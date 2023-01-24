ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

2news.com

Carson City Sheriff's Office Investigating Shooting

They say multiple teens were involved. Three juveniles have been taken into custody as suspects in a shooting in Carson City that injured two teens, including one who remains hospitalized in critical condition. Detectives have determined approximately 17 shots were fired from handguns and several vehicles were damaged by a fleeing vehicle during Tuesday night’s shooting. Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong told the Nevada Appeal the motive appears to be drugs. Deputies recovered multiple baggies containing marijuana and mushrooms from inside the vehicle that fled the area. The youth who remained in critical condition at Renown Medical Center in Reno on Wednesday was identified as a 16-year-old Lyon County teen who was shot in the face.
CARSON CITY, NV
mynews4.com

Three teens arrested after multiple shot in Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Three teen suspects were arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred in Carson City Tuesday night that sent a 16-year-old to the hospital with critical injuries. The Carson City Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) received 911 calls of a shooting actively...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

School police investigating after rumors spread at Hug High School

Police with the Washoe County School District are investigating after rumors of a possible incident taking place at Hug High School were being shared amongst students. In a statement released from the principal of Hug High School, Cristina Oronoz, said there is no evidence of any credible threat. Below is...
2news.com

Man Arrested in Connection With Hit-&-Run Crash in Sparks

Sparks Police have arrested a man they say drove off after a traffic stop that led to a hit-&-run crash. Police say 35-year-old Shaun Garlick drove off after a traffic stop eventually crashing into a parked car. Police say he was captured and then booked into the Washoe County Jail...
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

Sparks Police Investigating Crash at Baring and Sparks Boulevard

Sparks Blvd. was temporarily closed northbound at Baring Blvd. for a crash investigation early Wednesday afternoon. We're working to get more information. If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.
SPARKS, NV
mynews4.com

2 teenagers hospitalized in shooting at Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Two teenagers were transported to the hospital on serious conditions after a shooting at Carson City Tuesday night, according to Sheriff Ken Furlong with CCSO. At approximately 7:15 p.m. on January 24, a shooting occurred between teenagers in the area of Carmine St. and...
CARSON CITY, NV
fernleyreporter.com

Sheriff’s Office seizes vehicle in homicide investigation

The Lyon County Sheriff’s deputies seized a vehicle to be processed for forensic evidence on Wednesday as they continue to investigate the death of a man found in a Fernley house Christmas Eve. According to the LCSO, at approximately 10:25 p.m. on Dec. 24, Lyon County dispatch received a...
FERNLEY, NV
mynews4.com

One injured after stabbing at Meadow Wood Apartments in Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is injured after a stabbing at the Meadow Wood Apartments on Tuesday night, according to the Reno Police Department (RPD) RPD told News 4-Fox 11 that a report came in at approximately 8:22 p.m. on January 24 at the 6200 Meadowood Mall Circle.
RENO, NV
2news.com

Reno Police Seek Driver Who Hit Pedestrian Near Mill & Kirman

Reno Police need your help finding the driver of a car that hit someone near the intersection of Mill Street & Kirman Avenue. Police say the unidentified man was illegally lying on the roadway when he was hit, just after 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. Police say the light-colored Chrysler 200...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Sparks police make arrest in deadly hit-and-run-crash

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Sparks Police say they have made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened earlier this month. Sparks Police Department officials say they located the vehicle and driver that were involved in a fatal crash. Authorities found 68-year-old Vincent Joseph Hoff in Reno around 11:45 a.m. on Jan. 24 and arrested him for leaving the scene of an accident causing death.
SPARKS, NV
police1.com

Video: Nev. cop saved by good Samaritans after being shot in the leg during shootout

RENO, Nev. — The Reno Police Department released bodycam footage from a deadly shootout between officers and two suspects at an apartment complex. According to the Reno Gazette, the incident left one suspect dead and another suspect wounded. Officers were initially called to the apartment complex on a report of possible gunfire in the area stemming from a parking dispute.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reward offered in Sparks robbery

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a reward of $1,500 for the arrest and prosecution of a suspect wanted in the robbery of a store in Sparks. Around 6:15 a.m. Monday, Sparks Police responded to Yum Yums Vapor & Head Shop for a robbery that had just happened.
SPARKS, NV
2news.com

City of Sparks to Interview Finalists for New Fire Chief

The City of Sparks could soon have a new fire chief. They're interviewing three candidates today, January 25, 2023. The finalists were selected with the assistance of Ralph Andersen and Associates, an external recruiting firm. City Manager Neil Krutz anticipates selecting the next Chief of the Sparks Fire Department at...
SPARKS, NV

