike Foster was diagnosed with colon cancer in February 2020, a year later he learned it had spread to his lungs, forcing him into early retirement from a job he loved.
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Precautionary Code Yellow Lockdown Lifted at Sparks Middle School

Washoe County School Police say a social media threat targeting Sparks Middle School was not found to be credible. The school was under a lockdown while police investigated. WCSD posted the information on its website right after 1:45 p.m. then lifted the lockdown just before 3 p.m. WCSD tells us...
KOLO TV Reno

Saving for retirement just got easier

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For those who believe Social Security will get them through their retirement, think again. “When social security came out it was meant to provide approximately 40% of your retirement income,” says Richard Jay,. Jay says the Secure 2.0 Act of 2022, just might the be...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Special guest stops by Reno's Great Basin Brewery

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Great Basin Brewing Company in Reno had a very special guest stop by on Thursday. Rainn Wilson, also known as Dwight Schrute from The Office, stopped by the brewery off South Virginia Street. Wilson posed for a few pictures with employees....
RENO, NV
2news.com

Nevada women’s ski finish day one of Westminster Invitational

Nevada women’s ski finished day one of the Westminster Invitational Thursday afternoon after competing in two slalom races. French native Sixtine Piccard earned the highest finishes from Nevada finishing in 30th for race one, her first and second runs combining for a total time of 1:45.10. Piccard remained consistently in the middle of the field during each run, seated 32nd after her first run (51.69), to ultimately move up two spots in the ranks after her second run.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Someone 2 Know: Rick Casazza

If you have lived in Reno over the last 40 to 50 years, chances are good you will at least know the name of our Someone 2 Know - and perhaps the man himself. If your time here is more recent, Rick Casazza is one of the developers behind the newly opened Reno Public Market, off Plumb Lane. The property that has been in his family for 100 years.
RENO, NV
2news.com

NDOT Continues Work on Clearing Major Rockslide in Lyon County

Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) crews continue the rock removal at SR-208 in Wilson Canyon earlier this month. This week, crews reportedly cleared almost 1,000 cubic yards of rockfall. SR-208 remains closed to through traffic between Hudson Aurora Road and SR-339. ----------------------------------- Original Story from January 25, 2023:. Crews are...
LYON COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Lyon County To Begin Saturation Patrols

Over one dozen additional deputies are expected to be patrolling Fernley. The sheriff's office says it's likely their next Saturation Patrol will take place in Dayton in the upcoming weeks.
LYON COUNTY, NV

