Read full article on original website
Related
Best Dressed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards
On Tuesday night, the Golden Globes attempted their comeback, two years since they last aired. In the meantime, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has promised to work at revamping the group, following the 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation exposing the lack of any Black members in the HFPA and other ethical malpractices. It has remained a big question in Hollywood whether the A-listers would come back to the Globes carpet, and if so, how much of a presence fashion would have. But as WWD reported last week, the stylists are ready to go big once again. As stylist Jennifer Austin put...
EW.com
Tom Cruise missed Best Actor, but still got his first Oscar nomination in 23 years for Top Gun: Maverick
The Academy didn't recognize Tom Cruise with a Best Actor nod, but the global superstar still landed a major Oscar nomination for Top Gun: Maverick anyway. For his work as a producer on the blockbuster sequel that has grossed nearly $1.5 billion to date, the 60-year-old scored his fourth career Oscar nomination as the film appeared Tuesday morning among the Academy's 10 Best Picture nominees.
Gina Lollobrigida, Italian Bombshell, Movie Star, Dies at 95
Gina Lollobrigida, the 1950s Italian bombshell who starred in films including “Fanfan la Tulipe,” “Beat the Devil,” “Trapeze” and “Buona Sera, Mrs. Campbell,” has died, Press Association has reported. She was 95. According to Italian news agency Lapresse, Lollobrigida died in a clinic in room. No cause of death has been cited. After resisting Howard Hughes’ offer to make movies in Hollywood in 1950, Lollobrigida starred with Gerard Philipe in the 1952 French swashbuckler “Fanfan la Tulipe,” a fest winner and popular favorite. Her first American movie, shot in Italy, was John Huston’s 1953 film noir spoof “Beat the Devil,” in which she...
Tár Director Says Harvey Weinstein Almost Ruined His First Film, Until Tom Cruise Stepped In
Tom Cruise has played a hero in several films like "Top Gun: Maverick" and the "Mission Impossible" movies, but he apparently has done some heroic things off camera as well. One of those good deeds was helping Todd Field, director of the hit 2022 feature "Tár," survive the wrath of one of Hollywood's most notorious monsters (via Variety) early in his directing career.
Meet ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Star Alfonso Ribeiro’s Four Biracial Children
Alfonso Ribeiro is known for his iconic dance moves and funny character as Carlton on the sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel Air. The actor made a name for himself in the Hollywood industry by appearing in other TV shows like Silver Spoons, Magnum, P.I., Your Big Break, In The House, Dancing with the Stars, and Big City Greens.
Golden Globes COVID Spread Continues With Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell, And Brendan Gleeson
It seems that this year's award season is not going quite as planned. On January 10, 2023, the 80th Golden Globe Awards took place to celebrate the best of film and television from the previous year. After last year's less-than-stellar show that saw the Golden Globes go for a hybrid style of part Zoom and part in-person presentation, this year's event brought things back to a more traditional and welcome manner. The prestigious ceremony saw some pretty major events take place, from Ke Huy Quan's wholesome best supporting actor win for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" to Eddie Murphy's Cecil B. DeMille Award win and subsequent speech that referenced another notable award ceremony moment.
ETOnline.com
Raven-Symoné Reacts to Eddie Murphy Saying They Were 'Too Old' for 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)
Raven-Symoné is manifesting an onscreen reunion with her former movie dad! ET spoke with the actress at the Tuesday premiere of Netflix's new film, You People, which stars Raven-Symoné's former co-star, Eddie Murphy, as an overprotective dad. Murphy previously played Raven-Symoné's father in the first two Dr. Dolittle films, after which both actors exited the franchise with Kyla Pratt assuming the lead role in subsequent entries.
The Babylon Scene Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Shot 36 Times
"Babylon," the most recent film from "La La Land" and "Whiplash" filmmaker Damien Chazelle, is an epic three-hour-plus period drama about the transition in Hollywood from silent films to sound films in the 1920s. Written and directed by Chazelle, the film features an ensemble cast and follows multiple characters through a pivotal moment in the entertainment industry.
Oscars 2023: Final Nominations Predictions in 23 Categories
One of the great advantages for an Oscar movie is to be fresh and original. Once upon a time, “Avatar” was that movie: It blew Oscar voters’ socks off in the 2010 Oscar race, winning three out of nine nominations and almost making it to Best Picture. “Titanic” winner James Cameron was thrilled for his ex-wife, Kathryn Bigelow, who won for “Hurt Locker.” This year, four PGA-nominated sequels are vying for one of 10 Best Picture slots, including “Avatar: The Way of Water,” but it’s unlikely that any will win the top prize. The new new thing in 2023 is the...
Collider
Oscar Nominations 2023: Actor in a Leading Role
The nominations for Best Actor in a Leading Role at this year's Academy Awards have just been announced from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles, with the expected favorites all bagging nods—and indications are we are set to see a first-time winner of the award as well. Five actors have been recognized for the first time for their performances in the past year, which should provide a nice shake-up to the Hollywood hierarchy.
