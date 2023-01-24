It's understandable members of the Buffalo Bills are mentally sapped following a unique season they may not wish to relive for several reasons. "I mean, it was emotionally draining for obvious reasons, you guys all saw that," Buffalo guard Rodger Saffold remarked about the 2022 season that ended for the Bills with a 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, per Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN. "I just kind of feel like we were tired. You know, guys were exhausted during the week and our coaches did the best they could to try to modify the week to get us back to snuff. But it was just uncharacteristic things that were kind of happening. So I have to kind of put that into a factor, not as an excuse. Just, you know, this team has been fighting for so long and fighting through all this adversity, you run out of gas at some point."

