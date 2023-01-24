Read full article on original website
2news.com
Carson City Sheriff's Office Investigating Shooting
They say multiple teens were involved. Three juveniles have been taken into custody as suspects in a shooting in Carson City that injured two teens, including one who remains hospitalized in critical condition. Detectives have determined approximately 17 shots were fired from handguns and several vehicles were damaged by a fleeing vehicle during Tuesday night’s shooting. Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong told the Nevada Appeal the motive appears to be drugs. Deputies recovered multiple baggies containing marijuana and mushrooms from inside the vehicle that fled the area. The youth who remained in critical condition at Renown Medical Center in Reno on Wednesday was identified as a 16-year-old Lyon County teen who was shot in the face.
mynews4.com
Three teens arrested after multiple shot in Carson City
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Three teen suspects were arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred in Carson City Tuesday night that sent a 16-year-old to the hospital with critical injuries. The Carson City Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) received 911 calls of a shooting actively...
2news.com
Authorities Arrest 3 Teens in Connection With Shooting in Carson City
Carson City Deputies have arrested three teens in connection with a shooting near Carmine Street and Airport Road on Tuesday night. Police got multiple calls of shots fired in the area just after 7 p.m. - officers eventually found two people with gunshot wounds. When deputies arrived at one of...
2news.com
School police investigating after rumors spread at Hug High School
Police with the Washoe County School District are investigating after rumors of a possible incident taking place at Hug High School were being shared amongst students. In a statement released from the principal of Hug High School, Cristina Oronoz, said there is no evidence of any credible threat. Below is...
2news.com
Gov. Lombardo says Mt. Rose Elementary program highlights importance of school choice
Governor Lombardo promised to become the "Education Governor" on the campaign trail and now he's starting to put words to action. The Governor made a stop at Mount Rose Elementary School in Reno on Thursday to connect with students in the immersive language program. He visited a kindergarten dual emergent...
2news.com
Man Arrested in Connection With Hit-&-Run Crash in Sparks
Sparks Police have arrested a man they say drove off after a traffic stop that led to a hit-&-run crash. Police say 35-year-old Shaun Garlick drove off after a traffic stop eventually crashing into a parked car. Police say he was captured and then booked into the Washoe County Jail...
2news.com
Sparks Police Investigating Crash at Baring and Sparks Boulevard
Sparks Blvd. was temporarily closed northbound at Baring Blvd. for a crash investigation early Wednesday afternoon. We're working to get more information. If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.
mynews4.com
2 teenagers hospitalized in shooting at Carson City
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Two teenagers were transported to the hospital on serious conditions after a shooting at Carson City Tuesday night, according to Sheriff Ken Furlong with CCSO. At approximately 7:15 p.m. on January 24, a shooting occurred between teenagers in the area of Carmine St. and...
2news.com
Deputies Seize Car in Fernley Related to Homicide Investigation
LCSO has yet to expand on how the vehicle might be related to the investigation. Lyon County deputies are investigating a Christmas Eve homicide in Fernley.
fernleyreporter.com
Sheriff’s Office seizes vehicle in homicide investigation
The Lyon County Sheriff’s deputies seized a vehicle to be processed for forensic evidence on Wednesday as they continue to investigate the death of a man found in a Fernley house Christmas Eve. According to the LCSO, at approximately 10:25 p.m. on Dec. 24, Lyon County dispatch received a...
mynews4.com
One injured after stabbing at Meadow Wood Apartments in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is injured after a stabbing at the Meadow Wood Apartments on Tuesday night, according to the Reno Police Department (RPD) RPD told News 4-Fox 11 that a report came in at approximately 8:22 p.m. on January 24 at the 6200 Meadowood Mall Circle.
2news.com
Reno Police Seek Driver Who Hit Pedestrian Near Mill & Kirman
Reno Police need your help finding the driver of a car that hit someone near the intersection of Mill Street & Kirman Avenue. Police say the unidentified man was illegally lying on the roadway when he was hit, just after 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. Police say the light-colored Chrysler 200...
FOX Reno
Sparks police make arrest in deadly hit-and-run-crash
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Sparks Police say they have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened earlier this month. Sparks Police Department officials say they located the vehicle and driver that were involved in a fatal crash. Authorities found 68-year-old Vincent Joseph Hoff in Reno around 11:45 a.m. on Jan. 24 and arrested him for leaving the scene of an accident causing death.
2news.com
Sparks Police Arrest Man After Fatal Hit-&-Run Crash Involving Pedestrian on Prater Way
Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal hit-&-run crash on East Prater Way near Probasco in Sparks last Tuesday. Police say they found the suspect, Vincent Hoff in Reno who was then booked into the Washoe County Jail on a charge of Leaving the Scene of an Accident Causing Death.
police1.com
Video: Nev. cop saved by good Samaritans after being shot in the leg during shootout
RENO, Nev. — The Reno Police Department released bodycam footage from a deadly shootout between officers and two suspects at an apartment complex. According to the Reno Gazette, the incident left one suspect dead and another suspect wounded. Officers were initially called to the apartment complex on a report of possible gunfire in the area stemming from a parking dispute.
2news.com
Celebration of Love planned for Anna Marie Scott, Investigation into death still ongoing
The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe is holding a "Celebration of Love" for Anna Marie Scott as the 1-year anniversary of her death nears. On February 3, 2022, the body of Scott, 23, was located inside a burned vehicle on southbound I-580. The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Scott’s cause of death was homicide.
2news.com
Reno Fire Department stresses importance of wearing seatbelt after crash in Sparks
Officials with the Reno Fire Department are reminding locals about the importance of wearing a seatbelt after a passenger was partially ejected through the windshield as a result of a crash on Sparks Boulevard Monday night. A stalled vehicle was pulled over off the shoulder and the driver, not realizing...
2news.com
Smoke Shop Robbery Investigation
Sparks Police need help looking for a suspect. Police say the man got away with an unknown amount of cash.
KOLO TV Reno
Reward offered in Sparks robbery
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a reward of $1,500 for the arrest and prosecution of a suspect wanted in the robbery of a store in Sparks. Around 6:15 a.m. Monday, Sparks Police responded to Yum Yums Vapor & Head Shop for a robbery that had just happened.
2news.com
City of Sparks to Interview Finalists for New Fire Chief
The City of Sparks could soon have a new fire chief. They're interviewing three candidates today, January 25, 2023. The finalists were selected with the assistance of Ralph Andersen and Associates, an external recruiting firm. City Manager Neil Krutz anticipates selecting the next Chief of the Sparks Fire Department at...
