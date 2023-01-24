Read full article on original website
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Black teen's body found hanging on a tree outside elementary school—no foul play.San HeraldHouston, TX
Popular chicken chain to open 25 locations in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
New information leads police to a second suspect linked to capital murder casehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston, Texas Nabs the Honors for "Dirtiest City in America" for 2023Anthony JamesHouston, TX
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Former NFL Defensive End Jessie Lemonier Dies at 25
The Liberty University alum also played for the Chargers.
iheart.com
Cowboys Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn Makes Decision On Coaching Future
Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has informed interested NFL teams with head coaching vacancies of his intention to stay with the Cowboys, sources with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Thursday (January 26). Quinn was reportedly a top candidate for the Arizona Cardinals' head coaching...
Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA
EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
Veteran NFL Quarterback Considering Transitioning To Coaching Career
Former Texas Tech and California quarterback has enjoyed six seasons in the NFL, albeit without seeing much action on the field. Doing a tour of New York teams, Webb has spent time with the Jets, Giants, and Bills. And according to a report today from Adam Schefter, the 28-year-old is ...
WCVB
Patriots to name Bill O'Brien new offensive coordinator, report says
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots will hire Massachusetts native Bill O'Brien as the team's next offensive coordinator, according to an ESPN report. O'Brien, 53, will rejoin the Patriots from the University of Alabama, where he was the Crimson Tide's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the past two seasons.
Who is Alabama offensive coordinator after Bill O’Brien departure?
Bill O’Brien has accepted the New England Patriots’ offensive coordinator role. Who will step up for Alabama football?. Bill O’Brien, who stepped in as Alabama’s offensive coordinator last year as Steve Sarkisian left for a head coaching gig at Texas, is back in the NFL. He and the Patriots, where he worked from 2008-11, have reunited and answered the massive question about how they’ll turn around the offense.
Report: Dallas Cowboys Part Ways with Two Assistant Coaches
Days after the Dallas Cowboys finished their season with a loss at San Francisco, owner Jerry Jones is tweaking the... The post Report: Dallas Cowboys Part Ways with Two Assistant Coaches appeared first on Outsider.
Frank Reich predicted to become Arizona Cardinals' next head coach
The Arizona Cardinals' coaching search continues and one site has offered up an interesting prediction for who could end up being the team's replacement for Kliff Kingsbury. Not Brian Flores. Not Sean Payton. Not Dan Quinn. Not Vance Joseph. ...
The first 2023 NFL mock draft from Mel Kiper Jr. has a surprise in the first QB off the board
NFL Mock Draft season is in full swing now that we’re getting closer to the Super Bowl and a bunch of teams have started their offseasons (the 2023 draft order is mostly set). Our Christian D’Andrea had the Texans taking Bryce Young in his latest mock draft as the...
Yardbarker
Potential free-agent pickups for Houston Texans include two Eagles
Free agency begins March 15 at 4 p.m. ET. The Texans have holes everywhere. They also have plenty of cap space and two first-round picks — one at No. 2, another at No. 12. Of course, they'll pick a QB in the first round to replace middling Davis Mills. GM Nick Caserio has one, last chance to turn the franchise around. He must hire the right head coach and make a significant splash this offseason.
NFL Head Coach May Sit Out 2023 Season
The past weeks have been full of rumors about what the next step will be in the legendary career of National Football League coach Sean Payton. He has been sitting down for interviews and has either interviewed or is scheduled to interview, with four of the five NFL teams with coaching vacancies, according to reporting in Sporting News.
Tri-City Herald
Giants OC Mike Kafka Get Second Interview with Texans
New York Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, who conducted a round of head coaching interviews on Sunday with the Panthers, Colts, and Texans virtually, is getting a second interview with Houston, per an NFL Network report. Kafka completed his first season as an NFL coordinator/play caller for the Giants. The...
NFL Star Undergoes Major Surgery
During Sunday's playoffs between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys star running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field with a very serious injury. The injury was clearly bad as the medical staff immediately put his leg into an air cast.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to insane Rookie of the Year snub
On Wednesday morning, the NFL announced their official NFL Honors nominees, including the five NFL MVP candidates as well as the finalists for the league’s two Rookie of the Year awards – offensive and defensive. While most of the candidates were certainly deserving, there appeared to be one major snub: New Orleans Saints rookie wide receiver Chris Olave.
NBA Admits Game Changing Missed Call in Warriors vs. Grizzlies Game
The NBA's last two minute report admitted a crucial missed call in the Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies game