Jennifer Garner joins Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez for child’s musical event
Exes Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck showed off their cordial co-parenting skills on Sunday by attending their child Seraphina’s musical event. The actor’s wife, Jennifer Lopez, also came to support the 14-year-old, as well as Affleck’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldt. The Grammy winner, 53, wore a green turtleneck, a matching tweed coat and jeans while arriving at the Santa Monica venue with her teenager Emme. When Garner, 50, showed up with daughter Violet, 17, and son Samuel, 10, she was dressed casually in a gray sweater, jeans and sneakers. Affleck, for his part, wore an all-black outfit to the performance hall. The outing marked...
wegotthiscovered.com
Vin Diesel marks 10 years of teasing the same non-existent sequel by offering another vague update
This year marks 10 years since the release of Riddick, which brought the cult classic sci-fi franchise back from the brink following its disastrous initial sequel that tried and failed to reinvent the property as a sweeping space opera – but Vin Diesel is still telling us that the fourth installment is on the way without having anything to show for it.
Oscars 2023: ‘RRR’ makes its push for a Best Picture nomination
Few if any movies from last year have enjoyed the kind of grassroots and word-of-mouth success as S.S. Rajamouli’s “RRR,” a three-hour Telegu-language epic that has left audiences around the world standing on their feet and awards voters infatuated as well. The blockbuster, the most expensive Indian production of all time, has grossed more than $170 million worldwide and enjoyed sold-out screenings in major cities across the United States since last March. In those 10 months, “RRR” – a blend of numerous hits and Oscar winners, including Rajamouli favorites such as “Braveheart” and “Gladiator” – has become a legit sensation on...
BAFTA: Ana de Armas, Austin Butler and Paul Mescal nominated
The BAFTA nominations were announced on Thursday and 14 of the 24 nominees in the performance categories received their first BAFTA Film nod.
SAG Awards Nominations: The Complete List
The Screen Actors Guild unveiled nominations Wednesday for its 29th annual SAG Awards as the movie awards season arrives full-steam, coming the same week as last night’s Golden Globes and Sunday’s Critics Choice Awards. Related Story SAG Awards Find A New Home On Netflix in 2024; This Year's Show Will Stream On YouTube Related Story How To Watch 2023 SAG Awards Nominations: Ashley Park & Haley Lu Richardson Set To Announce Related Story SAG Awards 2023: No TV Home Yet For The Annual Fete The marquee ensemble film award category this year features Paramount’s Babylon, Searchlight’s The Banshees of Inisherin, A24’s Everything Everywhere All at Once, Universal’s...
Hugh Jackman Felt Sick to His Stomach When He Turned Down a Great Role for the Sake of His Image
Hugh Jackman was once guided to put his image over his craft, and the decision would later bite Jackman back in a big way.
Oscars: Brendan Fraser, Jamie Lee Curtis, Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh Among First-Time Nominees in Acting Categories
Brendan Fraser, Jamie Lee Curtis, Austin Butler and Michelle Yeoh are among the many first-time nominees for the 95th annual Academy Awards, which were announced Tuesday morning. This year saw a total of 16 people who were first-time nominees in the acting categories.More from The Hollywood ReporterBaz Luhrmann on Austin Butler's Elvis Voice and Sofia Coppola's 'Priscilla'Andrea Riseborough on Surprise Oscar Nom: "The Support Has Been Baffling"Oscar Nominations Analysis: The Biggest Winner of All Is -- Wait for It -- the Academy All six nominees for best leading actor received their first nod from the Academy. Butler scored the nomination for his...
Shailene Woodley went through ‘darkest’ time after ‘s–tty’ Aaron Rodgers split
Shailene Woodley was going through the worst time in her life amid her tumultuous breakup with Aaron Rodgers last year. “It was hard to film because I was going through the darkest, hardest time in my life,” Woodley, who was filming her show “Three Women” at the time of their split, told Net-A-Porter in an interview published Monday. She added, “It was winter in New York, and my personal life was s–tty, so it felt like a big pain bubble for eight months.” But the actress, 31, said she was able to channel her heartbreak into her role in the Showtime adaptation...
‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ makes it 4 years in a row of double noms in the Best Supporting Actor Oscar category
The Best Supporting Actor Oscar category is seeing double yet again. Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan received nominations as expected for their turns in Martin McDonagh‘s “The Banshees of Inisherin” on Tuesday, marking the fourth consecutive year a film has received double bids in the category. “Banshees” is the 22nd film to achieve this, but most remarkably, five of them have occurred in the last six years after a 26-year dry spell. “Bugsy” (1991) produced noms for Harvey Keitel and Ben Kingsley, but the category went without co-star nominees until McDonagh’s “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” (2017) yielded bids for Sam Rockwell and...
Where to Watch 2023 Oscar-Nominated Movies: Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress
The 2023 Oscars season has officially kicked off with the announcement of Academy Awards nominations on January 24. This year, 10 actresses will be competing across the Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress categories. The nominees include first time nominees Andrea Riseborough and Stephanie Hsu, Angela Bassett, who becomes the first actress nominated for work in a Marvel Studios film, and eight-time nominee Cate Blanchett, who could take home her third Oscar for her turn as Lydia Tár in Tár. (Blanchett won Best Actress in 2014 for her work in Woody Allen’s Blue Jasmine, and Best Supporting Actress in 2005 for her role in Martin Scorsese’s The Aviator.)
Comments / 1